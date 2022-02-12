Nightwing #89 Preview: Shocking Secret Inside Batman's Utility Belt

Dick Grayson reveals the secret Batman keeps in his utility belt in this preview of Nightwing #89… and hands it over to a child?! Oh, don't be a sucker. It's just a lollipop! Plus: Batman gives Superman advice on child endagerment! Check out the preview below.

Superman/Nightwing crossover! Years ago,when Robin took his first uncertain steps away from Batman as his own hero, Superman stepped in and offered Dick Grayson crucial advice, support, and a name: Nightwing. Now it's time for Nightwing to return the favor.

