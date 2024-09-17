Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Gamelad, Norm Grock

Norm Grock Sells Graphic Novel Rights to Gamelad to Oni Press for 2027

Norm Grock sells the publishimg rights to his new middle grade graphic novel Gamelad to Oni Press for publication in 2027

Gamelad features a gamer girl who unleashes video game characters on her town, battling bosses and making friends.

Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press secured world rights, brokered by Norm Grock's agent Paige Terlip at Andrea Brown Literary Agency.

Norm Grock is known for illustrating middle-grade comics and video games, including Glitter Pony Farm and The World Next Door.

Norm Grock's middle-grade graphic novel debut, Gamelad tells the story of a gamer girl struggling to make friends after moving to Boring, Ore., but who finds a retro gaming device and accidentally unleashes video game characters on her unsuspecting new town. Now, she must help the characters find their way home, all while battling villainous bosses, making new friends, and saving Boring.

Grace Scheipeter at Oni Press has bought world rights for publication of Gamelad which is scheduled for, and yes, we are planning this far ahead already, the Spring of 2027. Norm Grock's agent Paige Terlip at Andrea Brown Literary Agency negotiated the deal.

Norm Crock illustrated the Choose Your Adventure books Glitter Pony Farm and Fairy House, The Three Wishes, out today, and Fairy House Disaster, out next month. As well as comics, I Hate Snakes and colouring Asgardians: Odin and Science Comics: Deep Sea Creatures, out next March. And previously working on the video game The World Next Door for Rose City Games, after being lead illustrator, graphic designer and flash animator for Knowledge Universe on the KinderCare brand.

Founded in 1997, Oni Press has a 25-year history including publishing Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim, K. O'Neill's Tea Dragon Society, Cullen Bunn & Brian Hurtt's The Sixth Gun, Maia Kobabe's Gender Queer, Ezra Clayton Daniels' Upgrade Soul, Brenna Thummler's Sheets trilogy, and hundreds more. In 2019, Oni Press merged with Lion Forge Comics founded by David Steward II to create the Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group as a publishing subsidiary of Steward's diversified global media company, Polarity. The Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group publishes more than 60 original and licensed graphic novels annually, in addition to periodical comics. And have recently begun publishing a revived EC Comics line and the Nacelleverse licenced universe of comics.

