Image Comics Full October 2025 Solicits Includes Spawn: The Dark Ages

Image Comics full October 2025 solicits includes Liam Sharp's Spawn: The Dark Ages, King Spawn #50, Transformers #25, Death To Pacheco & more

Article Summary Image Comics reveals its full October 2025 solicitations, packed with new and returning fan-favorite series

Major launches include Spawn: The Dark Ages, King Spawn #50, and Death To Pacheco, expanding key franchises

Special one-shots, horror events, and milestone issues mark the lineup for genres from superheroes to fantasy

Collected editions debut, featuring All-Negro Comics, Bitter Root Vol. 4, Bug Wars, and Invincible Battle Beast

Image Comics October 2025 solicits and solicitations have dropped, including (at last) Spawn: Dark Ages #1, King Spawn #50, Transformers #25, Death To Pacheco #1, Hector Plasm #1, Author Immortal #1, GI Joe: Cold Slither, Good Devils: Don't Play Fair With Evil and Ice Cream Man: The Mortal Coil Shuffle #1… images up top, text below…

Spawn: The Dark Ages #1 (of 6)

STORY / ART / COVER A: LIAM MCCORMACK-SHARP

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH

COVER C: LIAM MCCORMACK-SHARP

COVER D (1:50): RYAN BROWN

OCTOBER 8 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

Saxon barbarians harry Britain from the east. In the North, the Pictish threat looms. From the West, Hibernians send raiders from the land that shall one day be called Ireland. Aurelianus, newly anointed king, must defend Britain against all of these threats, whilst also dealing with the growing rebellion amongst his own people. For there are stories of another, more worthy king. One anointed by the old Celtic gods – whom the Christians refer to as the Devil Spawn… An exciting new miniseries from acclaimed artist and writer Liam Sharp. Epic brutality comes to the Spawn Universe.

*LAUNCH OF THE MONTH* | HORROR, FANTASY

KING SPAWN #50

STORY RORY McCONVILLE

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA, CARLO BARBERI

COVER A TODD McFARLANE

COVER B PUPPETEER LEE

COVER C BLANK SKETCH

COVER D MARK SPEARS (1:50)

COVER E TODD McFARLANE (1:100 VIRGIN)

COVER F TODD McFARLANE (1:250 INKS)

COVER G TODD McFARLANE (1:1000 SKETCH)

OCTOBER 22

32 PAGES • FULL COLOR

M / MATURE (AGES 18+) • $4.99 US

SUPERHEROES, HORROR

Four years ago, Todd McFarlane launched the first large-scale expansion of the Spawn Universe with King Spawn #1. Now we are here to celebrate the success of the expanded Spawn's Universe with King Spawn #50. An oversized issue with a story that will cross over into all three of the #50's coming out in the coming months. (King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, The Scorched). An ancient force, almost as old as time itself, has returned, and Spawn is in its sights. The story, sent into two chapters per issue, will be penciled by two of the Spawn Universe's best, Stephen Segovia and Carlo Barberi. This is the one you don't want to miss. Featuring covers by Todd McFarlane, Puppeteer Lee (connecting cover), and Mark Spears.

Transformers #25

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: DAN MORA, JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER C (1:10): JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER

COVER D (1:25): KAEL NGU

COVER E (1:50): DAN MORA, ANDRES JUAREZ

COVER F (1:100 FOIL): JAE LEE, JUNE CHUNG

COVER G: BLANK SKETCH AUTOBOT

COVER H: BLANK SKETCH DECEPTICON

COVER I (FOIL): DAVID NAKAYAMA

COVER J (FOIL, DIE-CUT): JOHN AMOR, ANDRES JUAREZ

COVER K (FOIL, DIE-CUT): ERIC CANETE

OCTOBER 8 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $4.99 US

ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAN MORA START A NEW ERA WITH AN OVERSIZED ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons kick off the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth. Optimus Prime and the remaining Autobots must join forces with unlikely allies in order to protect their adopted planet. But Prime's next challenge lies closer to home than he ever imagined. And what is the fate of the Decepticons? The creative dream team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Dan Mora (Justice League Unlimited, Superman) kick off the new direction for Transformers that will be More Than Meets The Eye!

NEW STORY ARC | MEDIA TIE-IN, SUPERHERO, SCIENCE FICTION

The Author Immortal #1

STORY: FRANK J. BARBIERE

ART / COVER A: MORGAN BEEM

COVER B: YUKO SHIMIZU

COVER C (1:25): JORGE CORONA

COVER D (1:50 FOIL): YUKO SHIMIZU

OCTOBER 1 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $4.99 US

A story about the stories that shape us — and the power they still hold. Hector Ramirez is a failed writer who gets the opportunity of a lifetime: to help reboot the fantasy book series that defined his childhood. But when he discovers the original author has mysteriously vanished into his fictional world, Hector is pulled into a realm where stories are alive, and some are willing to kill to stay in control. From acclaimed writer Frank J. Barbiere (Five Ghosts, Violent Love) and rising-star watercolor artist Morgan Beem (Swamp Thing: Twin Branches, You Belong Here) comes a literary fantasy for fans of Locke & Key, The Magicians, and Saga with an oversized 40-page debut issue. The Author Immortal is a bold new ongoing series about legacy, imagination, and reclaiming the power of storytelling.

*SERIES PREMIERE* | FANTASY

Death to Pachuco #1 (of 5)

STORY: HENRY BARAJAS

ART: RACHEL MERRILL, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: DAVID LAPHAM, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER B: KATIE SKELLY

COVER C: MARCO FINNEGAN

COVER D: RAMON VILLALOBOS

COVER E (1:10): DAVID LAPHAM

COVER F (1:25): DAVID LAPHAM, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER G (1:25): KATIE SKELLY

COVER H (1:25): RAMON VILLALOBOS

COVER I (1:50 FOIL): DAVID LAPHAM | $4.99 US

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

During the summer of 1943, Los Angeles became a hotbed of tension and conflict as a series of fierce clashes erupted between U.S. Navy members and Mexican American youth stemming from the murder of Carlos Urbano. Private eye Ricardo "Ricky" Tellez needs to find the Sleepy Lagoon Killer before the racist mob kills him in the Zoot Suit Riots. The clock is ticking—and it's a bad time to be a Mexican. The syndicated team of Henry Barajas (La Voz De M.A.Y.O. Tata Rambo) and Rachel Merril (IZZY N JEAN, The New Yorker) uncover a Chino Noir rooted in the shameful parts of L.A.'s history!

*MINISERIES PREMIERE* | CRIME, HISTORICAL FICTION

Hector Plasm: Hunt the Bigfoot #1 (of 3)

STORY: BENITO CERENO

ART: DEREK HUNTER, SPENCER HOLT

COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY

COVER B: DEREK HUNTER

COVER C (1:10): NATE BELLEGARDE

COVER D (1:25): TOM FOWLER

COVER E: BLANK SKETCH

COVER F (1:50 GREEN "ECTO" FOIL): RYAN OTTLEY

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

Itinerant ghost-hunter Hector Plasm has faced all sorts of unquiet spirits in his travels, but a series of murders in a Pacific Northwest town leads him to confront a creature more solid than usual: BIGFOOT! Can Hector track down a beast that doesn't want to be found, clear his own name, AND save a struggling local business at the same time?

*MINISERIES PREMIERE* | HORROR, ACTION & ADVENTURE

OFFERED AGAIN: GRIZZLY SHARK, VOL. 1 TP; PROOF, VOL. 1 TP

G.I. Joe: Cold Slither (One-Shot)

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: JUANN CABAL, REX LOKUS

COVER A: STEVE BEACH

COVER B: JUANN CABAL

COVER C (1:10): BRENT SCHOONOVER

COVER D (1:25): STEVE BEACH

COVER E: BLANK SKETCH

OCTOBER 1 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

The Greatest Band Ever Reunites to Rock and Rule the World. Discover the true (well, kinda) story of what happened to Cold Slither through the eyes of the band themselves (who were, of course, not the Dreadnoks on an undercover mission). But as Cobra is topping the charts and dominating the world, can G.I. Joe find a way to change the tune? Tim Seeley (Rogue, Local Man) and Juann Cabal (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man) present the most unexpected new comic book of the year!

