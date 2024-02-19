Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dick grayson, heartless, nightwing

Nightwing Tells Batman He Can Swing If He Wants To (#111 Spoilers)

Nightwing #111 with a main story by Tom Taylor and Sami Basri, finally sees Dick Grayson - and Batman - get round to dealing with Heartless.

Nightwing #111 with a main story by Tom Taylor and Sami Basri, and a back-up strip by Michael W. Conrad and Francesco Francavilla, finally sees Dick Grayson – and Batman – get round to dealing with the Heartless serial killer in Bludhaven. Well, there have been Gotham Wars, Knight Terrors and Beast Worlds getting in the way. But now, it seems, that this is no excuse.

And the original Dynamic Duo are on the case. But things aren't entirely as they were. EVen as memories of Alfred Pennyworth continue to flood. WIll they bring him back this year with an Ultimate DC? Maybe. But Dick has bigger problems.

Because Nightwing can't jump any more. I'm sure there's a film with that title. Which is a shame as that was kind of a definitive quantity of Dick Grayson. He jumps, he leaps, he swings. And in doing so, shows off his bottom to the admiring glances of his fans. But now they are denied even this simple pleasure.

That's right, Nightwing is blaming crossovers. Fair enough. But this is also a Batman who managed to affect Red Hood's brain to make him scared of himself, courtesy of a little Zur En Arrh leakage, might be be able to do the same with Grayson? Because a Batman and Robin who always just take the stairs really isn't going to… fly.

NIGHTWING #111 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor, Michael W. Conrad (A) Sami Basri, Francesco Francavilla (CA) Bruno Redondo

Something's very wrong with Nightwing and it's starting to catch up to him. Can the world's greatest detective help him figure out what's going on before it's too late? Plus: The Plague has left 14th Century Europe in chaos, as a young man known only as the Son of Gray hunts the man who killed his father. A story of revenge, told in two parts. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/20/2024

