Old Town Cafe & Comics & ECGCE Launch Their Own Comic, Samhain Harvest

ECGCE launch Samhain Harvest, with Dan Abdo, Joseph Schmalke, James Kochalka, Enzo Garza, Karen Darboe, Alex Cormack, Jenna Cha & Lonnie Nadler

Article Summary Old Town Cafe & Comics and ECGCE launch their own Halloween comic zine, Samhain Harvest.

Samhain Harvest features stories by Dan Abdo, Jason Patterson, James Kochalka, and others.

Includes exclusive horror and Halloween-inspired comics, art, and a custom theme song by Brkn Hvn.

Available only via ECGCE subscriptions or bundles, not distributed through traditional comic channels.

Vermont comic store, Old Town Cafe & Comics, and its subscription website and retailer cover exclusive seller ECGCE are upping their Halloween subscription offerings to any of their ViP members or retail shoppers, but including their very own comic book zine. That's right, poachers turned gamekeepers, publishing their own publication, Samhain Harvest, with some very familiar names. It will include Coffin Girls by Joseph Schmalke and Megan Hutchinson, an original Barb The Last Berserker story, Barb The Last Berserker + Porkchop: The Golden Sausage by Barb creators Dan Abdo & Jason Patterson. Something new from James Kochalka, creator of SuperF*ckers, Monkey Vs Robot, Dragon Puncher and Glorkian Warrior. Something else new from the creator of Gutt Ghost, Enzo Garza called Gum Ghoul. Storm and Blade artist Karen Darboe. Land Shark by co-creator of The Devil That Wears My Face, Drive Like Hell, Ghosts On The Water, Breath Of Shadows, Crimson Cage, Duel, Sea Of Sorrows, Road Of Bones, Weed Magic, Sink, Crossing, Charly And The Factory, Hardcore Akan Alex Cormack. And She Moves in Flickering Shadows by The Sickness and Black Stars Above's Jenna Cha and Lonnie Nadler with Megan Wallace. The comic will not be distributed by traditional means, this will be the only way to get a copy.

Customers who qualify for their Halloween bundle will include their retailer-exclusive version of Absolute Batman #13 with Chuma Hill, a comic with a secret first appearance of a character coming from Boom Studios and their first self-published title. Samhain Harvest also includes The Woman at the End of Pleasant Lane by The Baggs Brothers, Darkness Et Folly by Rom, and more work by Ben Chase, BRÄO, Justin O'Neal, and Alessandro Micelli. And with a theme song composed by Brkn Hvn, it will be a collection of Halloween/horror-inspired comics, short stories and illustrations.

