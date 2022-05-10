Norman Osborn Only Knocks Thrice – Amazing Spider-Man #2 First Look

Okay so courtesy of that ComiXology glitch we are getting a few early looks. Such as Amazing Spider-Man #2 by Zeb Wells and John Romita out of the 25th of May, following up on that shocker of a first issue ending, with Norman Osborn paying a visit. Is this where he gives Peter Parker his new Spider-Suit complete with Spider-Glider?

Or is he just coming by with a cash handout? And not for the first time. Remember, this is all Six Momths Later after whatever it was that Peter Parker did that upset everyone so much. Well, might Norman Osborn have been involved with that… event?

So what nefarious scheme does he have in mind for Peter Parker, now that everyone else in his life has abandoned him? Is Norman Osborn Peter Parker's only actual friend now?

From Spider-Man to business industry mogul of Parker Industries to fourteen year old tryuing to make some extra pocket money. Still at least the kids should be safe in Peter Parker's hands. Shouldn't they?

Even with everything going on with Tombstone and his daughter Janice Lincoln, The Beetle? Will we ever learn what Peter did? And what estranged him from Mary Jane Watson? And who Paul and her new children are? And why she doesn;t want to see Peter Parker ever again? What did he lie to Aunt May, and everyuone about? What did he steal from the Fantastic Four? What happened to his mojo… mystery box or ongoing continuity? Maybe he could just make everyone forget who he is, that worked elsewhere…

