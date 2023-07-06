Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Nick Valente, remote working

Nick Valente Leaves DC Comics Over Remote Working Needs

Nick Valente is leaving DC Comics from his Senior marketing role over home working needs incompatible with the comics publisher.

DC Comics mostly blacklists Bleeding Cool, so it is no surprise that I have never had an e-mail from Nick Valente, Senior Manager, Publicity & Communications at DC, in the two-plus years he has been at the company. In his LinkedIn listing, he points out that he "led publicity efforts for Superman: Son Of Kal El series, including the milestone fifth issue where Jon Kent came out as bisexual. Crafted strategy and press documents, which led to global press hits." So he must have loved it when Bleeding Cool broke that story. weeks prior. Previously, Nick worked in advertising at BHI and in PR for Blaze. And now, before San Diego Comic-Con, he's off again.

Nick Valente posted to Twitter, "It is with mixed emotions that I bid farewell to an incredible team, remarkable talent, and the valuable relationships I've built while at DC. I am grateful for the knowledge, skills, and experience gained throughout my time there, and I will carry them with me as I embark on the next chapter of my career. As some of you may know, I have been working remotely since 2018. Despite my best efforts to find a workable solution, the expectation of being in the office three days a week posed significant challenges that just couldn't be overcome and yesterday was my last day. While this experience has been disheartening, I believe that every setback presents an opportunity. And just like most comic characters, I won't stay down for long. To my fantastic colleagues at DC and all the wonderful members of talent that I've been fortunate enough to work with, thank you for your incredible support and for letting me play in the sandbox with you. It's been an honor working with such talented individuals, and I'm confident our paths will cross again. I truly have never been part of a more collaborative environment than the one at DC and wish nothing but the best for everyone there. I have a lifetime of wonderful memories because of you. #OpentoWork" And he got lots of positive responses from so many folks, including DC EIC Marie Javins and other DC staffers and freelancers.

Marie Javins: Thank you for being a fantastic collaborator. We will miss you. Michael W Conrad: You're awesome Nick, can't wait to see what's next for you! Fletcher Chu-Fong: Good luck, Nick! Alex Segura: All the best, Nick! Was always a pleasure! Tom King: Oh no Gregg Katzman: It was always a pleasure working with you. I'm sorry it has to conclude like that but I have no doubt another place will scoop you up soon and will be very lucky to have you on their team. You know I'm always here to help if I can. Dustin Kitchens: This is devastating…I'm still in denial. You will be dearly missed. I shouldn't speak for all of sales and marketing but I will here- we love you and our jobs are harder with your leaving. Hope you land in an even better spot. Sam Stone: Nick, you truly are one of my favorite people to work for from any publisher, network, or studio. Anyone who picks you up would be lucky to have you. Best regards and good luck. David Brooke: Good luck and Godspeed, Nick! Always a pleasure working with you. Let's make sure this isn't a goodbye! Aaron Couch: I always enjoy when our paths cross Nick, and look forward to working with you at your next venture

In response to the many replies, he added "Thank you to everyone for the very kind tweets, DMs and texts. It's people like you who made me fall in love with this industry in the first place."

Nick Valente's LinkedIn currently lists him as "Open to work Director, Vice President and Senior Manager roles". Maybe we'll learn more at the show? And maybe I might even get an e-mail from Nick now?

