An Ultimate Fantastic Four in The Daily LITG, 29th June, 2025

An Ultimate Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Sadly, the ComicHub data set that formed the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List is inaccessible at the moment, so it will have to go on hold for a while. An Ultimate Fantastic Four was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

The ten most popular stories yesterday: An Ultimate Fantastic Four

  1. An Ultimate Fantastic Four in Marvel's October 2025 Ultimate Solicits
  2. SCOOP: Batman Comics In The Works From Jim Cheung And Olivier Coipel
  3. The Transformers: The Movie Megatron Studios Series Coming Soon
  4. Superman: James Gunn on When We'll See Corenswet's Man of Steel Again
  5. Mattel Debuts SDCC 2025 Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary Jaws Set 
  6. Jock's Most Famous Batman/Joker Cover Artwork Sells For $288,000
  7. JK Rowling's Message For Pedro Pascal Doesn't Make A Lot of Sense
  8. Steve McNiven Has Begun Drawing His First DC Comic Book
  9. Buffy/Angel: Eliza Dushku's "Tru Calling" Now Mental Health Counseling
  10. Mogul Moves Announces Cowboy Bebop Collection For Anime Expo 2025

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Green Arrow on Amanda Waller's Side-

Gossip: Why Is Green Arrow On Amanda Waller's Side? (Spoilers)

  1. Gossip: Why Is Green Arrow On Amanda Waller's Side? (Spoilers) 
  2. Mark Millar Stopped Netflix Buying Valiant, So The Chinese Bought It? 
  3. Marvel Comics Finally Admits It's Declan Shalvey On Mystique 
  4. Hasbro Unveils Cobra Commander (Once A Man) SDCC 24' Exclusive
  5. GI Joe #1 Launches From Skybound/Image Comics in November 2024
  6. The Barbie Movie's Mojo Dojo Casa House Comes to SDCC from Mattel
  7. You'll Have To Wait Till March For X-Men From The Ashes Collections 
  8. Tales Of The TMNT: Let's Look At Some Of Playmates New Figures 
  9. Marvel Asks… Who Is Declan Shalvey's Mystique?
  10. Lanterns: Gabriel Hardman Owed "Green Lantern" Artwork Credit: Laming
  11. Speculator Corner: Lee Bermejo & Mattson Tomlin's A Vicious Circle
  12. Dark Horse Puts De Campi, Partridge & Fitzpatrick Webtoon Into Print
  13. Titan Manga Seeks A New Editor For Its Offices In London
  14. Six Days To The British General Election And The Madness The Day After
  15. Swipe File: Blood Squad Seven #3 From 2024 And Spawn #13 From 1993
  16. Harry Potter Original Cover Art Sells For Almost Two Million Dollars
  17. BBC Censors Non-Binary Mention In Transformers Earthspark Cartoon
  18. A Brand New GI Joe #1 in The Daily LITG, 28th June, 2024

LITG two years ago, AEW Star Pharoah, Jumps Ship to WWE Raw

Pharaoh appears on WWE Raw, accompanied by Cody Rhodes

  1. AEW Star Jumps Ship to WWE Raw; The Start of a New Wrestling War? 
  2. J Jonah Jameson Has A New "Special Friend" In His Bed (Spoilers)
  3. Marianna Stern As A Big Bad Of The X-Men's Fall Of X #XSpoilers
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2: Bruce Horak Return Confirmed
  5. Marvel's Agents Of SHIELD Photobombs Trump's Indictment Discussions
  6. The Matrix Actor Defends His Character's Duplicity in the First Film
  7. Warrior Nun Showrunner Simon Barry Confirms Return: #WarriorNunSaved 
  8. Stan Lee Regained His Rights To The Femizons From Marvel Comics 
  9. Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Review: Too Long, Too Mid 
  10. NECA Finally Reveals TMNT: Return to New York Mirage Studios 4-Pack
  11. Ike Perlmutter Moves Next Door to Sean Hannity in Florida's Palm Beach
  12. Colts, Simon Sayz & Tear Collector- Blood Moon September 2023 Solicits
  13. What If… 2000AD & Judge Dredd Merged With Battle/Action
  14. Penguin Random House/Del Rey UK New Manga/Webtoon Imprint Inklore
  15. Jeff Smith to Collect All His Pre-Bone Thorn Strips for the First Time
  16. Shaky Kane Monster Fan Club in Floating World September 2023 Solicits
  17. Ben Templesmith's Seance Room in Source Point September 2023 Solicits
  18. The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E02
  19. Turtles Return To New York in The Daily LITG, 28th of June, 2023

