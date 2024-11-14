Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, Immortal Thor

Nineteen Artists Draw Nineteen Stories for Immortal Thor #19

Marvel Comics has issued the full comic book artist lineup for Immortal Thor #19 for January 15th, all nineteen of them.

Marvel Comics has issued the full comic book artist lineup for Immortal Thor #19 for January 15th, all nineteen of them, each drawing a page and a story. This seems reminiscent of Mark Millar's famous Superman Adventures, though this version has a different artist for every issue.

David Baldeón Jan Bazaldua Juann Cabal CAFU Martín Cóccolo Karen Darboe Juan Ferreyra Jorge Fornés Lee Garbett Gavin Guidry Dan Jurgens Leonard Kirk Gleb Melnikov Phil Noto Humberto Ramos Rod Reis Valerio Schiti Steve Skroce Luciano Vecchio

"While Thor is away gathering resources to deal with the looming threat of Utgard, IMMORTAL THOR #19 spotlights different characters from Thor's legendary mythos in single-page stories, each drawn by a different artist. The stories will be connected by the mysterious viewpoint of a significant hero from Thor's past who's set to return in next week's IMMORTAL THOR #17. IMMORTAL THOR #19 marks the return to Asgard for artists Dan Jurgens, Valerio Schiti (Journey Into Mystery), CAFU (Jane Foster: Valkyrie), Lee Garbett (Loki: Agent of Asgard), and original Immortal Thor artist Martín Cóccolo. Artist Humberto Ramos and Leonard Kirk's pages will pick up plot threads introduced in Strange Academy and Avengers Inc., respectively. The issue also reunites Ewing with past collaborators like Luciano Vecchio, Juann Cabal, and David Baldeón. Regular series artist Jan Bazaldua will open and close the issue, setting the stage for the title's startling next arc! This is not the story of the Immortal Thor! The All-Father had a journey to make to a far star – and so, for a time, the Golden Realm was left to rule itself. Yet even in the absence of the King, the story continued – and each Asgardian had their own drama to play out. These are the TALES OF ASGARD… "

IMMORTAL THOR #19

Written by AL EWING

Art by DAVID BALDEON, JAN BAZALDUA, JUANN CABAL, CAFU, MARTIN COCCOLO, KAREN DARBOE, JUAN FERREYRA, JORGE FORNES, LEE GARBETT, GAVIN GUIDRY, DAN JURGENS, LEONARD KIRK, GLEB MELNIKOV, PHIL NOTO, HUMBERTO RAMOS, ROS REIS, VALERIO SCHITI, STEVE SKROCE & LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 1/15

