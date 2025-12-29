Posted in: Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: anticipated titles, ultimate

No DC Comics In The Top Twenty Anticipated Titles For The Week

Marvel's Ultimate titles take the top of this week's Top Twenty Anticipated Titles list, with more from Image and Boom, but none from DC.

DC Comics has no presence in the Top Twenty Anticipated Titles for the week as DC Comics decided not to issue any for publication this Wednesday, leaving the field open for Marvel, Image, Boom Studios and others. With two Ultimate titles taking the top, and allowing the sole X-Men Age Of Revelation title to make it in, alongside Radiant Black, Escape, Feral and Marian Heretic.

Top Twenty Anticipated Comics For The Week

The Ultimates #19 $4.99 Marvel Comics Ultimate Endgame #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics Punisher: Red Band #4 $4.99 Marvel Comics Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #5 $4.99 Marvel Comics Radiant Black #39 $3.99 Image Comics Sorcerer Supreme #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics X-Men: Age of Revelation Finale #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics Escape #5 $3.99 Image Comics Marvel Zombies: Red Band #4 $4.99 Marvel Comics Marvel Knights: The World to Come #5 $4.99 Marvel Comics Feral #19 $3.99 Image Comics Spawn: The Dark Ages #2 $3.99 Image Comics The Undead Iron Fist #4 $3.99 Marvel Comics The Lucky Devils #6 $3.99 Image Comics Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black, White & Red #4 $5.99 Marvel Comics Lost Fantasy #6 $4.99 Image Comics Marian Heretic #3 $4.99 Boom Studios Marvel Previews #52 $0 Marvel Comics ThunderCats: Lost #10 $4.99 Dynamite Entertainment The Tin Can Society #9 $3.99 Image Comics

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred thousand subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale, just recognising interest, and may be for comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing is also not inclusive of the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market.

Look for Top Twenty Anticipated Titles This Week chart to join the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week going forward. Does this match up with your excitement?

