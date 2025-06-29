Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, newlitg

An Ultimate Fantastic Four in The Daily LITG, 29th June, 2025

An Ultimate Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Sadly, the ComicHub data set that formed the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List is inaccessible at the moment, so it will have to go on hold for a while. An Ultimate Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: An Ultimate Fantastic Four

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Green Arrow on Amanda Waller's Side-

LITG two years ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw

LITG three years ago, Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk

LITG four years ago, When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder

LITG five years ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn

When everything people wanted to read seems to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Rob Pontefract Buyer of Forbidden Planet, London.

Buyer of Forbidden Planet, London. Chris D'Lando formerly of Bleeding Cool and Marvel, now of ReedPOP and C2E2

formerly of Bleeding Cool and Marvel, now of ReedPOP and C2E2 Jenni Scott , comics reference historian, convention organiser.

, comics reference historian, convention organiser. Jen Davidson , formerly of Atomic Comics

, formerly of Atomic Comics Adriano Batista, comics artist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