ACTION & ADVENTURE

Good Devils: Don't Play Fair with Evil (One-Shot)

STORY: DAVID BROTHERS

ART / COVER: NICK DRAGOTTA

OCTOBER 1 | 64 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $5.99 US

From Nick Dragotta (East of West, Absolute Batman) and David Brothers (Time Waits) comes three tales that hit like a truck. Who will rule the roost in the post-apocalypse? Will the greatest boxer alive actually live up to his self-proclaimed legend? And just who will survive in America? Extra-length, perfect bound issue.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN

OFFERED AGAIN: EAST OF WEST COMPENDIUM TP; GHOST CAGE TP

Ice Cream Man: The Mortal Coil Shuffle (Special)

STORY: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART: MARTÍN MORAZZO, CHRIS O'HALLORAN

OCTOBER 1 | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $9.99 US

Ice Cream Man is proud to present an unprecedented comic book EVENT. Continuing their exploration into just what a comic can BE, the award-nominated team responsible for Ice Cream Man—one of the most enduring comics of the last decade—has pushed the envelope…this time, so far that it might just fall right off the gosh-darn table. "The Mortal Coil Shuffle" is a one-time-only, one-of-a-kind Ice Cream Man story…told via a deck of 55 "playing" cards. And those cards—numbered, sequenced, and packed in a beautiful custom card box—tell a comic book yarn unlike anything you've read before. Every card features art by ICM super-duo Martín Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran… alongside the wring (natch) of W. Maxwell Prince. As for the deck… Some cards tell part of the story; other cards cast "spells" on the characters, reminiscent of a…MAGICAL card game folks have loved for decades; some cards must be joined with other cards to form a complete piece of art—like putting a puzzle together! Not to mention: trick cards, rude intrusions, and "wild cards" that can alter the direction of the story lickety split, just like that. It's a first-of-its-kind comic experiment, and as such will be limited to ONE PRINTING and ONE PRINTING ONLY. And the story told here will also never be collected in trade. The cards will be released, and then…POOF, they'll be gone, like MAGIC. (We suggest reserving one with your LCS far in advance of FOC!) So get ready, comic fans, to Go Fish, Draw Four, Declare War, and (probably) Fold Your Hand in this exciting comic-book-narrative delivery innovation—anchored, of course, by the creepy, strange voice readers have come to love/hate from Ice Cream Man. Good luck, and please do be careful: THE DECK IS STACKED.

*HORROR, ANTHOLOGIES*

OFFERED AGAIN: ICE CREAM MAN, VOLS. 1-9 TP; ICE CREAM MAN: DECOMPRESSION IN A WRECK DELUXE EDITION; IMAGE FIRSTS: ICE CREAM MAN #1

The Power Fantasy #12

STORY: KIERON GILLEN

ART / COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B: CHLOE BRAILSFORD

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

That Etienne Lux guy, eh? He's an interesting fella. What's going on with him? Also, %@$!ing chaos fallout from issue 11. Seriously, we're just throwing handfuls at poop at every fan we see, then demanding more poop and more fans. More poop! More fans!

*NEW STORY ARC* | SUPERHEROES, DYSTOPIAN

Rook: Exodus #7

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER A: JASON FABOK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: JASON FABOK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C (CONNECTING): KAEL NGU

COVER D (1:20): GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SERIES RETURNS! The quest to save BLOODHOUND begins. Once the most respected of the Wardens, the father of Dire Wolf has disappeared—vanished off the Wildlife Grid, with whispers of madness following in his wake. Now, the remaining Wardens must band together to find him—or stop him—and the fate of Exodus is at stake. Also: meet STAG, the mysterious deer warden with knowledge that could shake the very roots of the Wild.

NEW STORY ARC | ACTION & ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION

OFFERED AGAIN: ROOK: EXODUS, VOL. 1 TP

The Sacrificers #16

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A: MAX FIUMARA

COVER B: ALESSANDRO MICELLI

COVER C (1:15): ROLAND BOSCHI

OCTOBER 1 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE! The gods' war reaches its final, devastating crescendo. In the ashes of rebellion, only one truth remains: when the gods fall, everything changes forever.

NEW STORY ARC | FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Super Creepshow Special (One-Shot)

STORY: DAN WATTERS, RYAN STEGMAN, ED BRISSON

ART: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, RILEY ROSSMO, ANDREI BRESSAN, INAKI AZPIAZU, ANDRES MOSSA, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A: PYE PARR

COVER B: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

COVER C (1:10): RILEY ROSSMO

OCTOBER 8 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $4.99 US

THIS ULTIMATE CREEPSHOW EXPERIENCE IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST-READ! Join the Creep in a special celebration of superheroes new, old, and very, very disturbed in what's possibly already being called the most important comic book of the year! First, Dan Watters (Batman: Dark Patterns, Destro) and Carmine Di Giandomenico (Absolute Superman) plan a funeral for the world's greatest superhero, but his return might be the worst thing that could ever happen! Then, Ryan Stegman (X-Men) and Riley Rossmo (The Moon is Following Us) introduce the world to the Grave Ghost, a superhero who must solve the case of…his own death! Finally, Ed Brisson (Wolverine: Old Man Logan) and Andrei Bressan (Dark Ride) unleash the chilling tale of what happens when a super serum gets injected into someone who may be more super VILLAIN than hero.

*HORROR*

OFFERED AGAIN: CREEPSHOW DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance Giant-Sized Artist's Proof Edition #1

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER: ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

OCTOBER 22 | OVERSIZED ARTIST EDITION 11" X 17" | 64 PAGES | BLACK & WHITE | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $24.99 US

Presenting issues #1 and #2 of the hit series A Righteous Thirst For Vengeance by Rick Remender and André Lima Araújo in the ultimate artist's proof treatment, showcasing Lima Araújo's pages in their original inks in stunning 11"x17" format. When an unassuming man stumbles upon a dark-web contract assassin's vicious plot to kill an innocent target, he turns himself into one. The Professional meets Road to Perdition in this story of a family's unlikely guardian being hunted by rich and powerful men who are used to getting away with everything.

Universal Monsters: Dracula Black & White Special #1 (of 2)

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: MARK CHIARELLO

OCTOBER 29 | 56 PAGES | BLACK & WHITE | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $6.99 US

THE EISNER AWARD-NOMINATED SERIES IS RESURRECTED IN GLORIOUS BLACK & WHITE! The Department Of Truth creators James Tynion IV (Exquisite Corpses, Something is Killing the Children) and Martin Simmonds present the first two issues of their acclaimed series in remastered stunning black & white in a tribute to the iconic film that changed the face of horror. When Dr. John Seward admits a strange new patient into his asylum, the madman tells stories of a demon who has taken residence next door. But as Dr. Seward attempts to apply logic to the impossible…his surrogate daughter Lucy begins to fall under the spell of the twisted Count Dracula!

*HORROR*

OFFERED AGAIN: UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA HC; UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN HC; UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES HC

Massive-Verse Fighting Card Game Starter Pack Box of 24

BY: KYLE HIGGINS, MARCELO COSTA

OCTOBER 22 | FULL COLOR | $60.00 US

In THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME STARTER PACK, replay RADIANT BLACK'S CATALYST WAR event as you duel one-on-one as Radiant Black and Premier—and with deeply asymmetrical character decks and simultaneous turns, it's both strategic and lightning fast! The STARTER PACK contains everything two players need to play—or pair it with the FIGHTING CARD GAME or TEAM UP EXPANSION for more characters and more ways to play! This box contains 24 individual starter packs and can be used as a counter display.

