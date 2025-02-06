Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, IDW | Tagged: diamond, layoffs

Now IDW Face Layoffs As Well As Dark Horse Comics

Now IDW Publishing faces layoffs alongside Dark Horse Comics... and more to come across the comic book industry, it seems.

Article Summary IDW and Dark Horse Comics face staff layoffs amid market challenges and economic factors.

Dark Horse reduces staff by 10% due to inflation and overhead despite a record sales year in 2021.

IDW confirms layoffs, affecting key roles like Vice President and Senior Vice President positions.

Industry-wide layoffs hint at broader challenges for comic book publishers during economic shifts.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported on news of layoffs at Dark Horse Comics. We mentioned two recent departures, editor Konner Knudsen and CFO Tom Weddle. Since then, I have confirmed that Megan Walker, Associate Editor, has also been let go by Dark Horse. Currently, Dark Horse is approaching around two hundred employees, and I understand that they have reduced by around 10% in the face of inflation, bankruptcies, tariffs and other incoming direct market challenges. Dark Horse had a record sales year in 2021 coming out of lockdown, but that has dipped a little since as overhead has increased. But they have a plan for growth going forward, of which this contraction is a part.

And it seems that there is a similar move at other comic book publishers in this area. I have heard that IDW Publishing is also, once again, letting a small number of people go. I have been told that includes Sean Brice, Vice President of Sales and Business Development IDW Publishing. Sean worked at Dark Horse Comics from 2013 as a Trade Sales Coordinator, then Trade Sales Manager, and then Director of Trade Sales before being appointed as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Humanoids before moving to become Senior Director of Sales at IDW Publishing two years ago, promoted to Vice President. And also Daniel Kendrick, IDW's Senior Vice President of Film & TV. Previously Co-Executive Producer on Aztec Batman at Warner Bros. Animation, he joined IDW as Director of Development & Production, Animation/Kids & Family in 2020, before being made Senior Vice President.

IDW stated to me earlier today, "IDW has made the difficult decision to reduce staff as part of ongoing efforts to streamline operations. We appreciate the contributions of those affected and wish them the best in their future endeavors." Previously, Dark Horse told us, "On February 3, Dark Horse made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce staff. After experiencing a period of significant growth, we find ourselves needing to take steps in response to increasing overhead, changing market conditions, and external economic factors, We have begun to streamline all areas of the company in order to continue producing the quality content and products that have been our trademark since day one. Again, this has been an extremely hard decision and not one taken lightly. We appreciate the dedication, commitment, and hard work of our colleagues, and wish everyone affected success in their future endeavors." I am hearing similar stories from a number of publishers that I am also investigating.

And if anyone is looking for editors, Megan Walker holds a bachelor's degree in Communications and a post-baccalaureate certificate in Comics Studies from Portland State University and began her career in comics as an intern with Dark Horse Comics, which turned into a full-time position in the Editorial department in 2016. Since then, Megan has assisted on a variety of titles, including I Am a Hero, Resident Alien, The Moebius Library, The Art of Rick and Morty, Count Crowley and the upcoming My Year As Emma.

