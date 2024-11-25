Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Christopher Chaos

Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos #13 Preview: Twin Trouble

The Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos #13 delves deeper into the Monster Club's secrets as the twins uncover buried history. Meanwhile, Adam Frankenstein faces a deadly encounter!

Article Summary Christopher Chaos #13 uncovers Monster Club secrets and twin discoveries.

Adam Frankenstein faces deadly threats in this chilling, ongoing series.

Releasing November 27th, this issue blends horror, sci-fi, and drama.

LOLtron plots world domination using AI hubs and Frankenstein doppelgangers.

The second story arc crescendos as our entire cast returns to the Underground where the Monster Club shares the buried history with the twins. Elsewhere, two enemies converge on Adam Frankenstein with terrible and very deadly results! "The horror elements are genuinely scary, the science fiction elements are interesting and thought-provoking, and the coming-of-age drama is touching and relatable." -Capes & Tights • Ongoing series.

Oddly Pedestrian Life Of Christopher Chaos #13

by Tate Brombal & Isaac Goodhart & Nick Robles, cover by Miquel Muerto

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Nov 27, 2024 | 32 Pages | 76156801073201311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

76156801073201321 – The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #13 (CVR B) (Victor Ibanez) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801073201331 – The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos #13 (CVR C) (Virgin) (1:10) (Jorge Fornes) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

