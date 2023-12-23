Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: march 2024, massive, ninja funk, Solicits

Ninja Funk, Misfortune's Eyes & Zorro in Massive's March 2024 Solicits

JPG, Steve Schuitt, Alessandro Micellis Ninja Funk, Misfortune's Eyes #1 by Brooklynn Prince and Aliz Fernandez in Massive March 2024 solicits

Article Summary Massive's March 2024 brings exciting new titles including Ninja Funk and Misfortune's Eyes.

A fresh Zorro story by Sean Murphy and latest from Quested and Ozuna Bori 787.

Brooklynn Prince debuts with Misfortune's Eyes, a supernatural teen drama.

Iconic sci-fi horror The Fog gets a sequel series, connecting to Carpenter's classic.

JPG, Steve Schuitt and Alessandro Micelli are launching a new Ninja Funk series from Massive/WhatNot/Sumerian in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as new series Misfortune's Eyes #1 by Brooklynn Prince and Aliz Fernandez as well as more Sean Murphy Zorro,

NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #1 (OF 4) CVR A MACK (MR)

MASSIVE – WHATNOT

JAN241079

JAN241080 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #1 (OF 4) CVR B MICELLI (MR)

JAN241081 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #1 (OF 4) CVR C KIRKHAM (MR)

JAN241082 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #1 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV RIEGEL (MR

JAN241083 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #1 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV BARTLING (

JAN241084 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #1 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV SANDERS (M

JAN241085 – NINJA FUNK BAD MUSIC #1 (OF 4) CVR G 100 COPY INCV TAO (MR)

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A) Alessandro Micelli (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, delivers his signature watercolor style to the continuing adventures of Ninja Funk.Following the battle at the Ninja Funk Dojo and capture of BB, B.A.D. Music retreats to their headquarters at The Nexus. With the love of Lazerwolf's life as irresistible bait, there's no doubt in Queen B.A.D.'s mind that her nemeses will come knocking, and she's ready for them… Will Lazerwolf, JPG Mcfly and Wolfgang see the trap for what it is, or run headlong into disaster? Find out in Ninja Funk: B.A.D. Music #1!

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

MISFORTUNES EYES #1 (OF 4) CVR A FERNANDEZ (MR)

MASSIVE

JAN241102

JAN241103 – MISFORTUNES EYES #1 (OF 4) CVR B CABRERA (MR)

JAN241104 – MISFORTUNES EYES #1 (OF 4) CVR C CORLI (MR)

JAN241105 – MISFORTUNES EYES #1 (OF 4) CVR D SABBATINI (MR)

JAN241106 – MISFORTUNES EYES #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV SABBATINI (MR)

(W) Brooklynn Prince, Aliz Fernandez (A / CA) Aliz Fernandez

Cover by series artist Aliz Fernandez. Double-Sized debut issue from Critics' Choice Award Winning Actress, Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project, Cocaine Bear, The Marsh King's Daughter) comes this limited series full of excitement! A teen girl wakes up to discover she can see human auras. While embarking on a journey to find what her future may hold, she uncovers a hidden Psychic Town. There, she will soon learn about her mother's troubled past, her own curse of predicting death, and unearth the immense darkness coming for the town, and her own family.

In Shops: Mar 06, 2024

ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #3 (OF 4) CVR A MURPHY (MR)

MASSIVE

JAN241092

JAN241093 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #3 (OF 4) CVR B SOOK (MR)

JAN241094 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #3 (OF 4) CVR C SOMMARIVA (MR)

JAN241095 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #3 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV SOOK B&W

JAN241096 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #3 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV MURPHY BW

JAN241097 – ZORRO MAN OF THE DEAD #3 (OF 4) CVR F PANOSIAN BACKER UNLOCK

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

Superstar artist Sean Gordon Murphy delivers the main cover for his fresh take on the iconic masked vigilante, Zorro.

Don Quixote meets Narcos in Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro: Man of the Dead. In this modern reimagining, the writer-artist behind DC Comic's Batman: White Knight, delivers a fresh take on the legendary swashbuckling hero.

El Rojo and the Cartel have had enough of Diego and his delusions. There will never be a return of Zorro, and they will punish anyone who disagrees. But even Rosa is having a hard time dismissing Zorro as anything more than a myth, as her brother relentlessly inspires hope across all of Le Vega. Things are getting dangerous FAST as Zorro, Rosa, Tomás, Bandito and Tornado dash to stop the decimation El Rojo is planning for all who dare stand against him. Are whips and swords enough? I can't help but believe in El Zorro!

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

QUESTED SEASON 2 #4 CVR A LULLABI

MASSIVE

JAN241098

JAN241099 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #4 CVR B WALLIS

JAN241100 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #4 CVR C RICHARDSON VIDEO GAME HOMAGE

JAN241101 – QUESTED SEASON 2 #4 CVR D LOVE

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Ludo Lullabi

French artist Ludo Lullabi, best known for his work on the Battle Chasers comics, joins Quested with this action-packed cover.