The Scumbag Skateboard Deck

OCTOBER 29 | $74.99 US

Airwalk over Armageddon on your limited edition Scumbag skate deck! Giant Generator presents: The Scumbag skate deck, featuring Greg Tocchini's painted art from the bestselling apocalyptic spy series. The fate of the world rests in the hands of the worst person on it! But the fate of this deck is in yours. Constructed from 7 ply maple, the board measures width: 9.375" / length: 31.25" / wheelbase: 14.25" / nose: 6.125 / tail: 7" / weight: 3 pounds / radness: 100%. NOTE: Not final designs. Available board shapes and sizes may vary from image shown. Quantity limited, allocations may occur.

OFFERED AGAIN: GATEWAY DRUGS: GIANT GENERATOR FIRST ISSUE SAMPLER, VOL. 1 TP; IMAGE FIRSTS: THE SCUMBAG #1; THE SCUMBAG, VOL. 1-3 TP; THE SCUMBAG COMPLETE EDITION DELUXE HC

Artificial #2 (of 4)

STORY / ART / COVER A: MARIA LLOVET

COVER B (1:15): MARIA LLOVET

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

Clara takes the plunges into the full Date-X experience—and her fantasies come vividly to life. But behind the passion, something small goes wrong… and it may have far bigger consequences than she expects. As reality and role-play begin to blur, her dream romance starts to twist into something darker. 9 1/2 Weeks meets The Terminator in Artificial, the new erotic thriller by acclaimed creator Maria Llovet (Crave, Violent Flowers, All The Things We Didn't Do Last Night).

THRILLER, SCIENCE FICTION, ROMANCE

Black Ritual: The Book of Nyx #7 (of 7)

STORY: THOMAS HEALY

ART / COVER A: NAT JONES

COVER B: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

OCTOBER 22 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The nail-biting final issue of the critically acclaimed mini-series is finally here. Since Nyx's arrival in New York, she has been a pawn in a larger game. Now she can finally see the whole board, and she is in control of her own destiny. A new Dark Coven arises from the ashes, setting in motion the next chapter in The Book of Nyx.

SUPERHEROES, HORROR

Blood & Thunder #6

STORY: BENITO CERENO

ART / COVER A: E.J. SU, MSASSYK

COVER B: DAVID LÓPEZ

COVER C (1:10): ANDIE TONG, REX LOKUS

COVER D (1:25): BERNARD CHANG

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

What's worse – being hunted by a monster, or teaming up with the last two people in the galaxy you can trust? Unfortunately, Blood & Thunder are gonna answer this question today.

*END OF STORY ARC* | ACTION & ADVENTURE

Bloodletter #5 (of 5)

STORY: JOSEPH ILLIDGE, TIM SEELEY

ART / COVER A: CHRISTIAN ROSADO

COVER B: MIRKO COLAK

OCTOBER 22 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The final issue of this exciting new chapter in the Spawn Universe is here. And the final nail in Al Simmons's coffin as well. The Bloodletter's final confrontation with Spawn is sure to leave readers clamoring for more!

*MINISERIES CONCLUSION* | SUPERHEROES, HORROR

Creepshow Vol. 4 #2 (of 5)

STORY: RACHEL PINNELAS, THOMAS KRAJEWSKI, TED RAIMI

ART: GABRIEL H. WALTA, RYAN CARR, ROMULO FAJARDO JR.

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: RYAN CARR

COVER C (1:10): JORGE FORNÉS

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

IT WOULDN'T BE SPOOKY SZN WITHOUT THE CREEP! Rising star Rachel Pinnelas (DC's I Know What You Did Last Crisis) and acclaimed artist Gabriel H. Walta (Vision) will make you positively ANTsy in a science experiment that will make you reconsider your line of work! Then, the horror dream team of Ted Raimi & Thomas Krajewski team with Ryan Carr (Archie's Chilling Adventures Presents…) to tee up some evil deeds and drive some bad karma your way!

HORROR

Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #12

STORY: JIMMY PALMIOTTI

ART: EDUARDO PANSICA

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B: MIRKO COLAK

OCTOBER 15 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

A showdown is upon us. The Gunslinger has reached the end of his rope, literally, and the fate of a small town is in the balance.

HORROR, SUPERHEROES

The Department of Truth #34

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV, SCOTT SNYDER

ART: MARTIN SIMMONDS, JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B (1:10): JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

COVER C (1:25): CHLOE BRAILSFORD

COVER D (DIE-CUT): TYLER BOSS

OCTOBER 29 | 40 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $4.99 US (COVER D $5.99 US)

Cole Turner had a plan to fix everything. That was before a dangerous new regime seized the reins of the DoT. Now, he's on the run—and he may have nowhere left to turn except for Black Hat, the counter-agency that's been trying to recruit him since the very beginning… Also in this issue: acclaimed guest creators Scott Snyder and Joshua Hixson continue their Elvis epic!

HORROR

Escape #3

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER A: DANIEL ACUÑA

COVER B (1:20): GREG TOCCHINI

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

Pinned down, outgunned, and running on fumes, Milton Shaw makes a desperate push across enemy lines—with a squad of Narenian soldiers and a relentless bruiser on his heels. Trapped between a dam and a detonator, Milton's last shot at survival is running out fast.

ACTION & ADVENTURE

Everything Dead & Dying #2 (of 5)

STORY: TATE BROMBAL

ART / COVERS A & B: JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER C (1:10): DANI

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $4.99 US

Despite his best efforts to cling to his fantasies, reality has landed on Jack Chandler's doorstep…in the form of a bullet. The arrival of outsiders to Jack's hidden oasis of a rural community forces him to confront the zombie apocalypse he has been hiding from, and pick up arms to protect his undead family.

HORROR

Exquisite Corpses #6

STORY: TYLER BOSS, JAMES TYNION IV

ART: GAVIN FULLERTON, MICHAEL WALSH

COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: GAVIN FULLERTON

COVER C: MICHAEL WALSH (POLYBAG WITH COLLECTIBLE CARD)

COVER D: STEALTH VARIANT

COVER E (1:25): TYLER BOSS

COVER F (1:50): DAVID LÓPEZ

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $4.99 US

"Trick or treat" has never had deadlier stakes as Craig and Jason unknowingly go door to door with this year's youngest killer. And a high score for G4m3r_K1d means a very bad night for everyone else… Multi-hyphenate talent Tyler Boss (You'll Do Bad Things) and breakout talent Gavin Fullerton (The Closet) join James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh for Exquisite Corpses' most gut-wrenching chapter yet!

HORROR

Farmhand #26

STORY: ROB GUILLORY

ART: ROB GUILLORY, JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

COVER: ROB GUILLORY

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

Last goodbyes. Dying wishes. Old demons. And a new vision of the future.

*SERIES FINALE* | HORROR

Feral #17

STORY: TONY FLEECS

ART: TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ, BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A: TONY FLEECS

COVER B: TRISH FORSTNER

COVER C (1:10): TONY FLEECS

OCTOBER 29 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

THE BATTLE FOR PET CITY BEGINS! Elsie and Lucky lead their crew against Mother Helena and her strange felines with the winner taking control of the pet superstore. The only problem is, what was once a safe haven is now filled with rabid BAD KIND!

HORROR

Free Planet #6

STORY: AUBREY SITTERSON

ART / COVERS A & B: JED DOUGHERTY

COVER C (1:25 FOIL): JED DOUGHERTY

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

An Imperial Dreadnought bears down on Lutheria, flanked by a legion of Screamers. With no time to spare, the Freedom Guard launches a daring plan to protect their planet's tenuous freedom in the most explosive, impassioned, all-consuming issue yet of Image's breakout, ongoing space opera. But with everything on the line, will the entire team make it out alive?

