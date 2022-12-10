NFTWatch: Van Jensen to Publish NFT Comics With Leri Greer as Eon Rift

Comic book creator Van Jensen and WETA conceptual artist Leri Greer have founded an NFT-based company with impeccable timing, Eon Rift, intended to publish NFT comics, video games, metaverse, physical collectables and more.

"We're bringing Eon Rift to a wide variety of formats for people to enjoy and interact with the world. Our vision for Eon Rift is to create a lasting new intellectual property that fans will be able to access in many different ways.Create your own characters. Buy property to live in, or a business to generate tokens. Collect rare comics, or engage in P2E and PVP games set in the EON RIFT world. Collect exclusive physical collectibles. We're creating multiple ways for our community of fans to participate in and engage with the world we're building. Ron Rift are NFT characters that you can build and customize as you like. There are numerous options for customization and modifications, such as cubernetic arms, eye visors, legs, eye implants and other embedded technology to enhance your Eon Rift however you like. The ehnancements will give your character improved stats in various skills and traits that will affect gameplay. Customization in Eon Rift doesn't stop with your characters – you can also modify your weapons too. Modifications like scopes, clips and ammo types will affect gameplay, while decals and coloring and materials will allow you to make your weapons uniquely yours. Life in the Eon Rift world can be tough, and sometimes we all need a little help to get by. Lucky for you, there are many robotic companions to choose from. Not only do they provide loyal companionship, they can also help out with gathering resources when you're offline or idle, guarding territory or providing some extra firepower when things get hairy. Like everything else you can upgrade and customize them with mods and cosmetics to make them truly yours. We're building a community of fans that want to help shape our metaverse and intellectual property, and with that participation will come rewards and benefits. Co-creation is one of the pillars of our community philosophy, and through our DAO we will collaborate with the EON RIFT community to drive the projects forward."

The PR tells us "Get lost in the neon jungle. Deep in the metaverse, there's a neon-soaked cyberpunk world where intelligent, technology-enhanced humanoid animals of all kinds go about their lives in the streets of Neotokyo… Corporate Wolves launch attacks on their rival megacorporations, Hacker Raccoons jack into the Net to steal data, and Street Punk Cats run jobs to earn credits for their upgrades. The cast of characters is rich and diverse, as are their skills, cybernetic upgrades and traits. From NFTs, to card games, to fully interactive 3D metaverse experiences and eventually TV series, we're building a universe of great characters with high quality design and memorable stories…"

Whether now is the time to launch a new NFT offering for the comic book industry is neither here nor there…