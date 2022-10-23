Northern Blood #1 & Stray Sheep #1 in Blood Moon January 2023 Solicits

Northern Blood #1 by Jason G. Michalski and Antonio Rojo, and Stray Sheep #1 by Andrew Osbourne and Hernan Gonzalez lead the way in Blood Moon Comcis' January 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as the Twelve one-shot by Amy Joscelyn and Alfredo Retamar, who grab a 1:10 Damian Connelly cover as well.

NORTHERN BLOOD #1 (OF 4) CVR A ROJO STANDARD

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV221339

NOV221340 – NORTHERN BLOOD #1 (OF 4) CVR B ROJO FOIL VARIANT – 4.99

(W) Jason G. Michalski (A / CA) Antonio Rojo

Nazis have stolen an ancient Viking treasure, and the dead have risen to take it back! Norway,1942: an American G.I., Frank Robinson, gets caught up in a war between a legendary undead Viking warrior and the Nazi Captain responsible for ransacking a Viking burial tomb. The action doesn't stop in this thrilling WW2 epic when the army of the dead begins their assault on the German war machine!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STRAY SHEEP #1 (OF 5)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV221342

(W) Andrew Osbourne (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

From the artist of Cover the Dead with Lime comes a tale of psychological horror. Colson has lost both the love of his life and his unborn child. With no reason to go on, he ponders if it's best to just end it all. That's when he receives a mysterious invitation to participate in a series of dangerous live-or-death underground games sponsored by the mafia. With every round he plays, the risks to Colson's life become greater, but so does his addiction to these deadly games.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TWELVE ONESHOT CVR A RETAMAR (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV221343

(W) Amy Joscelyn (A / CA) Alfredo Retamar

Revolutionary psychological horror! France, 1793. The French Revolution. Mathieu Guillaume has been sentenced to die. Maybe the death of Duc Henri and his beautiful wife was a crime of passion, or maybe it was the fiery conclusion to a conspiracy undermining the revolu-tion, with the beloved duke at its center. When his wife and child go missing, Mathieu knows he will do whatever is necessary to get them back, including murder. The execution will be at noon. Let the countdown begin…

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TWELVE ONESHOT CVR B 10 COPY FREE INCV (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV221344

(W) Amy Joscelyn (A) Alfredo Retamar (CA) Damian Connelly

GRIT N GEARS #2 (OF 6) CVR A NAHUEL SB

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

NOV221337

NOV221338 – GRIT N GEARS #2 (OF 6) CVR B 5 COPY INCV GIACONDINO (Net)

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

Ranger ONE is on the run from the law and from… a flying cathedral? Witness the tragedies about to befall Ranger ONE as he journeys a dangerous path to becoming known as the grifter called Screw Driver! Also, who are the cyborg bandidos riding the giant automaton tank called La Tortuga?!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

