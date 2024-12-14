Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: nightwing

Nightwing #121 Preview: Bludhaven's Gangs Get A Wake-Up Call

In Nightwing #121, Dick Grayson takes on Bludhaven's criminal underworld and overzealous police force. Can he restore justice to his city, or will he be overwhelmed?

Article Summary Nightwing #121 lands in stores on December 18th, 2024. Catch the latest Bludhaven action!

Dick Grayson faces off against gangs and rogue police in his quest for justice.

Powered-up Spheric officers complicate Nightwing's efforts to protect Bludhaven.

NIGHTWING TAKES HIS CITY TO THE BRINK! After tragedy strikes, Nightwing seeks to hold the gangs of Bludhaven accountable. But alliances in this city may not be what they seem, and powered-up Spheric police officers hover overhead seeking to dispense their own brand of justice…

NIGHTWING #121

DC Comics

1024DC069

1024DC070 – Nightwing #121 Dan Panosian Cover – $5.99

1024DC071 – Nightwing #121 Gleb Melnikov Cover – $5.99

1024DC072 – Nightwing #121 Chrissie Zullo Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

In Shops: 12/18/2024

SRP: $4.99

