Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 Does Fascism, But Really Not How You Expected

It's the final issue of Non-Stop Spider-Man, by Joe Kelly, Chris Bachalo, and a bunch of other folk. Cory Smith, Gerardo Sandoval, Tim Townsend, Wayne Fauchier, Victor Nava, Victor Olazaba, Jim Charlampidis, Chris Sotomayor and Travis Lanham. The series has featured Baron Zemo, Nazi and founder of Hydra, as the bad-guy, engaged in his racial purity schtick, with a sword-wielding racial purity sidekick known as Wülf.

Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 sees the inevitable betrayal of Nemo by Wulf over who is in control, so that, also inevitably, Spider-Man will have to fight on the side of Baran Zemo. But what's behind Wulf's motivation over racial purity may not be expected.

And as the conflict escalates, Wülf finally removed his digital mask avatar, to reveal the individual under the cowl.

Welcome to the new fascist bad guy of the Marvel Universe, Wülf of the Immaculatum.

Just as fascist as Baron Zemo ever was, but doubling down on "benefits" of racial purity however they are defined.

Baran Zemo can say it because he's a Nazi. But yeah, Marvel Comics is going to get letters over this one. Or tweets. But this comic is getting cancelled, either way, there is no #6, but there may be a Savage Spider-Man series to replace it in 2022. Self-cancelling comic books? Who'd have thought it?

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210621

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo (CA) R. B. Silva

• Okay, so we haven't been 100% honest with you.

• No, we still won't be stopping.

• No, it's still about Spider-Man and the biggest craziest fight of his life.

• It's just, there's something we've been teasing you along with that is really a trick (on both you and Spider-Man) that… Well… you're just going to have to read the issue. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 SRP: $3.99