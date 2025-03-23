News From The Fallout #1 by Chris Condon & Jeffrey Alan Love

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: chris condon, Jeffrey Alan Love

News From The Fallout #1, a new Image Comics series by Chris Condon and Jeffrey Alan Love launching in June 2025

News From The Fallout #1 by Chris Condon and Jeffrey Alan Love, is a new comic book series launching from Image Comics on June 2025.

"Tune in this June when News from the Fallout interrupts the broadcast to deliver a terrifying sci-fi story that takes place in Nevada in 1962 after a nuclear bomb test goes horribly awry. Critically acclaimed writer Chris Condon (That Texas Blood, Ultimate Wolverine), visionary artist Jeffrey Alan Love (The Last Battle At The End Of The World, The Thousand Demon Tree), and star letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou are gearing up together for the stunning new sci-fi horror miniseries News from the Fallout. Condon is known for co-creating the Image Comics neo-Western crime series That Texas Blood and The Enfield Gang Massacre spinoff miniseries, which was chosen as one of The Hollywood Reporter's "Best Comics of 2023" picks. This marks his first Image Comics series in collaboration with Love, who is making his direct market comic book debut as a series artist.

"News from the Fallout, a thrillingly dark sci-fi horror, takes place in Nevada in 1962 during a nuclear bomb test that goes horribly awry. A dangerous contaminant gets released into the atmosphere, causing an apocalyptic chain reaction that changes the course of history. Strikingly crafted with ashy black and white art, the comic gives the feel of turning through the dusty pages of a 60s horror comic met with the experience of watching a staticky science fiction film. Fans of 60s sci-fi films and TV shows like The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits, classic horror comics like The Vault of Horror, and the works of authors Stephen King and Richard Matheson will enjoy this six-issue miniseries, launching this June.

"The new miniseries follows patrons of an isolated diner in the aptly named 'Atomic Alley' of Nevada, who find themselves besieged by horrors unleashed by an atomic blast at a secret army base located nearby. Forced to flee, the patrons are joined by a defector from the base, Private Otis Fallows, who must contend with hostility from without and within as the unlikely group journeys to the theoretical safe haven of Sin City itself: Las Vegas.

"News from the Fallout is a long-gestating project that I've been chipping away at for years," said Condon. "To know that it's finally coming to life thanks to the incredible Jeffrey Alan Love, who has brought his profoundly unique style of art to this project, is nothing short of amazing. I'm thrilled to work with both Jeff and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou on this book and I hope that readers are ready for a thrill-packed ride that is unlike any other book you're likely to find on the shelves of your local comic shop."

Love added: "Working with Chris has been wonderful, as he has such a unique personal voice in his writing. Sometimes as an artist working with others I feel like I'm in a cover band, singing someone else's song, but this collaboration with Chris has been different. It has felt like both our voices have been amplified by the other."