Nomi Sunrider 1st Appearance At Auction Today – Dark Horse Comics #7

Dark Horse Comics #7 published by Dark Horse Comics in 1993 showed the soon-to-be Jedi Nomi Sunrider on its cover, defending her daughter following the death of her husband, Andur Sunrider. The comic, in the anthology tradition, included Star Wars: The Saga of Nomi Sunrider, Part 1 of 3, Mad Dogs, Part 4 of 4, Robocop: Invasions – Part 2 of 4 and Predator: Blood Feud – Part 4 of 4, but it is the Nomi Sunrider story that gets the collectors attention. It also includes an afterword written by Star Wars author Tom Veitch, in which he discusses his views on writing Tales of the Jedi. This is how Dark Horse Comics solicited the comic book at the time.

Hot on the heels of Dark Horse's immensely popular Star Wars: Dark Empire series, Tom Veitch scripts a three-part series of stories relating exciting new tales of the Jedi Knights from the glorious era of the Old Republic, millennia before the days of Luke Skywalker and Han Solo. This serialization will serve to introduce characters who will appear in a new Dark Horse miniseries in 1993. The concluding chapters to our most recent "Predator" and "Mad Dogs" stories, as well as part two of "RoboCop: Invasions," complete this action-packed issue.

The character of Nomi Sunrider would go on to appear in many Tales Of The Jedi comics and beyond, though there was some controversy. Nomi Sunrider was designed by artist Janine Johnston, chosen by Veitch who specifically wanted a woman to design the character. During the publication of the Dark Horse comics, they used several characters with the Sunrider surname, but there was a legal challenge, and the surname had to be dropped from used, though it kept popping up in roleplaying sourcebooks and chronologies.

Now that Dark Horse has the license again for all-ages Star Wars comics, and that legal matter may have been cleared up, is there a chance Nomi will return again? If she does, picking up a copy of hr first appearance, Dark Horse Comics #7 at a CGC grading of 9.8 when it goes under the hammer at Heritage Art Auctions today might be an idea…

Dark Horse Comics #7 (Dark Horse, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Star Wars-related story. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $10. CGC census 5/22: 75 in 9.8, none higher.