LITG three years ago, Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk

 

Image: ABC/WarnerMedia Discovery
Image: ABC/WarnerMedia Discovery
  1. Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
  2. Dismemberment And DC Comics – Detective Comics #1061 Spoilers
  3. Atari Reveals 50th Anniversary Limited Edition 2600 Cartridges
  4. When Ryan Gosling Wears Pirated Fan Art Of Ncuti Gatwa As Doctor Who
  5. GI Joe Week: Spirit Iron-Knife Redefined For A New Generation
  6. Tonight Is TCG Hat Pikachu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
  7. Tom King Finally Gives Batman And Catwoman What He Promised (Spoilers)
  8. Transformers Optimus Prime Becomes Street Fighter's Ryu in New Set
  9. The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
  10. Batman Gets Married To Catwoman Today- The Daily LITG 28th June 2022
  11. Chip Mosher Leaves ComiXology, Bryce Gold Steps Up In His Place
  12. Corvus Comics Bought By Christian Book Publisher David C Cook
  13. Molly Knox Ostertag & Xanthe Bouma Creates D&D Graphic Novels
  14. Mega & Dead Kingdom in Red 5 Comics September 2022 Solicits
  15. Biden's Titans Vs Elon Musk #1 Homages Jim Lee's X-Men #1
  16. Source Wall & Genesis Fragment In Action Comics #1044 (Spoilers)
  17. Saga Of A Doomed Universe in CEX September 2022 Solicits
  18. Graham Coxon, RZA and Alter Bridge in Z2 September 2022 Solicits
  19. Hellfate #1 Launches in Blood Moon Comics September 2022 Solicits

LITG four years ago, When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder

DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
When DC Comics Censored Zack Snyder- The Daily LITG, 29th June 2021
  1. When DC Comics Cuts Zack Snyder's Tweet- Daily LITG, 28th June 2021
  2. DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
  3. DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
  4. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
  5. Marvel Comics To Make News Headlines This Week (Spoilers)
  6. Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image
  7. The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes
  8. Which Legendary Pokémon Will Be Shiny at Pokémon GO Fest 2021?
  9. DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?
  10. Red X Revelations In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)
  11. Speculator Corner: X-Factor #10 Has Massive Impact, End Hellfire Gala
  12. The Notorious 1950s Moment of Dick Ayers' Manhunt #14, Up for Auction
  13. The First Look Inside Tom Taylor & Ivan Coello's Marvel Dark Ages
  14. Every First Appearance in Skybound X From #1 to #5
  15. Annalise's Special Dish, New Graphic Novel Series By J de laVega
  16. A Stitch Revealed In Teen Titans Academy Yearbook (Spoilers)
  17. Mike Hawthorne Leaves Daredevil for New Pastures
  18. JJ Abrams' Co-Writer LaToya Morgan's Dark Blood, Boom's Next Big Hit?
  19. Psycho Pirate's Reality Explodes In Infinite Frontier Secret Files
  20. Is DC Comics Teasing a New All-Star Squadron Comic Book Series?

LITG five years ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn

When everything people wanted to read seems to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?

  1. Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
  2. Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
  3. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
  4. DC Comics Replaces Print Previews With Checklist Posters
  5. When The Taliban Put A Bounty On The Writer Of Batman
  6. Iron Man is Back from the Dead with New Statue from Iron Studios
  7. Daniel Craig Is The Best James Bond We Have Ever Had
  8. Is Kitty Pryde an External As Well? Is That How She Comes Back?
  9. Batman Booms, Empyre Slumps in Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  10. Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Rob Pontefract Buyer of Forbidden Planet, London.
  • Chris D'Lando formerly of Bleeding Cool and Marvel, now of ReedPOP and C2E2
  • Jenni Scott, comics reference historian, convention organiser.
  • Jen Davidson, formerly of Atomic Comics
  • Adriano Batista, comics artist

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

