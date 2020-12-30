Nottingham Reinvents Robin Hood in Mad Cave March 2021 Solicits

Nottingham is a new comic book by David Hazan, Shane Connery Volk, Luca Romano reinventing the story of Robin Hood from the perspective of the Sheriff of Nottingham, with Robin as a serial killer… out from Mad Cave in March 2021, along with the rest of their titles for the month, below.

NOTTINGHAM #1 (OF 5)

JAN211424

(W) David Hazan (A/CA) Shane Connery Volk, Luca Romano

In this twisted medieval noir, the Sheriff of Nottingham hunts a serial killer with a penchant for tax collectors. The Sheriff's investigation makes him the target of England's most nefarious power-brokers. That's to say nothing of the Merry Men, terrorists lurking amongst the trees of Sherwood, led by an enigma known only as "Hood." In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

HONOR AND CURSE #9

JAN211422

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Nicolas Salamanca

More secrets are revealed about Lady Sawa and Lord Yazuro's past and how their relationship might have shaped the hate between the Iga and Koga. Esaki and Yua journey to the Iga clan to speak with Lady Akemi to unify their clans. Meanwhile, Geshi continues his training under the difficult tutelage of the Elder One… In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

KNIGHTS OF THE GOLDEN SUN #11

JAN211423

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Mauricio Villarreal

Ishbaal has disturbing images of the future. Archangels Gabrielle and Raphael are in search of a new piece of God's Armor. Meanwhile, Metatron prepares to advance towards Babylon in search of the Seven Scrolls; a weapon capable of destroying the Archangels and conquering humanity! In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PANTOMIME #5 (OF 6)

JAN211425

(W) Christopher Sebela (A/CA) David Stoll

Waiting on the porch after a heist gone wrong is the last person our young thieves ever expected. Now they have to figure out how to escape the nightmare for a second time. The past has caught up to them, and this time, it brought a gun. In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

TERMINAL PUNKS #5 (OF 5)

JAN211426

(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Shelby Criswell

The puzzle pieces are converging. The animals are howling. The teens are trembling in horror as their world, their lives, and the entire city of New York hangs in the balance. Join Matthew Erman, Shelby Criswell, Micah Myers, and the entire band in the final issue of Terminal Punks. In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

THEY FELL FROM THE SKY #2

JAN211427

(W) Liezl Buenaventura (A/CA) Xavier Tarrega

What do you do when you find a crash landed alien in the woods? Well, if you are Tommy Murphy you take it to the vet. After getting discharged, the newly named furry creature, Orion, is ready to discover all of the luxuries this small town has to offer. Can Tommy keep him in check, or is he reaching for the stars? In Shops: Mar 17, 2021 SRP: $3.99