SCIENCE FICTION

G.I. Joe #12

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: MARCO FODERA

COVER A: TOM REILLY

COVER B: ANDREA MILANA

COVER C (1:10 CONNECTING): ALAN QUAH

COVER D (1:25): STEVE EPTING

COVER E (1:50): DAVID FINCH, SANDRA HOPE, ADRIANO LUCAS

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

A STANDALONE NIGHT FORCE COVERT OP! The FIRST APPEARANCE of fan favorite SHOOTER! How can she join Night Force when she's imprisoned in Darklonia? Lady Jaye has a plan…

ACTION & ADVENTURE

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #321

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER A: ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN

COVER B: ANDY KUBERT

COVER C (1:10): STEVE BEACH

COVER D: CHRIS MOONEYHAM

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

AN ALL-NEW SILENT ISSUE! Larry Hama and Chris Mooneyham present the issue no G.I. Joe fan can miss as Snake-Eyes and Dawn must defend The Pit from an unexpected attack!

ACTION & ADVENTURE

Geiger #19

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: CHRISTIAN ALAMY, MORRY HOLLOWELL

COVER D (1:50): JIM LEE

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

A special spotlight on ASHLEY ARDEN—THE GLOWING WOMAN. Now on her own and off the grid, Ashley sets out on a harrowing personal mission: to rescue children from traffickers like the ones she was once hunted by. But her fury burns hot—and so does the trail of destruction she leaves behind. As Ashley blazes her own path forward, the threads of the Unnamed Universe begin to converge—and the future of Geiger starts here.

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Ghost Pepper #4

STORY: LUDO LULLABI

ART: LUDO LULLABI, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER A: LUDO LULLABI

COVER B: JESSICA FONG

COVER C (1:10): KAEL NGU

COVER D (1:25): LEIRIX LI

COVER E (1:50): MASSIMO DALL'OGLIO, PIERLUIGI CASOLINO

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

As the epic throwdown between Ash and Toggle explodes off the page, Loloi fights for her very survival! Also, the mystery of the prisoner on the moon deepens…

ACTION & ADVENTURE, FANTASY

Good As Dead #2

STORY: DAVID LAPHAM, MARIA LAPHAM

ART / COVER: DAVID LAPHAM, DEE CUNIFFE

OCTOBER 15 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $7.99 US

Port Lindon is on fire, and Sherrif Calhoun is running out of time to find out who did it. But the only way to catch a criminal is to turn to the most dangerous person he knows – his sister…

CRIME

Gunslinger Spawn #49

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: CARLO BARBERI

OCTOBER 29 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The Gunslinger's time in the present day has started to change him. His body, once rotting away, has begun to transform. What does this mean for the time-lost Hellspawn?

SUPERHEROES, HORROR

Hornsby & Halo #11

STORY: PETER J. TOMASI

ART / COVER A: PETER SNEJBJERG, JOHN KALISZ

COVER B: TED BRANDT, RO STEIN

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

It's Home Alone in the Big Apple! Rose and Zach's parents are each invited to New York City on Halloween by secret benefactors who have nefarious plans to separate them from their kids. It leads Rose and Zach to the catacombs beneath the city to discover an incredibly powerful artifact that could change their Celestial and Infernal lives forever.

FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Hyde Street #11

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVER A: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: KAEL NGU

COVER C: RAHZZAH

OCTOBER 29 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

"Hide your hands, hide your feet… the Butcher's back on Hyde Street." THE BUTCHER OF HYDE STREET: PART ONE. The first horror event of the breakout series begins here. One of the most infamous and terrifying Residents in Hyde Street history has returned—unleashed after decades of imprisonment. But this isn't just a killing spree…it's the beginning of a reckoning. And no one on Hyde Street is ready for what's coming next…or what happened before.

*NEW STORY ARC* | HORROR

I Hate Fairyland #45

STORY: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART / COVERS A & B: JAY FOSGITT

COVER C (1:10): SKOTTIE YOUNG

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

POPEYE SAILS INTO FAIRYLAND! As Gert and Larry sail the oceans blue in search of a dastardly sea beast that may hold the key to Gert returning home, they find themselves outmatched and in need of help… from none other than Popeye the Sailor Man! This very special issue not only features a guest star, but a guest artist as well, as cartoonist supreme Jay Fosgitt (Marvel Fairy Tales, Bodie Troll) joins Skottie and crew on the poop deck of the good ship IHF!

FANTASY, HUMOROUS

I, Tyrant #4

STORY: E E ZANN

ART / COVER A: GODFARR

COVER B: GODFARR (CONNECTING)

COVER C (1:50): RYAN GAJDA

COVER D (1:75): BLINDFISH

OCTOBER 29 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

"CREATION MYTH NEEDS A DEVIL," Part Four. With a bogus rite of honoring the king's glory, the cook asks to kiss Zahhak's shoulders. Hafez tells Tom how, back in Tehran, he and his father clashed over a pursuit of Zahhak's stage play—how he didn't know enough.

HISTORICAL FICTION

Lazarus: Fallen #5

STORY: GREG RUCKA

ART / COVER: MICHAEL LARK

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

"RISE," PART FIVE. Forever and the refugees from Paris reach something that looks like safety, while Sonja closes in on her quarry. At Sequoia, Michael is forced to restart the Lazarus Project, and Casey Solomon seizes her moment.

SCIENCE FICTION, DYSTOPIAN

The Lucky Devils #6 (of 9)

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER A: RYAN BROWNE

COVER B: MATTHEW ALLISON

OCTOBER 29 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

Hell's happiest couple, the devils COLLAR and RAKE, are in a bit of a rough patch in their relationship. To make things worse, they're about to be apprehended for their crimes against demonkind by the relentless devil hunter SANDPAPER PINCH. To save their own skins, they must turn to the most unlikely saviors they can find: each other! All's fair in love and war… especially in Hell.

HORROR, FANTASY, HUMOROUS

News from the Fallout #5 (of 6)

STORY: CHRIS CONDON

ART / COVER A: JEFFREY ALAN LOVE

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | BLACK & WHITE | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

Old Joe's survivors take refuge in the silver mining ghost town of Dead Water as they continue to seek a route for escape.

HORROR, DYSTOPIAN

No Man's Land #2 (of 4)

STORY / ART / COVERS A-D: SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

FBI Agent Collins touches down on Little Diomede to investigate a chilling murder—facing savage weather, crushing isolation, and the ghosts of a failing marriage. But when he's forced to team up with KGB Agent Sonia Fiodrow, the uneasy alliance leads to disturbing revelations: a religiously motivated killer and a community gripped by fear.

THRILLER, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Radiant Black #38

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS, JOE CLARK

ART / COVER A: MARCELO COSTA

COVER B: MATT TAYLOR

COVER C (1:10): MARCELO COSTA

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

Chicago needs a hero. There are gangs on the streets and superpowers in the suburbs and anyone you meet could be a secret double from a parallel world. Chicago needs a hero– and Jack Marlow is going to give them one.

SUPERHEROES

Rat City #19

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A: GIANENRICO BONACORSI

COVER B: MARCO FAILLA

OCTOBER 29 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The Deviant, newly returned from limbo, realizes that the threat that humanity is facing is greater than he thought. It's time to get some help!

SUPERHEROES

Redcoat #16

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: CHRIS WESTON

COVER C: RAYMOND GAY, BRAD ANDERSON

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

1909: PART TWO. Simon's immortal secret is about to be exposed, but the consequences will be as unexpected as the villainous threat to America. Desperate to unlock the truth behind his power, Simon seeks out one of the remaining Founding Fathers… and is shocked by who he meets.

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE, HISTORICAL FICTION

The Rocketfellers #10

STORY: PETER J. TOMASI, FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART: FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER A: ALESSANDRO VITTI, BRIAN REBER

COVER B: CHRIS WESTON

COVER C: RAYMOND GAY, BRAD ANDERSON

OCTOBER 29 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

It's Halloween, where costumes galore fill the neighborhood streets. But there's one particular costume that looks pretty great since it's from the 25th Century. And it's worn by Raina Rocketfeller who's finally hunted down the Rocketfellers with her own ideas of Trick or Treat.

