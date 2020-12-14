No American Comics In The UK Between Christmas And The New Year

It's Christmas! Well, almost. British comic book shops often operate at the whims of American comic book publishers, printers, distributors, shipping containers and custom officials, despite making up around 15% of the US direct market. And so it will be again in a couple of weeks.

Bleeding Cool has confirmed that new comics will be shipping as usual to the UK, for sale on Tuesday the 22nd and Wednesday the 23rd of December. However, there will then be no new comics for the week between Christmas and New Year's Day. The next new comic book days will be Tuesday, the 5th of January, 2021 for DC Comics and Wednesday the 6th January 2021 for everyone else – which will make up two weeks' worth of comic books dropping at once. So you will get Amazing Spider-Man #55 on the same day as Amazing Spider-Man #56. The Last 52: War Of The Multiverses, Jinny Hex Special and Tales from The Dark Multiverse: Metal at the same time as Death Metal #7 and the first of the Future State comic books.

So if you are British – or your comic book store is serviced through Diamond UK across Europe, there may be more of a Christmas delay than you might have been expecting. Of course, if you use one of the few European comic book stores using Lunar to order your DC Comics titles, you may be a week ahead of everyone else.

Are any stores doing that? It would be interesting to know. Otherwise, expect ComiXology UK to get more of a Christmas bump this year.

Currently, DC Comics distribute in North America through Lunar Distributions for comic books to direct market comic book stores, and Penguin Random House with graphic novels to book stores, libraries and comic book stores. They also distribute through Diamond UK to the British market and other European countries.