Nick Spencer & Kelly Thompson Get Marvel Omnibuses In 2023

Courtesy of our friends at Near Mint YouTube channel, here's a look at another brace of Omnibus volumes that Marvel Comics will be putting together for 2023… including two writer-named new Omnibuses to kick things off, Kelly Thompson's Captain Marvel, Nick Spencer's Captain America, as well as Bryan Hitch and Mark Millar's complete run on Fantastic Four, as well as reprints for Brian Bendis' Guardians Of The Galaxy and Frank Miller and Klaus Janson's Daredevil, all getting the big book Marvel treatments for 2023.

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY THOMPSON OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Collecting: Captain Marvel (2019) 1-26, Captain Marvel: The End (2020) 1 (February 2023)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY NICK SPENCER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Collects: Captain America: Sam Wilson (2015) 1-17, Captain America: Steve Rogers (2016) 1-11, Avengers Standoff: Welcome to Pleasant Hill (2016) 1, Avengers Standoff: Assault on Pleasant Hill Alpha (2016) 1, Avengers Standoff: Assault on Pleasant Hill Omega (2016) 1, Civil War II: The Oath (2017) 1, material from Free Comic Book Day 2016 (Captain America) 1

FANTASTIC FOUR BY MILLAR & HITCH OMNIBUS Collecting Fantastic Four (1998) 554-569, Annual 32; Fantastic Force (2009) 1-4; Marvel 1985 1-6 (February 2023)

Spider-Man Beyond Omnibus Collects Amazing Spider-Man (2018) 75-93, 78.BEY, 80. BEY, 88. BEY, 92. BEY, 74 (Ben Reilly Story); Free Comic Book Day 2021: Spider-Man/Venom 1 (Spider-Man Story); Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond (2022) 1 (February 2023)

DAREDEVIL BY MILLER & JANSON OMNIBUS [NEW PRINTING] Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #158-161 and #163-191 and material from WHAT IF? (1977) #28 (January 2023)

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY BY BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 [NEW PRINTING] Collecting: Avengers Assemble (2012) 1-8; Guardians of the Galaxy (2013) 0.1, 1-27; Guardians of the Galaxy Annual (2014) 1; Guardians of the Galaxy: Tomorrow's Avengers (2013) 1; All-New X-Men (2012) 22-24; Free Comic Book Day 2014 (Guardians of the Galaxy) 1; Guardians of Knowhere (2015) 1-4; Guardians Team-Up (2015) 1-2 ( March 2023)

Marvel Omnibus is a line of large-format graphic novel editions published by Marvel Comics on higher-quality paper stock. They often contain complete runs, either by collecting multiple consecutive issues or by focusing on the works of a particular writer or artist. Many of them also reprint the letter pages as originally found in the comics.

