Nightwing #89 Preview: Shocking Secret Inside Batman's Utility Belt

NIGHTWING #89 DC Comics 1221DC104 1221DC105 – NIGHTWING #89 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99 (W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo Superman/Nightwing crossover! Years ago,when Robin took his first uncertain steps away from Batman as his own hero, Superman stepped in and offered Dick Grayson crucial advice, support, and a name: Nightwing. Now it's time for Nightwing to return the favor. In Shops: 2/15/2022 SRP: $3.99

Dick Grayson reveals the secret Batman keeps in his utility belt in this preview of Nightwing #89… and hands it over to a child?! Oh, don't be a sucker. It's just a lollipop! Plus: Batman gives Superman advice on child endagerment! Check out the preview below.

