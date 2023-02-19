Nightwing #101 Preview: Time to Meet the New Titans Neron plots against Dick Grayson in this preview of Nightwing #101... can the new Titans save the day?

NIGHTWING #101

DC Comics

1222DC077

1222DC078 – Nightwing #101 Cover – $5.99

1222DC079 – Nightwing #101 Jamal Campbell Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Travis Moore (CA) Bruno Redondo

After the events of Dark Crisis, Superman has a talk with Nightwing, letting him know that now is Dick's time to lead…so Nightwing gathers a group of friends to be the premier league in the DC Universe and moves their base of operations to Bludhaven. Meet the new Titans! Then, following the events of the Nightwing 2022 Annual and the Superman and Nightwing crossover, Nightwing continues to mentor Jon Kent in ways that Dick learned from being trained by Batman…but in his own more encouraging way.

In Shops: 2/21/2023

SRP: $4.99