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION

Rogue Sun #30

STORY: RYAN PARROTT, NICK COTTON

ART: ABEL

COVER A: STEFANO SIMEONE

COVER B: ABEL

COVER C (1:20): STEFANO SIMEONE

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

ENTER: SPAWN! The year is 1383*, and Sir John of York – the MEDIEVAL SPAWN – is searching for the terrifying creature known as The Withered. But a young knight and his squire are also on the hunt – and Caleb Hawthorne, the KNIGHT SUN, won't give up his target without a fight. Don't miss this historic collision between two of Image's hottest heroes!

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Sam and Twitch Case Files #20

STORY: THOMAS HEALEY

ART: VON RANDAL

COVER A: MARCO FAILLA

COVER B: VON RANDAL

OCTOBER 1 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

After reviewing the facts of a recent homicide, Sam is left with a gnawing feeling in his gut. As he heads to the crime scene to take another look, he is confronted by a killer, one who died years ago…

CRIME, HORROR

The Scorched #47

STORY: JOHN LAYMAN

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B: THADDEUS ROBECK

OCTOBER 29 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

After reviewing the facts of a recent homicide, Sam is left with a gnawing feeling in his gut. As he heads to the crime scene to take another look, he is confronted by a killer, one who died years ago…

SUPERHEROES

Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story #4 (of 5)

STORY: MAYTAL ZCHUT

ART / COVER A: LEILA LEIZ, ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER B: MORRY HOLLOWELL, CLARA MEATH

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

Violet's spirit—still trapped in Sophie's body—struck again, this time murdering several sorority sisters. With Sophie as the primary suspect, she's taken into police custody, now aware that her friend is the culprit. As a rift begins to form, will Sophie be able to find a way out of this mess? All roads lead back to Hyde Street.

HORROR

Skinbreaker #2

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER A: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B: DAVID FINCH

COVER C (1:10): TONY MOORE

COVER D (1:25): LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER E (1:50): ERIC CANETE

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $4.99 US

ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAVID FINCH'S EXPLOSIVE EPIC CONTINUES! The challenge has been made. And now the NEW Elder must be chosen through combat!

FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Skinbreaker Treasury Edition #2

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER: DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 10 X 14 INCHES | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $14.99 US

PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON DELUXE NEWSPRINT PAPER! ROBERT KIRKMAN AND DAVID FINCH'S EXPLOSIVE EPIC CONTINUES! The challenge has been made. And now the NEW Elder must be chosen through combat!

FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Sleep #6 (of 8)

STORY: ZANDER CANNON

ART / COVER A: ZANDER CANNON

COVER B: MATT BORS

OCTOBER 29 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

When Jonathan Reason falls asleep, he becomes…something terrible. With Tabitha's theory proving correct, she breathes a sigh of relief… until Hipp's actions precipitate an awful decision by Jon.

HORROR

Spawn #371

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: RAYMOND GAY

OCTOBER 29 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

Now that the world knows of the existence of supernatural and powered beings, Spawn is in the crosshairs of every major power on Earth.

SUPERHEROES

The Tin Can Society #9 (of 9)

STORY: PETER WARREN

ART / COVER A: FRANCESCO MOBILI

COVER B (1:20): ROLAND BOSCHI, CHRIS CHUCKRY

OCTOBER 22 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The Tin Can Society comes to its thrilling, heartbreaking conclusion as the gang confronts the dark forces haunting Moore Progress, and head off into an uncertain future that may not include one of them…

*MINISERIES FINALE* | SCIENCE FICTION, SUPERHEROES

The Unchosen #4 (of 4)

STORY: DAVID MARQUEZ

ART / COVERS A-B: DAVID MARQUEZ

COVER C (1:15): RYAN STEGMAN

COVER D (1:25): RYAN STEGMAN

OCTOBER 8 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

Who do you trust when you're going to end the world? Aida takes a terrifying leap into the unknown. The first volume of The Unchosen is brought to its stunning conclusion by The New York Times-bestselling creator David Marquez (Uncanny X-Men, Miles Morales).

*MINISERIES FINALE* | SUPERHEROES

Undiscovered Country #35

STORY: CHARLES SOULE, SCOTT SNYDER

ART: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI, MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: DIKE RUAN

OCTOBER 29 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $3.99 US

"Only two issues left before the huge series finale! Most, but not all of the cards get laid down in this crucial chapter in the Undiscovered Country saga. The world is at war, and neither side will be satisfied with anything less than total eradication of their enemy. What comes after… peace, or devastation?"

DYSTOPIAN, HISTORICAL FICTION

Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #3 (of 4)

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART / COVER A: DANI, BRAD SIMPSON

COVER B: LEE WEEKS

COVER C (1:10 PULP VARIANT): DAVID AJA

COVER D (1:25 "B&W CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT"): LEE WEEKS

COVER E (1:50): CHRIS MOONEYHAM

COVER F (1:75): MICHAEL WALSH

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $4.99 US

The depths of Jack Griffin's evil have gone unseen by those around him…but now his experiments take a twisted and deadly turn!

HORROR

Viking Moon #2 (of 5)

STORY: JOE PRUETT

ART / COVER: MARCELO FRUSIN

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

WEREWOLVES versus VIKINGS! Ulf and his tribe of Vikings sought a new life among the green, untamed land of the New World. Instead they have found horror and death! Barely surviving his first encounter with the native people and their supernatural protectors, Ulk seeks shelter for his people amongst the ruins of the Leif Erickson settlement from decades earlier. A tale of blood-curling horror and barbaric adventure from Eisner Award winner Joe Pruett (Voices In My Head, Cable, Domino) and legendary artist Marcelo Frusin (Hellblazer, Loveless, Kick-Ass, The New Girl).

HORROR, HISTORICAL FICTION

The Voice Said Kill #4 (of 4)

STORY: SI SPURRIER

ART / COVER A: VANESA DEL REY

COVER B (1:10): EMMA PRICE

OCTOBER 29 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $4.99 US

Human blood runs in the alligator abattoir. The nerve-shredding, gun-thundering, heart-wrenching conclusion to the Cajun crime thriller.

*MINISERIES FINALE* | CRIME, THRILLER

Void Rivals #24

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CONOR HUGHES, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: CONOR HUGHES

COVER C (1:10 CONNECTING COVER): MARTÍN MORAZZO, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER D (1:25): DANI, BRAD SIMPSON

COVER E (1:50): E.J. SU

OCTOBER 22 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $3.99 US

SOLILA BETRAYED! OR… is SHE the betrayer?

*END OF STORY ARC* | ACTION & ADVENTURE, SUPERHEROES

The Walking Dead Deluxe #122

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER C (CONNECTING): ZACH HOWARD, NELSON DANIEL

OCTOBER 1 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (18+) | $3.99 US

ALL OUT WAR CONTINUES! Negan has a plan. This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

HORROR, THRILLER

The Walking Dead Deluxe #123

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG

COVER C (CONNECTING): ZACH HOWARD, NELSON DANIEL

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (18+) | $3.99 US

Whose side is Dwight REALLY on?

HORROR, THRILLER

Witchblade #15

STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART / COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B: SOZOMAIKA

COVER C (1:25): SOZOMAIKA

OCTOBER 15 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $3.99 US

The popularity of the unknown vigilante is rising, including among Sara's friends, allies, and victims of the deceased, who were much more sinister people than they first appeared. Adding fuel to the fire, the corrupt elements of Sara's precinct are tightening their grip on the city. Sara is caught between a criminal with no regard for the law and those entrusted with the law, whose abuses of power put them right in the vigilante's sights.

SUPERHEROES, HORROR

'68 Compendium TP

STORY: MARK KIDWELL

ART / COVER: NAT JONES, JAY FOTOS

OCTOBER 8 | 752 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (18+) | $59.99 US

The zombies are back in the razorwire, as Meatgrinder Studios and Image Comics present the official '68 Compendium Edition. This massive tombstone of a volume presents 752 pages of Vietnam zombie mayhem, collecting the full 30 issue comics run of the groundbreaking horror series! On February 13, 1968, during the darkest days of the Vietnam conflict, the gates of hell opened wide, unleashing new and hungry life into the countless war-torn dead. From the original '68 one-shot, to the first four-issue mini-series, the introduction and first appearance of the legendary "Jungle Jim" and beyond, this is the absolute '68 collection, offering up every red, dripping bit! The full series, the one-shots and the short backup stories are all here, in full, jawsnapping, flesh-rending full color! Get "small" in your foxhole and keep your powder dry! The hungry undead have risen in the Age of Aquarius…and there's not enough Napalm in the world!

