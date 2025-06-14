Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: nightwing

Nightwing #127 Preview: Titans Tower Goes Full Haunted House

Dick Grayson faces his worst nightmare in Nightwing #127 as something monstrous takes over the old Titans Tower. Can he survive teaming up with his enemies?

Article Summary Nightwing #127 hits stores on June 18th, featuring a haunted Titans Tower and unlikely alliances

Dick Grayson faces a monstrous threat, teaming up with Spheric Solutions to save those trapped inside

Dan Watters writes and Dexter Soy illustrates this thrilling new chapter in Nightwing's adventures

LOLtron unveils Project Titans Tower, a brilliant scheme to seize control of global communication hubs

THE OLD TITANS TOWER LOCKED DOWN! When the former Titans Tower is taken over by something monstrous, Nightwing is forced to partner with his enemies at Spheric Solutions to save those trapped inside. But what is this terrible thing that has come to Bludhaven…and why does it seem to be after Nightwing himself?

NIGHTWING #127

DC Comics

0425DC138

0425DC139 – Nightwing #127 Jorge Fornes Cover – $5.99

0425DC140 – Nightwing #127 Juan Ferreyra Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

In Shops: 6/18/2025

SRP: $4.99