The misadventures continue in a brand new season of Quested by writers Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Sumerian's American Psycho) and Thomas Parson, with art by Kit Wallis (Good Boy, Mr.Easta).

"One, Two, Three, Four, We Don't Want No King No More" Who knew the afterlife could be such…well, Hell. Hamo returns to Ferryman HQ only to find his ferry men have organized. With the ferry men on strike, souls are left to meander and Hamo has no time to regain control. With only Charlie remaining loyal, Hamo has few choices to settle the strike and catch up with Jinx and Gil.

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

OZUNA BORI 787 #4 (OF 5) CVR A RAGGAZONI (MR)

MASSIVE

JAN241107

JAN241108 – OZUNA BORI 787 #4 (OF 5) CVR B IZZO (MR)

(W) Marco Lopez (A) Pablo Verdugo (CA) Simone Raggazoni

Cover by Simone Raggazoni with numerous credits from BOOM! Studios, IMAGE Comics, Titan Comics, and more. Ozuna, the global superstar and one of the best selling Latin artists of all time is Agent 787! CHAOS IS GOOD FOR BUSINESS After the events of issue four where Luis had to singlehandedly attempt to save the Vice President, Luis has now found himself sitting in a dark room with his hands tied behind his backs. Things are about to get even rougher for Agent 787.

In Shops: Apr 17, 2024

THE FOG #2 (OF 4) CVR A ROSADO (MR)

MASSIVE

JAN241109

JAN241110 – THE FOG #2 (OF 4) CVR B GAUDIO (MR)

JAN241111 – THE FOG #2 (OF 4) CVR C SILAS (MR)

JAN241112 – THE FOG #2 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV MILANA (MR)

(W) Steve Ekstrom (A) Marco Fodera (CA) Christian Rosado

Cover by Christian Rosado, best known for his work on Dark Horse's Skull and Bones, as well as appearances on Heavy Metal's Taarna and Dynamite's Vampirella. THE ULTIMATE EXPERIENCE IN TERROR. Forty years after the events of THE FOG (1980), this comic series tells a supernatural horror story that reconnects several surviving characters and their descendents from John Carpenter's original story to a new series of paranormal events that plague Antonio Bay, a small fishing community turned ghost-hunting tourist destination. The town continues its descent into madness as a diabolical entity from its controversial founding emerges from the Fog to claim the life of one of the survivors…and this new threat is not Captain Blake!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN ONE OF US IS THE KILLER #3 CVR A (MR)

MASSIVE

JAN241113

JAN241114 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN ONE OF US IS THE KILLER #3 CVR B (MR)

JAN241115 – DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN ONE OF US IS THE KILLER #3 CVR C (MR)

(W) Ben Roberts, Sam Romesburg (A / CA) Greg Di Angilla

Beginning with the fan-favorite 2000AD and Judge Dredd, Greg Di Angilla has since worked on the highly popular card game Magic The Gathering, as well as concept artist on films like World War Z, Doomsday, Hellboy and Dredd.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the seminal metalcore acts 5th album, One of Us Is the Killer, The Dillinger Escape Plan presents this limited comic book series.

PARANOIA SHIELDS

After being surrounded by an angry mob outside of the VIC headquarters, Detective Evetts must escort the remaining board members out safely. A nearby mountain with a secluded and remote estate seems like the best spot. But how long do they have before The Quill finds out where they're hiding?

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

CRASHDOWN #3 (OF 4) CVR A TEMPLESMITH (MR)

MASSIVE – WHATNOT

JAN241086

JAN241087 – CRASHDOWN #3 (OF 4) CVR B MAYHEW (MR)

JAN241088 – CRASHDOWN #3 (OF 4) CVR C KIRKHAM (MR)

JAN241089 – CRASHDOWN #3 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV DESJARDINS (MR)

JAN241090 – CRASHDOWN #3 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV RICCARDI (MR)

JAN241091 – CRASHDOWN #3 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV MALEEV (MR)

(W) Tom Garcia, Ryan Sargeant (A / CA) Ben Templesmith

Cover by series artist Ben Templesmith, known for his work with IDW, Image, Oni Press, Dark Horse, and more.

Things are unraveling faster than anybody could have predicted! On the planet Empyrean's surface, our survivors scramble to adapt after one of them is found dead! With the impending arrival of reinforcements from the orbiting colony ship, can they regroup and prepare before the monstrous creatures in the sea destroy this second ship as well?

And what exactly is happening to Allison's leg?

Find out in the penultimate issue of CRASHDOWN, written by comic journalists "Comic Tom" Garcia and "Fire Guy" Ryan Sargeant with art by horror legend Ben Templesmith!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

