Nightwing #93 Preview: Blockbuster vs. Heartless

Heartless has a proposition for Blockbuster in this preview of Nightwing #93… but Blockbuster has a counter offer: death! Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #93

DC Comics

0422DC127

0422DC128 – Nightwing #93 Jamal Campbell Cover – $4.99

0422DC129 – Nightwing #93 Nick Robles Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

Battle for Blüdhaven's heart! After uncovering that Blockbuster isn't who he says he is—in fact, he's much worse—Nightwing, Babs, and Blüdhaven mayor Melinda Zucco battle to expose Blockbuster's…malpractices. With Blockbuster controlling more of the criminal underground than Nightwing ever thought possible, can Dick Grayson help stop him before things go too far?

In Shops: 6/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

