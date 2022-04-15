Obi-Wan The Clone Trooper in Marvel Star Wars July 2022 Solicitations

Marvel Comics' July 2022 solicits and solicitations won't drop till next week, and we'll probably do a Frankensteining before then. But, for now, here's a look at their Star Wars comic book solicits for July 2022, beginning with Ben Kenobi in Stormtrooper gear.

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #3 (OF 5)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE BATTLE OF ABRION BRIDGE!

While continuing to wait out a nasty sandstorm on Tatooine, Obi-Wan reflects on one of his most grueling experiences in the Clone Wars…

It's a memory full of pain and bloodshed, and one that has lasting consequences.

The battle also reminds Obi-Wan of an age-old question he has long wrestled with throughout his life: what is a Jedi's true purpose in war?

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #2

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by GEORGES JEANTY

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant covers by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, SALVADOR LAROCCA. and JIM CHEUNG

Concept art cover also available

BATTLE WITH THE BEASTLY MUDHORN!

Having tracked down a valuable quarry, the Mandalorian must now contend with thieving bandits.

Will the Mandalorian battle it out with the Jawas or is an alliance in the cards?

STAR WARS #26

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by ANDRES GENOLET

Cover by E.M. GIST

Action figure variant cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE PATH TO VICTORY!

The Rebel Fleet is reunited at last, and Leia Organa, Mon Mothma and the other Alliance leaders send a strong message to the galaxy that the resistance to Palpatine's rule remains as strong as ever.

Meanwhile, Lady Qi'ra of Crimson Dawn has activated her sleeper agents across the galaxy, instructing them to cause chaos for the Empire by any means necessary!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #25

Written by GREG PAK

Art by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

Variant cover by ROD REIS

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

The Dark Lord of the Sith relentlessly tracks a corrupt Imperial governor. But is Vader still driven by his quest for order – or has his encounters with shades from the past awoken new motivations?

Meanwhile, few figures in the galaxy are more different than Sabé, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala, and Ochi of Bestoon, assassin of the Sith. So when they're forced to work together in Vader's ambit and the knives inevitably come out, who's still standing at the end? And what will that lonely soul have to say when Vader returns?

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #5

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM

Art by DAVID MESSINA

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

"LET'S KEEP A LITTLE OPTIMISM HERE."

But optimism is hard to come by with the Millennium Falcon gone and Han and Chewie in their toughest spot ever!

Greedo is back and boy, is he mad!

Featuring the returns of Marshal Buck Vancto and Khel Tanna. Which one is going to get their hands on Han first?

All this and more in the rip-roaring conclusion of "The Crystal Run."

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #25

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Art by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

BOUNTY HUNTERS VS. THE KNIGHTS OF REN!

Dengar is leading T'onga's bounty hunter crew on a desperate attempt to break into the Crimson Dawn's stronghold – and he's also leading them into a trap!

Meanwhile, Valance has found new purpose as Darth Vader's secret weapon. But how far will he be willing to go to protect an Imperial officer from assassins?

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #23

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Variant cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

Choose Your Destiny cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Sana Starros and her team are determined to rescue Doctor Aphra at any cost!

But everyone's keeping secrets…

…and the spark eternal has plans of its own!