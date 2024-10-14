Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged:

Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos Halloween Special Preview

Dive into the spooky world of Christopher Chaos with the Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos Halloween Special. Multiple creators bring chilling tales to life in this anthology.

Article Summary Explore spooky tales in Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos Halloween Special, hitting stores on October 16th.

James Tynion & Isaac Goodhart present family and loss with Adam Frankenstein in the special anthology.

Tate Brombal & Fernando Blanco introduce a new monster, while Soo Lee crafts solo haunting tales.

A very special Halloween celebration with Christopher Chaos's best friends . . . and fiercest foes! James Tynion and Isaac Goodhart tell a story of family and loss with Adam Frankenstein and Viveka. Tate Brombal and Fernando Blanco (W0rldTr33) introduce a wild new monster far above the Arctic Circle . . . and back in Briar City, Brombal is joined by the brilliant Morgan Beem for a sweet and spooky story of young Christopher during a Halloween long past. And finally, the brilliant Soo Lee (Carmilla: The First Vampire) and fabulous Nick Robles (Sandman Universe: The Dreaming: Waking Hours) each write and draw their own bewitching stories that will leave you breathless and terrified for All Hallow's Eve!

Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos Halloween Special

by James Tynion IV & Tate Brombal & Nick Robles & Isaac Goodhart, cover by David Talaski

Dark Horse Comics

6.57"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 4 oz (102 g) | 120 per carton

On sale Oct 16, 2024 | 48 Pages | 76156801286600111

Rated T+

$6.99

Variants:

76156801286600121 – The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos Halloween Special one-shot (CVR B) (Jeff Lemire) – $6.99 US | $9.50 CAN

