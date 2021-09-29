Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 Does Fascism, But Really Not How You Expected

It's the final issue of Non-Stop Spider-Man, by Joe Kelly, Chris Bachalo, and a bunch of other folk. Cory Smith, Gerardo Sandoval, Tim Townsend, Wayne Fauchier, Victor Nava, Victor Olazaba, Jim Charlampidis, Chris Sotomayor and Travis Lanham. The series has featured Baron Zemo, Nazi and founder of Hydra, as the bad-guy, engaged in his racial purity schtick, with a sword-wielding racial purity sidekick known as Wülf.

Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 Does Fascism But Really Not Like You Expected
Non-Stop Spider-Man #4

Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 sees the inevitable betrayal of Nemo by Wulf over who is in control, so that, also inevitably, Spider-Man will have to fight on the side of Baran Zemo. But what's behind Wulf's motivation over racial purity may not be expected.

Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 Does Fascism But Really Not Like You Expected
Non-Stop Spider-Man #5

And as the conflict escalates, Wülf finally removed his digital mask avatar, to reveal the individual under the cowl.

Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 Does Fascism But Really Not Like You Expected
Non-Stop Spider-Man #5

Welcome to the new fascist bad guy of the Marvel Universe, Wülf of the Immaculatum.

Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 Does Fascism But Really Not Like You Expected
Non-Stop Spider-Man #5

Just as fascist as Baron Zemo ever was, but doubling down on "benefits" of racial purity however they are defined.

Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 Does Fascism But Really Not Like You Expected

Baran Zemo can say it because he's a Nazi. But yeah, Marvel Comics is going to get letters over this one. Or tweets. But this comic is getting cancelled, either way, there is no #6, but there may be a Savage Spider-Man series to replace it in 2022. Self-cancelling comic books? Who'd have thought it?