HORROR, HISTORICAL FICTION, WAR & MILITARY

OFFERED AGAIN: NAILBITER COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP

All-Negro Comics: America's First Black Comic Book TP

WINNER OF THE EISNER AWARD

OCTOBER 22 | 88 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12+) | $12.99 US

The first comic ever created by African Americans, for African Americans. In the Golden Age of Comic Books, Orrin C. Evans led a team of Black cartoonists to create the first comic book anthology of original Black characters with the expressed purpose of entertaining while rejecting harmful stereotypes and pushing boundaries in the industry. Published around the time of household names like Superman, Batman, and Captain America—even pre-dating Black Panther—All-Negro Comics #1 should be among those revered moments in comic book history, but the original print run was quickly removed from newsstands and faded into obscurity…until now. This trade paperback reissues the Eisner Award-winning out-of-print hardcover All-Negro Comics 75th Anniversary Edition. This award-winning volume includes: All-Negro Comics #1, unabridged and digitally remastered for clarity. Consistent colors, crisp text, and no damage! New comics and prose stories featuring the All-Negro Comics characters by notable Black creators of today. Essays providing historical and cultural context to deepen your reading experience. Discussion guide and resource list.

*75TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION* Edited by Chris Robinson | ANTHOLOGY

OFFERED AGAIN: BLACK HISTORY IN ITS OWN WORLD HC

The Astounding Wolf-Man Compendium, Vol. 1 TP

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: JASON HOWARD, CLIFF RATHBURN, FCO PLASCENCIA, IVAN PLASCENCIA

COVER: JASON HOWARD

NOVEMBER 19 | 592 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $39.99 US

AN UNLIKELY SUPERHERO RISES IN THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! After Gary Hampton is brutally attacked and left for dead, he awakens to a terrifying new reality: he's faster, stronger, and cursed to become a werewolf every full moon! As the Astounding Wolf-Man, Gary's determined to use his newfound power for good, but the line between man and beast is thin. Hunted and haunted by his own actions, Gary must fight to reclaim his humanity and embrace his monstrous nature to become an unexpected force for good. Witness the rise of The Astounding Wolf-Man in a complete softcover compendium from superstar team Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) and Jason Howard (Transformers, Super Dinosaur). Collects The Astounding Wolf-Man #1-25 & Invincible #57.

*ADVANCE SOLICIT* | SUPERHEROES

OFFERED AGAIN: INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP

Bug Wars, Vol. 1: Lost in the Yard TP

STORY: JASON AARON

ART / COVER: MAHMUD ASRAR, MATT WILSON

OCTOBER 8 | 160 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $16.99 US

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids meets Conan The Barbarian in this epic tale of a kid from Alabama suddenly lost in a vicious world beyond his imagining, a world of marauding ant armies, spell-casting spider witches, and beetle-riding barbarians. The Old Slaymaker House; Neighbors whisper about it. Children dare each other to step foot in its overgrown lawn. Exterminators refuse to visit and shudder at the thought of what multi-limbed monsters may burrow in its earth. For Slade Slaymaker and his brother Sydney, it's the last remnant of their father, a dedicated entomologist devoured by the very creatures he dedicated his life to understanding. Slade, too young to remember his death, continues his legacy with his own love of all things insect. Sydney, old enough to remember the gruesome scene, despises and seeks to annihilate any bug he sees. When these two brothers' opposing obsessions clash, Slade finds himself shrunk to the size of his diminutive subjects and thrust into the middle of a brutal Bug War, an earth-shattering struggle that will decide the fate of his family and, perhaps, uncover the secrets behind his father's gruesome demise. From the superstar team of writer Jason Aaron (Southern Bastards, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Absolute Superman) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian, X-Men, Batman VS Robin) comes Bug Wars: Book One, collecting issues #1-6 of the sprawling new dark fantasy epic. Select early praise for BUG WARS: "What an absolutely stunning book, everyone. And an incredible read." —Geoff Johns "Bug Wars is a beautiful mix of high fantasy, suburban horror and every creepycrawler under the sun. It'll get under your skin (in a good way.)" —Charles Soule "Best Comic I've read in ages!" —Frank Quitely "Bug Wars has become my first new favorite comic of 2025. A huge congrats for Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, Matt Wilson & Becca Carey on making such a fun comic!" —Joshua Williamson "An epic adventure with huge heart." —Scott Snyder

FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

OFFERED AGAIN: THE GODDAMNED, VOL. 1-2 TP; MEN OF WRATH HC; SEA OF STARS, VOL. 1-2 TP

Eight Billion Genies TP

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVERS A-B: RYAN BROWNE

OCTOBER 8 | 240 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $24.99 US

What if every person on Earth gets a genie — and one wish — all at the same time? If you had one wish… what would you wish for? What if everyone else on the planet had one wish too? That's Eight Billion Genies. Eight seconds after magical genies grant every person on earth one wish, the world is transformed forever…and that's just the beginning! From #1 New York Times bestselling author Charles Soule (Light of the Jedi, Undiscovered Country) and superstar artist Ryan Browne (Curse Words, God Hates Astronauts) comes the most thought-provoking, hilarious, terrifying and emotional ride of the year. Collects Eight Billion Genies issues #1-8.

FANTASY, ACTION & ADVENTURE

OFFERED AGAIN: CURSE WORDS: THE HOLE DAMNED THING COMPENDIUM TP; GOD HATES ASTRONAUTS, VOL. 1-3 TP

Fishflies TP

STORY / ART / COVER: JEFF LEMIRE

OCTOBER 22 | 408 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $24.99 US

"A beautiful, unsettling, and ultimately touching story about connection, transformation, and the possibility of moving forward in life, despite the burden of an unresolved past." —Library Journal (starred review) "…Fishflies is a grotesquely addictive, trypophobic nightmare epic." —Shelf Awareness (starred review) "…a wretchedly detailed story of loyalty, trauma, and living on the outside." —Booklist (starred review) A strange and surreal new tale of friendship and small town life from the creator of Sweet Tooth and Descender. A small town crime sets off a chain of events that will permanently alter the lives of several residents of bucolic Belle River, Ontario. As the manhunt heats up, a lonely girl named Franny Fox forms an unlikely friendship with a fugitive that leads them both on an odyssey of discovery and redemption… a journey that also uncovers dark secrets from the town's eery past. Collects Fishflies issues #1-7.

HORROR, FANTASY

OFFERED AGAIN: A.D.: AFTER DEATH HC; PLUTONA TP; ROYAL CITY COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP

Haunt The Complete Collection TP

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN, TODD McFARLANE, JOE CASEY

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, GREG CAPULLO, NATHAN FOX

COVER: RAYMOND GAY

OCTOBER 15 | 608 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $49.99 US

Explore the thrilling world of intrigue and supernatural suspense in this COMPLETE COLLECTION of all 28 issues from Image! Created by Robert Kirkman, Todd McFarlane, Greg Capullo, and Ryan Ottley, this collection includes exclusive bonus content like behind-the-scenes insights, a cover gallery with alternate designs, and the Image United Haunt backup story. Based around two brothers, one a less-than-perfect priest, the other a government agent, the men struggle to get along, rarely agreeing on anything. An unexpected accident forces them to work together in ways they never thought possible. Struggling with his own personal demons, the priest begrudgingly works alongside the spirit of his recently deceased brother, who possesses him. Together, the brothers form a new superhero, Haunt. Collects Haunt Issues #1–28.

