Of Course It's Jed MacKay Killing Off Doctor Strange At Marvel Comics

Of course, it's Jed MacKay, Marvel Comics' new wunderkind, killing off Doctor Strange in the Marvel comic books, just before his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange, I mean, now Jed MacKay. But the writer on Black Cat, Infinite Destinies, Moon Knight, and more will be joined by artist Lee Garbett in The Death Of Doctor Strange #1 from Marvel Comics for September.

Since his first appearance in 1963's Strange Tales #110 by comic book pioneers Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Doctor Stephen Strange has protected Earth from mystical threats, interdimensional invasions, and other untold horrors as the Sorcerer Supreme. This September, that ends, and the Marvel Universe will be left defenseless like never before in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE!

Written by Jed MacKay (Black Cat, Moon Knight) with Lee Garbett (Captain Marvel), DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will be a five-issue epic that will tell the final chapter in the life of Doctor Strange. Able to defeat supernatural and interdimensional threats no other hero is equipped to handle, Strange was the only hero standing in the way of powerful new villains eager to claim Earth as their own. When he unexpectedly dies, who is left to protect Earth and keep the mystical evils at bay? And most importantly…who killed Stephen Strange? If he couldn't stop them, who can? This rousing journey will dive into the mythos behind Doctor Strange, showcasing his unique—and vital—position amongst Marvel's heroes and ultimately transform the future.

"'What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn't in it?' It's a question that I'm excited to show people the answer to in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE," MacKay said. "Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it's been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We've cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can't wait for people to join us on it!"

"Doctor Strange has long been top of my 'most coveted character' list. To finally get chance to draw him in such a momentous series is… well, magic," Garbett said. "I couldn't be more excited for the project and for everyone to see what we've got in store for Stephen and those closest to him. Jed's conjured the perfect finale for Doctor Strange – and it's a real third eye-opener! See you in September!"

Discover the mystery behind Doctor Strange's murder and brace yourself for the repercussions when DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 hits stands this September!