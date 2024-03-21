Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: June 2024, ninjak, roku, Solicits

Ninjak Vs Roku in Valiant Entertainment & Alien's June 2024 Solicits

Valiant Entertainment and Alien Books launch Ninjak Vs. Roku #1 by AJ Ampadu and Emiliano Correa in their June 2024 solicitations.

Valiant Entertainment and Alien Books launch Ninjak Vs. Roku #1 by AJ Ampadu and Emiliano Correa in their June 2024 solicits and solicitations pitting Ninjak against the antagonmist first iontroduced by Matt Kindt and Clay Mann in their run. Alongside The Valiants #2, Faith Returns #2, Rai: The Book Of The Darque #2, X-O Manowar: Invictus #2, Bloodshot Unleashed: Reloaded #4, Kerberos In The Silver Rain Vol. 2 and Momo: Legenday Warrior Vol. 2. And we have a preview of Ninjak Vs. Roku #1 while we are at it.

NINJAK vs. ROKU #1 (of 4)

Written by AJ Ampadu. Art by Emiliano Correa. Cover by Luca Erbetta. Variant cover by Toby Willsmer.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: June 26, 2024 SRP: $4.99

The line between ally and foe blurs as these two extraordinary warriors clash in a battle that will redefine the very essence of danger. Ninjak's latest mission catapults him into a face-off with the lethal and enigmatic Roku. In a pulse-pounding race against time, Ninjak finds himself at odds with this formidable adversary, both vying for the same coveted prize.

And then the rest…

THE VALIANTS #2 (of 4)

Written by Ryan Cady. Art by Al Barrionuevo. Cover by Nico Di Mattia. Variant cover by Diego Giribaldi.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: June 5, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Brace yourselves for the ultimate face-off in the Geomancer's life-or-death battle against the formidable Deathmate! With Tama's fate hanging in the balance, Capshaw has no choice but to enlist the unstoppable Bloodshot for a mission of cosmic proportions. Will Deathmate's sinister grip prove too decisive?

FAITH RETURNS #2 (of 2)

Written by Jody Houser. Art by Aleta Vidal. Cover by Fernando Baldo. Variant cover by Aleta Vidal.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: June 19, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Faith is ensnared in a web of deceit and conspiracy, framed by a mysterious and malevolent group known as the Faithless. Accused of crimes she did not commit, our heroine must navigate a treacherous path to clear her tarnished name and expose the truth hidden in the shadows. Final issue!

RAI: THE BOOK OF THE DARQUE #2 (of 2)

Written by Dan Abnett. Art by Emilio Utrera. Cover by Al Barrionuevo. Variant cover by Salvador Sanz.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: June 26, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Rai and Raijin unite to face the formidable Darque, accompanied by a cadre of familiar faces from the past! Final issue!

X-O MANOWAR: INVICTUS #2 (of 4)

Written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad. Art by Fernando Baldo. Cover by Germán Peralta. Variant cover by Agustin Alessio.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: June 12, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Aric begins a quest for combat and companionship as he seeks out the mysterious Soothsayer. Teaming up with a trusted ally, Aric navigates a journey that intertwines martial prowess with personal connections.

BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED: RELOADED #4 (of 4)

Written by Mauro Mantella. Art by Rodrigo Rocha. Cover by Brian Level.

SADDLE STITCH (STAPLED) 32 pages plus cover. In Shops: June 26, 2024 SRP: $4.99

The stunning conclusion to the BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED saga! The clock is ticking as Jessie and Magic race against time to join the fray. Just as we think we're concluding, we have NEW BLOOD.

KERBEROS IN THE SILVER RAIN vol. 2 (of 3)

Written by Lira Aikawa (naked ape), Nao Itsuki. Art and cover by Berry Star.

SOFTCOVER DUST JACKET COVER 212 pages – BIMONTHLY. In Shops: June 19, 2024 SRP: $12.99

The dog is out of the cage! The Omega Team is starting to get suspicious about the plans of Kerberos. What exactly is the "psi" energy that they have to protect with their lives? Can they get out of this dangerous job? Who is the misterious Nayuta that lives inside of Sakuya? They'll have to figure out the answers while fighting with gunsling cowboys, savage monsters and even each other!

MOMO: LEGENDAY WARRIOR vol. 2 (of 3)

Written by Kazuto Okina, Naoto Tsushima. Art and cover by Z-ONE.

SOFTCOVER DUST JACKET COVER 224 pages – BIMONTHLY. In Shops: June 5, 2024 SRP: $12.99

After the cruel events of the previous volume, Taro decides to continue his journey with Momo through this inhospitable planet. Together with their new canine allies, they will have to discover the secret to defeat the Oni, and it could be related to Taro's lost memories…

The turbulent second act of this science fiction fable begins!

