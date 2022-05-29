Nick Pitarra's Ax-Wielder Jon Closing On $200,0000 On Zoop

Nick Pitarra is best known for working with Jonathan Hickman, co-created series The Red Wing and The Manhattan Projects, published through Image Comics, as well as the seemingly–abandoned Leviathan with John Layman, from IDW. He's also known for drawing Doom Patrol, SHIELD and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – and recently launched a Zoop crowdfunded listing for an upcoming title called Ax-Wielder Jon. Launched with a $25,000 goal, it is now $187,913 with four more days to go. Will it crack $200,000 and make it Zoop's biggest crowdfunding hit to date? It has beaten the Ukraine Comics Anthology and is currently closing in on the Winter Men Artists Edition.

A ruthless killer in a world of monsters and mayhem makes a precious discovery and learns what a man is willing to lose to protect what he loves most. AX-WIELDER JON is created, written, and drawn by Nick Pitarra, the Eisner-nominated and New York Times bestselling co-creator of the Manhattan Projects. He's joined by his frequent collaborator and Image and Marvel Comics colorist Mike Garland. With letters by Eisner-nominated letterer Ferran Delgado, the team is shepherded by multiple Eisner award-winning editor Chris Stevens. The COMPLETED over-sized 140 page hardcover, designed by LITTLE BIRD's Ben Didier, is coming this spring to ZOOP!

Nick told Bleeding Cool "It's my writer/artist debut. It's a 148-page oversized hardcover. The book will be complete by the time the campaign ends (it's 85% complete now). I came up with the label KAROSHI comics to publish it under, and Chris Stevens is the Editor In Chief of the line of books we have planned to come out. Ax-Wielder Jon is our debut book."

The $187,913 funding is also added to with another $69,000 in revenue through Nick Pitrarras dealer Felix Comic Art selling original artwork. Das Pastoras will also be providing short stories for each book of Ax-Wielder Jon , beginning with 6 pages in #1. His agent, famed comics colourist Jose Villarubia helped secure that deal. They have also been approached by multiple publishers about bringing the Karoshi Comics label into their line, remaining an autonomous entity. More on that as we have it.