Nightwing #132 Preview: Blüdhaven's Got a Bone to Pick

Dick Grayson faces his toughest challenge yet in Nightwing #132: a city that's turned against him. Can he survive when everyone wants him gone?

Article Summary Nightwing #132 sees Dick Grayson face a city turned against him in his biggest Blüdhaven challenge yet.

Olivia Pearce’s trap leads to an explosive, public, and personal showdown for Blüdhaven’s hero.

Issue arrives November 19th, 2025, from DC Comics with covers by Paolo Pantalena and Elizabeth Torque.

THE CITY STANDS AGAINST NIGHTWING! Nightwing takes a page from Batman's playbook and storms Spheric Solutions, ready to end his conflict with Olivia Pearce once and for all. Unbeknownst to Nightwing, she's been planning for his arrival, and the battle quickly turns explosive, public, and personal. Can Bludhaven's hero survive when his own city turns against him?

NIGHTWING #132

DC Comics

0925DC0082

0925DC0083 – Nightwing #132 Paolo Pantalena Cover – $5.99

0925DC0084 – Nightwing #132 Elizabeth Torque Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Dustin Nguyen

THE CITY STANDS AGAINST NIGHTWING! Nightwing takes a page from Batman's playbook and storms Spheric Solutions, ready to end his conflict with Olivia Pearce once and for all. Unbeknownst to Nightwing, she's been planning for his arrival, and the battle quickly turns explosive, public, and personal. Can Bludhaven's hero survive when his own city turns against him?

In Shops: 11/19/2025

SRP: $5.99

