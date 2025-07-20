Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged:

Nick Dragotta And David Brothers' Good Devils From Image In October

Nick Dragotta and David Brothers' Good Devils: Don't Play Fair With Evill from Image Comics in October

Article Summary Nick Dragotta and David Brothers team up for Good Devils: Don’t Play Fair With Evil, coming from Image Comics.

Good Devils one-shot features three action-packed, dystopian adventure stories in full color this October.

Previous Good Devils works include Go Back and Attack On Lady Liberty, now reaching a wider audience.

Discover post-apocalyptic battles, legendary boxers, and survival tales in this 64-page, extra-length comic.

The Good Devils are David Brothers and Nick Dragotta. Their work together is limited, impactful, not always easy to find. There was Fight Like Hell in a 2023 Shortbox I subscribed to. Then there was Go Back, which was serialised midway through Chip Zdarsky and Jacob Phillips's series Newburn, published by Image Comics. They self-published it with a 150 print run for comic book conventions last year, describing it as: "The Kid makes a small living with small crimes—picking pockets, lifting cards, things of that nature. But his carefully crafted life comes apart after he picks the wrong pocket in the wrong bar, setting off a city-wide manhunt. Partly inspired by Gil Scott-Heron's "New York Is Killing Me," GO BACK is what happens when one young man finds out that fast city living ain't all it's cracked up to be."

And there is the digital volume Good Devils #21: Attack On Lady Liberty, "Not so long ago, Bella, the ultimate warrior for good, returned from the dead with revenge on her mind. Her estranged sister Oya, a warlord who has bent the martial arts they've learnt since birth toward evil ends, killed Bella once, and will not hesitate to do it again. This is sisterhood stretched to its limit! This is what's left of humanity, dancing on the edge of annihilation! This is the classic chapter that launched an empire!" with a prose prequel "The Fall Of The Newmerican Empire".

Some of this is likely to appear in a one-shot from Image Comics as part of the publisher's October 2025 solicits and solicitations, Good Devils: Don't Play Fair With Evil, a one-shot of three stories. Maybe these ones, maybe others. But full colour now… and maybe getting a little more attention after Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is now the best-selling comic book on the shelves.

Good Devils: Don't Play Fair with Evil (One-Shot)

STORY: DAVID BROTHERS

ART / COVER: NICK DRAGOTTA

OCTOBER 1 | 64 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $5.99 US

From Nick Dragotta (East of West, Absolute Batman) and David Brothers (Time Waits) comes three tales that hit like a truck. Who will rule the roost in the post-apocalypse? Will the greatest boxer alive actually live up to his self-proclaimed legend? And just who will survive in America? Extra-length, perfect bound issue.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!