SUPERHEROES, HORROR, SUPERNATURAL

OFFERED AGAIN: THE SCORCHED, VOLS. 1-5 TP

Hyde Street, Vol. 1 TP

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: IVAN REIS, FRANCIS PORTELA, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

OCTOBER 1 | 168 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $14.99 US

A new epic era in character-centered horror begins with Ghost Machine's Hyde Street, its newest ongoing series from creators Geoff Johns and Ivan Reis (Blackest Night, Green Lantern, Aquaman)! In every city and town, off every country road and metropolis avenue, if you make a wrong turn in your soul… you might find yourself on Hyde Street. But be careful who you talk to and what you do because the consequences make death itself seem like the easy way out. Introducing MR. X-RAY! PRANKY THE WORLD'S MOST DANGEROUS SCOUT! MISS GOODBODY! AND MANY MORE… out to delight, fright, and say good night. What is their secret and that of Hyde Street? Read and find out!

HORROR, SUPERNATURAL

OFFERED AGAIN: GEIGER, VOL. 1-3 TP; JUNKYARD JOE, VOL. 1 TP

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast, Vol. 1 TP

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B: RYAN OTTLEY, ANNALISA LEONI (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE)

NOVEMBER 12 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $16.99 US

FROM THE PAGES OF INVINCIBLE & THE HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO! Cursed with an unquenchable thirst for violence that threatens his family and those he loves, BATTLE BEAST searches the universe for the one warrior mightier than him…so that he may die before harming anyone else. But even in a universe of mighty Viltrumites like Invincible and Omni-Man, can anyone stop the galaxy's deadliest warrior? Superstars Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley present the most demanded Invincible story of all time, revealing the secret story of Battle Beast that's perfect for long-time fans (no spoilers!) and new readers alike. Collects Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1-6.

*ADVANCE SOLICIT* | SUPERHEROES

OFFERED AGAIN: FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE, VOL. 1-6 TP; IMAGE FIRSTS: FIRE POWER #1; IMAGE FIRSTS: OBLIVION SONG #1; OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI, VOL. 1-6 TP

Knights vs. Samurai, Vol. 1 TP

STORY: DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

ART: FEDE MELE, ULISES ARREOLA

COVER: FRANCESCO MATTINA

OCTOBER 1 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $12.99 US

Writer David Dastmalchian praises Federico Mele for vividly portraying characters from England and Japan as they face various mythological beings. Under Todd McFarlane's direction, this adventure blends magic, combat, and the pursuit of truth, with insights from consultant Thersa Matsuura (of Uncanny Japan), showcasing a unique clash and connection between feudal England and feudal Japan. Collects Knights vs. Samurai issues #1-6.

HISTORICAL FICTION, ACTION & ADVENTURE

OFFERED AGAIN: HITOMI TP

Nullhunter, Vol. 1 TP

STORY: MICHAEL WALSH

ART / COVER: GUSTAFFO VARGAS

OCTOBER 22 | 270 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $21.99 US

A neon-infused cyberpunk retelling of the classic Greek myth, Labors of Hercules, set amongst the stars. In Olympos: Nullhunter, Clay is a war hero who faces unspeakable tragedy after returning home. Seeking justice, he's forced into service for his estranged father's powerful company, Olympos. His first mission takes him to faraway N3M-3A on the trail of a hijacked shipment of war lions. Embarking on a series of deadly assignments, Clay travels deeper into Nullspace — and closer to discovering the truth. Olympos: Nullhunter is a showcase of 80s-inspired dystopian storytelling and art, in the same vein as fan favourites like Ronin and Blade Runner. From acclaimed creator Michael Walsh (The Silver Coin, Universal Monsters: Frankenstein) and with art by rising star Gustaffo Vargas (Marvel's Voices), the story is a full-throttle, cybernetic reimagining of the classic mythological tale. Collects Nullhunter issues #1-10.

SCIENCE FICTION

OFFERED AGAIN: THE SILVER COIN, VOL. 1-2 TP

Paper Girls Backpack Edition, Vol. 1 TP

STORY: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART: CLIFF CHIANG, MATT WILSON

COVERS A-B: CLIFF CHIANG

OCTOBER 29 | 288 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $12.99 US

Winner of 5 Eisner Awards • American Library Association Great Graphic Novels for Teens • The inspiration for the Amazon Prime series. From Brian K. Vaughan, New York Times bestselling writer of Saga, and Cliff Chiang, legendary artist of Catwoman: Lonely City, comes a time-travel adventure unlike any other, now collected in a smaller, backpack-friendly edition with a gorgeous new cover!! In the early hours after Halloween of 1988, four 12-year-old newspaper delivery girls—Erin, KJ, Mac, and Tiffany—uncover the most important story of all time. Collecting the first two volumes (issues #1-10) of Paper Girls, this new digest-sized collection is the perfect way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Image Comics' beloved series about nostalgia, first jobs, and the last days of childhood.

SCIENCE FICTION

OFFERED AGAIN: IMAGE FIRSTS: PAPER GIRLS #1; PAPER GIRLS: THE COMPLETE STORY TP

Birthright Deluxe Edition, Book 2 HC

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART / COVER: ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS

DECEMBER 10 | 568 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $59.99 US

HERO OR VILLAIN? IT ALL DEPENDS ON WHEN YOUR STORY ENDS. Mikey Rhodes battled his way back to Earth, only to lose his family because of his service to the God King Lore. With the fate of his family spread across two worlds at stake, can Mikey become the hero he was destined to be? The epic conclusion to red hot creative team Joshua Williamson (G.I. Joe) and Andrei Bressan's (Dark Ride, Destro) fantasy series Birthright is presented in a breathtaking hardcover format. Collects Birthright #26-50 & Skybound X #2.

*ADVANCE SOLICIT* | FANTASY

OFFERED AGAIN: BIRTHRIGHT DELUXE EDITION, BOOK 1 HC; IMAGE FIRSTS: BIRTHRIGHT #1

Bitter Root, Vol. 4: The Next Movement TP

STORY: DAVID F. WALKER, CHUCK BROWN

ART / COVER: SANFORD GREENE

OCTOBER 15 | 160 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $17.99 US

A Lie built a House of Oppression. The Bitter Truth will burn it down. It is 1964, the height of the Civil Rights Movement. A group of activists have gone missing, and a new generation of the Sangerye family must face a menace far worse than anything their ancestors ever encountered. The monstrous jinoo—creatures born out of hate and racism—have evolved into a threat that few people are willing to acknowledge, and even fewer know how to fight. A bold new chapter in the epic saga of the multiple Eisner Award-winning series collects Bitter Root: The Next Movement #1-5.

SCIENCE FICTION, HISTORICAL FICTION

OFFERED AGAIN: BITTER ROOT, VOL. 1-3 TP; BITTER ROOT OMNIBUS, VOL. 1 HC; IMAGE FIRSTS: BITTER ROOT #1

The Department of Truth, Vol. 6: Twilight's Last Gleaming TP

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: MARTIN SIMMONDS, LETIZIA CADONICI, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER: MARTIN SIMMONDS

OCTOBER 29 | 176 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $16.99 US

For the first time since the Department of Truth was founded, its highest official just revealed the whole, sordid history to a journalist—a journalist who happens to be agent Cole Turner's husband. Can their relationship survive the cold, hard facts? And what lines will Lee Harvey Oswald cross to maintain power when he starts to feel it slipping through his fingers? ALSO IN THIS VOLUME: High school outcast Frank is addicted to finding the darkest corners of the internet. But now those dark corners are reaching through the screen with very long fingers and very sharp teeth… BEWARE THE HAT MAN. Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer James Tynion IV (W0RLDTR33, The Nice House on the Lake) and Eisner Award-nominated artist Martin Simmonds (Universal Monsters: Dracula) test the limit of the written word, while fan-favorite artist Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter) joins for DoT's pitch-black spin on CreepyPasta. Collects Department of Truth issues #28-33.

