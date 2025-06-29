An Ultimate Fantastic Four in The Daily LITG, 29th June, 2025

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, newlitg
An Ultimate Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Sadly, the ComicHub data set that formed the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List is inaccessible at the moment, so it will have to go on hold for a while. An Ultimate Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday.
- An Ultimate Fantastic Four in Marvel's October 2025 Ultimate Solicits
- SCOOP: Batman Comics In The Works From Jim Cheung And Olivier Coipel
- The Transformers: The Movie Megatron Studios Series Coming Soon
- Superman: James Gunn on When We'll See Corenswet's Man of Steel Again
- Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set
- Jock's Most Famous Batman/Joker Cover Artwork Sells For $288,000
- JK Rowling's Message For Pedro Pascal Doesn't Make A Lot of Sense
- Steve McNiven Has Begun Drawing His First DC Comic Book
- Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku's "Tru Calling" Now Mental Health Counseling
- Mogul Moves Announces Cowboy Bebop Collection For Anime Expo 2025
- Bleeding Cool Presents: Full Local Comic Shop Day 2025 Line-Up
- Monty Nero Tells Us All How Making Comics Calms Anxiety
LITG one year ago, Green Arrow on Amanda Waller's Side-
- Gossip: Why Is Green Arrow On Amanda Waller's Side? (Spoilers)
- Mark Millar Stopped Netflix Buying Valiant, So The Chinese Bought It?
- Marvel Comics Finally Admits It's Declan Shalvey On Mystique
- Hasbro Unveils Cobra Commander (Once A Man) SDCC 24' Exclusive
- GI Joe #1 Launches From Skybound/Image Comics in November 2024
- The Barbie Movie's Mojo Dojo Casa House Comes to SDCC from Mattel
- You'll Have To Wait Till March For X-Men From The Ashes Collections
- Tales Of The TMNT: Let's Look At Some Of Playmates New Figures
- Marvel Asks… Who Is Declan Shalvey's Mystique?
- Lanterns: Gabriel Hardman Owed "Green Lantern" Artwork Credit: Laming
- Speculator Corner: Lee Bermejo & Mattson Tomlin's A Vicious Circle
- Dark Horse Puts De Campi, Partridge & Fitzpatrick Webtoon Into Print
- Titan Manga Seeks A New Editor For Its Offices In London
- Six Days To The British General Election And The Madness The Day After
- Swipe File: Blood Squad Seven #3 From 2024 And Spawn #13 From 1993
- Harry Potter Original Cover Art Sells For Almost Two Million Dollars
- BBC Censors Non-Binary Mention In Transformers Earthspark Cartoon
LITG two years ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw
- AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War?
- J Jonah Jameson Has A New "Special Friend" In His Bed (Spoilers)
- Marianna Stern As A Big Bad Of The X-Men's Fall Of X #XSpoilers
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Bruce Horak Return Confirmed
- Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD Photobombs Trump's Indictment Discussions
- The Matrix Actor Defends His Character's Duplicity in the First Film
- Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry Confirms Return: #WarriorNunSaved
- Stan Lee Regained His Rights To The Femizons From Marvel Comics
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Review: Too Long, Too Mid
- NECA Finally Reveals TMNT: Return to New York Mirage Studios 4-Pack
- Ike Perlmutter Moves Next Door to Sean Hannity in Florida's Palm Beach
- Colts, Simon Sayz & Tear Collector- Blood Moon September 2023 Solicits
- What If… 2000AD & Judge Dredd Merged With Battle/Action
- Penguin Random House/Del Rey UK New Manga/Webtoon Imprint Inklore
- Jeff Smith to Collect All His Pre-Bone Thorn Strips for the First Time
- Shaky Kane Monster Fan Club in Floating World September 2023 Solicits
- Ben Templesmith's Seance Room in Source Point September 2023 Solicits
- The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E02
LITG three years ago, Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- Dismemberment And DC Comics – Detective Comics #1061 Spoilers
- Atari Reveals 50th Anniversary Limited Edition 2600 Cartridges
- When Ryan Gosling Wears Pirated Fan Art Of Ncuti Gatwa As Doctor Who
- GI Joe Week: Spirit Iron-Knife Redefined For A New Generation
- Tonight Is TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
- Tom King Finally Gives Batman And Catwoman What He Promised (Spoilers)
- Transformers Optimus Prime Becomes Street Fighter's Ryu in New Set
- The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
- Chip Mosher Leaves ComiXology, Bryce Gold Steps Up In His Place
- Corvus Comics Bought By Christian Book Publisher David C Cook
- Molly Knox Ostertag & Xanthe Bouma Creates D&D Graphic Novels
- Mega & Dead Kingdom in Red 5 Comics September 2022 Solicits
- Biden's Titans Vs Elon Musk #1 Homages Jim Lee's X-Men #1
- Source Wall & Genesis Fragment In Action Comics #1044 (Spoilers)
- Saga Of A Doomed Universe in CEX September 2022 Solicits
- Graham Coxon, RZA and Alter Bridge in Z2 September 2022 Solicits
- Hellfate #1 Launches in Blood Moon Comics September 2022 Solicits
LITG four years ago, When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Marvel Comics To Make News Headlines This Week (Spoilers)
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image
- The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes
- Which Legendary Pokémon Will Be Shiny at Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
- DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?
- Red X Revelations In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)
- Speculator Corner: X-Factor #10 Has Massive Impact, End Hellfire Gala
- The Notorious 1950s Moment of Dick Ayers' Manhunt #14, Up for Auction
- The First Look Inside Tom Taylor & Ivan Coello's Marvel Dark Ages
- Every First Appearance in Skybound X From #1 to #5
- Annalise's Special Dish, New Graphic Novel Series By J de laVega
- A Stitch Revealed In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)
- Mike Hawthorne Leaves Daredevil for New Pastures
- JJ Abrams' Co-Writer LaToya Morgan's Dark Blood, Boom's Next Big Hit?
- Psycho Pirate's Reality Explodes In Infinite Frontier Secret Files
- Is DC Comics Teasing a New All-Star Squadron Comic Book Series?
LITG five years ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn
- Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- DC Comics Replaces Print Previews With Checklist Posters
- When The Taliban Put A Bounty On The Writer Of Batman
- Iron Man is Back from the Dead with New Statue from Iron Studios
- Daniel Craig Is The Best James Bond We Have Ever Had
- Is Kitty Pryde an External As Well? Is That How She Comes Back?
- Batman Booms, Empyre Slumps in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
Comic Book birthdays today
- Rob Pontefract Buyer of Forbidden Planet, London.
- Chris D'Lando formerly of Bleeding Cool and Marvel, now of ReedPOP and C2E2
- Jenni Scott, comics reference historian, convention organiser.
- Jen Davidson, formerly of Atomic Comics
- Adriano Batista, comics artist