HISTORICAL FICTION, HORROR

OFFERED AGAIN: THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 1-5 TP; THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH: THE COMPLETE CONSPIRACY, VOL. 1 HC; THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH: WILD FICTIONS HC; IMAGE FIRSTS: THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1

G.I. JOE: A REAL

AMERICAN HERO

COMPENDIUM

BOOK 2 TP

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART HERB TRIMPE, ROD WHIGHAM, RON WAGNER

COVER A ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN

COVER B MICHAEL GOLDEN (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE)

YOOOO JOE!

Military and martial arts action explodes off the page in this one of a kind G.I. Joe compendium! Experience the Joes' assault on the Terror-Drome, the return of Storm Shadow, the relentless Dreadnoks, and more! And what is the secret origin of the man known only as Cobra Commander? Find out in the comic phenomenon from Larry Hama that changed the pop-culture world forever. Collects G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #51-78, G.I. Joe Yearbook #2-4, G.I. Joe Special Missions #1-15.

Lady Mechanika: Tablet of Destinies, Vol. 2 TP

STORY: M. M. CHEN

ART: JOE BENITEZ, MARTIN MONTIEL, MIKE GARCIA

COVER: JOE BENITEZ, MIKE GARCIA

OCTOBER 29 | 160 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $19.99 US

"The Tablet of Destinies holds the secrets of the Universe…he who possesses [it] shall rule the world." – Sumerian Legend. After a young friend shows up unexpectedly on her doorstep, Lady Mechanika immediately drops everything to come to her aid. They embark on a globe-spanning trek filled with ancient artifacts, secret societies, and scientific curiosities, but Lady Mechanika is eventually confronted with an impossible decision: the life of her friend, or the fate of all humankind. Set in a fictionalized steampunk Victorian England, a time when magic and superstition clashed with new scientific discoveries and inventions, LADY MECHANIKA chronicles a young woman's obsessive search for her identity after a mad scientist's horrific experiments left her with mechanical limbs and no memory of her past. This volume collects the entire second LADY MECHANIKA story, The Tablet of Destinies, along with a gorgeous cover art gallery.

ACTION & ADVENTURE, STEAMPUNK

Monkey Meat, Vol. 2: The Summer Batch TP

STORY / ART / COVER: JUNI BA

OCTOBER 29 | 160 PAGES | FULL COLOR | T+ / TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) | $16.99 US

"Epic Dragon Ball Z-style action." —Entertainment Weekly. Written and drawn by Juni Ba (Djeliya, The Boy Wonder) with special authorization from the Monkey Meat Company, the tasty and critically acclaimed satirical anthology is back for a second serving in a new summer magazine format, with comics, articles and games to discover our land! The Monkey Meat corporation went from selling cans of ape meat, to becoming a hegemonic empire on the fantasy West African island they now rule. Corporate leisure parks, exploited company-towns or savage lands to conquer, the island offers it all, and conditions there aren't just dystopian, they're entertaining! That's why the company decided to report local stories to you in comic form! And now summer is transforming our island into the ideal escape. Want to go on a vacation you can actually afford? How about embarking for a brand new set of amusing (and mentally scarring) adventures? Exotic locations, debt-collecting African spirits, a travel influencer aboard a giant robot, a family fighting a demon for their Mbnb and a superhero monkey suing the corporation that owns him. All these and more await our guests! Collects Monkey Meat: The Summer Batch issues #1-5.

ANTHOLOGIES

OFFERED AGAIN: MONKEY MEAT, VOL. 1 TP

PHANTOM ROAD,

VOL. 3 TP

STORY JEFF LEMIRE

ART GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA, JORDIE BELLAIRE, STEVE WANDS

COVER GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

In 1997, Theresa Weaver's father, Agent Donald Weaver, was called out to Wisconsin to investigate a case connected to Project Jackknife. Partnered with the unconventional Agent Jimmy Harold, Weaver discovers a trail of clues that uncover the connections between the mysterious leylines, the Billy Bear truck stops, and the hideous roadside murders. Answers are out there… but the truth is gruesome. Nominated for "Best New Series" at the 2024 Eisners, Phantom Road continues in the third volume titled "THE HORRORMEN," a thrilling new story by Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Hernández Walta! Collects Phantom Road #11-15

Saga (New Edition), Vol. 3 TP

STORY: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART / COVER: FIONA STAPLES

OCTOBER 22 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $14.99 US

"The kind of comic you get when truly talented superstar creators are given the freedom to produce their dream comic." —Entertainment Weekly. The critically acclaimed masterpiece and one of the most iconic, best selling comic book series of its time continues in the third volume, now presented in a smaller, digest size featuring all new cover art by Fiona Staples. When two soldiers from opposite sides of a never-ending galactic war fall in love, they risk everything to bring a fragile new life into a dangerous old universe

W0rldtr33, Vol. 3 TP

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: FERNANDO BLANCO, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER: FERNANDO BLANCO

OCTOBER 15 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | M / MATURE (AGES 18+) | $16.99 US

Before she was the Undernet's remorseless assassin, PH34R was a little girl named Sammi, who just wanted to know what her big brother and his hacker friends were doing online all day… Fifty years later, the planet is barely hospitable. The Undernet has won. Ellison Lane believes he finally has all the pieces to give humanity another shot at a future. But a terrible angel stands in his way—an angel with tattoos all over her body, and a decades-long grudge against the w0rldtr33 gang. Multiple Eisner award-winner James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, Something is Killing the Children) and acclaimed artist Fernando Blanco (Detective Comics) finally reveal the long-awaited story behind W0RLDTR33's iconic killer. Collects W0RLDTR33 issues #12-16.

HORROR, SCIENCE FICTION

OFFERED AGAIN: IMAGE FIRSTS: W0RLDTR33 #1; W0RLDTR33, VOL. 1-2 TP

Mike Mignola's Hellboy in Hell Artist's Edition, Vol. 2 HC

STORY / ART / COVERS A-B: MIKE MIGNOLA

MARCH 25, 2026 | 160 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 12 X 17 INCHES | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $150.00 US

Mike Mignola is the critically acclaimed creator of the beloved, demonic hero Hellboy! Mike Mignola remains one of the preeminent comics creators of the past several decades. His career was already firmly established for his outstanding work on characters like Batman, Wolverine, a myriad of beautiful covers, and more… And then came Hellboy. Mignola's iconic creation struck a meteoric chord with fans from the very start and hasn't abated in the 30-plus years since the character's debut. This Artist's Edition features the concluding five issues of Hellboy in Hell, issues #6-10, as well as many covers and illustrations. Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible – ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special – are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn. The Artist's Edition of Mike Mignola's work is an art book disguised as a comic collection. The only better way to see these pages is by looking over Mignola's shoulder at his drawing board!

ADVANCE SOLICIT | HORROR

OFFERED AGAIN: PRETTY DEADLY: THE SHRIKE, VAULT EDITION HC

Wally Wood's EC Stories Expanded Artist's Edition HC

STORY / ART / COVER A: WALLY WOOD

COVER B: WALLY WOOD (DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE)

FEBRUARY 4, 2026 | 236 PAGES | FULL COLOR | 15 X 22 INCHES | T / TEEN (AGES 12-15) | $195.00 US

EC Comics was one of the greatest comic imprints of all time—and Wally Wood was one of its brightest stars! The WALLY WOOD EC STORIES ARTIST'S EDITION – EXPANDED will include all 18 stories from the long out-of-print first edition, but that's not all! An additional 10 stories will be included for the very first time, for a staggering total of 28 COMPLETE STORIES! Within these pages are some of Wood's greatest artistic achievements, including his work on "My World…", "Came the Dawn", "Mars is Heaven", "Atom Bomb", "Blockade", and many more! Additionally, more than a dozen classic covers by Wood are included. As an extra special bonus, the unpublished "Spawn of Venus", an EC Comics story intended for the canceled Three-Dimensional Science Fiction is included in this volume. Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible – ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special – are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn. The Artist's Edition of Wally Wood's work is an art book disguised as a comic collection. The only better way to see these pages is by looking over Wood's shoulder at his drawing board!

ADVANCE SOLICIT | ACTION & ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION

