Omnibuses For House Of X, Gang War, Conan, Shade, Babyteeth & Madman

Omnibuses For House Of X, Gang War, Conan, Shade, Babyteeth, Tomb Of Dracula, Madman, My Little Pony, Marvel Two-In-One and more.

Article Summary Discover new Omnibuses arriving in 2025, from House of X to Shade and Spider-Man’s Gang War.

Marvel and DC Omnibus spotlight includes Conan adventures and X-Men tales.

Comics like Babyteeth and Madman resurface in affordable, comprehensive collections.

Explore varied genres, from Equestria adventures to Warhammer's Grey Knights saga.

It's big book time. We haven't done this for a while, but we are catching up courtesy of Edelweiss, Amazon, and Near Mint with a look at some upcoming Omnibuses for the second half of 2025, including the Fall Of X/House Of X Omnibus, which takes the opening and closing Krakoan Age titles into one massive book, which will do me very nicely for Christmas 2025. I had better start leaving hints now.

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X/RISE OF THE POWERS OF X OMNIBUS August 2025. Contents: Fall of the House of X (2024) 1-5; Rise of the Powers of X (2024) 1-5; X-Men (2021) 30-34, 35 (A-B stories); Resurrection of Magneto (2024) 1-4; Dead X-Men (2024) 1-4; X-Men Forever (2024) 1-4; Invincible Iron Man (202(9)

13-20; Avengers (2023) 12-13; Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace (2024) 1-4; Cable (2024) 1-4

SPIDER-MAN: GANG WAR OMNIBUS August 2025. Collects: Amazing Spider-Man: Gang War First Strike (2023) 1, Amazing Spider-Man (2022) 39-44, Daredevil: Gang War (2023) 1-4, Deadly Hands of Kung Fu: Gang War (2023) 1-3, Jackpot (2024) 1, Luke Cage: Gang War (2023) 1 Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2022) 13-16, Spider-Woman (2023) 1-4

TOMB OF DRACULA OMNIBUS VOL. 1[2025 REPRINT] September 2025. Contents: Tomb of Dracula (1972) #1-31; Werewolf by Night (1972) #15; Giant-Size Chillers (1974) #1; and Giant-Size Dracula (1974) #2-4

BLOOD HUNT: RED BAND HC August 2025. Collects: Blood Hunt: Red Band (2024) 1-5, Free Comic Book Day 2024: Blood Hunt/X-Men | (Blood Hunt story)

The Savage Sword Of Conan: The Original Comics Omnibus Vol.6 – August 5, 2025

by Michael Fleisher, Roy Thomas, Chris Claremont, John Buscema, Alfredo Alcala

More Savage, brutal and epic in scope than its sister title Conan the Barbarian. Savage Sword Volume 6 sees Conan doing what he does best, slaughtering monsters & demons, slaying opponents and wenching. Showcasing double-length stories by some of the best artists and writers in the business including Michael Fleisher, Chris Claremont, and stalwart regular Roy Thomas, Alfredo Alcala, Barry Windsor-Smith and John Buscema among others. In this massive 1008-page Omnibus collection, writer Michael Fleisher hits his stride with a series of mold-breaking Conan tales including 'The Temple of the Twelve-Eyed Thing,' 'Demons of the Firelight' and 'Dominion of the Bat', illustrated by top talents including Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan and, of course, the one and only John Buscema! Meanwhile, X-MEN superstar Chris Claremont pens an adventure that pits Conan against the minions of Thoth-Amon in a tour de force drawn by Val Mayerik! Conan legend Roy Thomas is also on hand to tell solo stories of Conan's 'Red Nails' colleague, Valeria. Rounding out this volume are the conclusion of John Buscema's 'Bront' – and extensive articles on, and the comic book adaptation of, the blockbuster Conan the Barbarian film! Collecting: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #73-87, Marvel Comics Super Special (1977) #21. Featuring the usual assortment of superb pin up art by some true greats of the comic book form. This book also features a section of rarely seen bonus material. This volume includes Michael Fleisher, Chris Claremont, and stalwart regular Roy Thomas on the writing duties and artists Alfredo Alcala, Ernie Chan, Joe Chiodo, Val Mayerick and Barry Windsor-Smith joining legend John Buscema. Collecting: Savage Sword of Conan (1974) #73-87 and Marvel Comics Super Special (1977) #21

Shade, the Changing Man by Peter Milligan and Chris Bachalo Omnibus Vol. 1 – July 15, 2025

by Peter Milligan, Chris Bachalo

The surreal superhero epic penned by Peter Milligan is back in print, now collected in omnibus format for the first time!Along with fellow classics like The Sandman, Animal Man, and Hellblazer, Shade, the Changing Man–a subversive reinvention of a character created by comics legend Steve Ditko–helped usher in the era of DC's Vertigo imprint, populated by stories with a distinctly mature sensibility and fearless creative vision.

Now, Shade, the Changing Man–written by acclaimed scribe Peter Milligan and with art by Chris Bachalo, Mark Pennington, and more–is collected in the omnibus format!

Shade, the Changing Man starts with Kathy George's encounter with Shade's arrival on Earth from his home dimension of Meta–in the body of her parents' killer. From there, Shade and Kathy journey into America's collective unconscious to find the evil known only as The American Scream. From there, it's a mind-bending journey into the heartland of a nation, in the most celebrated work of Milligan's prolific career!

Collects Shade, The Changing Man #1-50; Who's Who #7 and #15, and a story from Vertigo Jam #1; Vertigo Gallery: Dreams and Nightmares #1, along with a brand-new introduction by Peter Milligan.

BABYTEETH OMNIBUS 30 December 2025 456 pages

Donny Cates, Mike Marts, Garry Brown

Crazy Warlock dudes, super secret cabals, inter-dimensional portals, new assassins, and the horrors of airline travel with a (demonic hellspawn sent to destroy the universe) baby! Plus-Marty, your new favorite demon-racoon-thing friend! This is the COMPLETE critically-acclaimed saga of Sadie Ritter, her adorable little hellspawn and the people who love them. Who is our mysterious new storyteller?! And what secrets about the fate of Clark do they hold?! And what of the Red Realm? All leading up to the final showdown with you-know-who himself. Talk about daddy issues! From Donny Cates, the writer of Buzzkill, Paybacks, Redneck and the breakout hit God Country, comes ALL THE BABYTEETH, the pulse-poundingly popular horror series with art from THE REVISIONIST's Garry Brown! Collects the entire series, issues #1-20

Grey Knights: The Omnibus 01 July 2025 624 pages

Ben Counter

Great value collection of Warhammer 40,000 fiction featuring the Grey Knights from Black Library. The Grey Knights are servants of the Ordo Malleus, imperious, incorruptible warriors, whose very purpose is to seek out and destroy the most dangerous foes that humanity will ever face: daemons. Armed and armoured with the trappings of the daemonhunter, these stalwart Adeptus Astartes bring death and destruction to the immortal denizens of the warp. Girded by faith, wielders of the Nemesis force halberd, the Grey Knights step where others will not tread. Theirs is the hardest task, risking their immortal souls in pursuit of the hungry entities of Chaos, the Imperium's arch foes. Without the Grey Knights, humanity would be but a feast on the sacrificial altar of darkness…

Ravenor: The Omnibus 15 July 2025 880 pages

Dan Abnett

Inquisitor Ravenor and his followers investigate a daemonic conspiracy that stretches across space and time in three classic novels by Dan Abnett. In the war-torn future of the 41st Millennium, the Inquisition fights a secret war against the darkest enemies of mankind – the alien, the heretic, the mutant and the daemon. This omnibus tells the tale of Gideon Ravenor and his lethal band of operatives, whose investigations take them from the heart of the Scarus Sector to the widest reaches of space beyond – and even through time itself. Wherever they go, and whatever dangers they might face, they will not give up until their mission succeeds. This omnibus contains the novels Ravenor, Ravenor Returned, and Ravenor Rogue, along with a selection of short stories, all by Dan Abnett.

The Twice Dead King: The Omnibus 23 September 2025 592 pages

Nate Crowley

Madman Omnibus Volume 1 24 June 2025 680 pages

Michael Allred

Over 600 pages drawn by legendary comics creator Michael Allred! For the first time, Madman's debut series is presented in color for the ultimate surreal superhero reading experience in an affordable omnibus format. From Madman's first appearance through his mysterious origins to his adventures throughout time, space, and pop-art absurdity; follow Frank Einstein's superhero alter ego Madman as he adventures through Snap City and encounters many zany and timeless characters and villains in this true homage to superhero fiction, metaphysical philosophy, 1950s science fiction films, rock and roll pop music, and much more in this true humorous and heartfelt comic book classic! This six-volume Madman universe omnibus series collects all of Allred's award-winning Madman universe (a.k.a. the "Madmaniverse") stories in selected reading order for the ultimate Madman fan! This 680-page volume collects Madman's adventures from 1990 to 1996, reprinting "For the Record," Madman (original series) 1–3, Madman Adventures 1–3, and Madman Comics 1–10, Mike Allred's first foray comics called THEY!, and featuring bonus pinups and art by some of comics' greatest talent like Frank Miller, Jack Kirby, Moebius, Frank Frazetta, Emily Carroll, and more!

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE OMNIBUS VOL 1 17 June 2025 888 pages

Steve Gerber, Sal Buscema, Gil Kane

Read the Thing's first headlining series before his MCU debut in Fantastic Four: First Steps! Whether it's heroes looking to team up or villains trying to test their mettle, everybody loves an adventure with the ever-lovin' blue-eyed Thing! And we have no doubt that you'll love the Marvel Two-In-One Omnibus! It's packed with page after page of action that's just plain fun. Who wouldn't want to see the Thing fight the Man-Thing? Or take a spin on a back-from-the-future Guardians of the Galaxy spaceship? Or just smash some stuff up in a battle with the towering beast Braggadoom? Marvel Two-In-One also features an exploration of the origins of Spider-Woman and an out-of-control Deathlok programmed for assassination. And if that's not enough, well, hey, the Thing takes a trip to the Bermuda Triangle to punch dinosaurs. How can you not love that? COLLECTING: MARVEL FEATURE (1971) #11-12, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #1-20, 22-36 & ANNUAL (1976) #1, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #47 and THE FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (1963) #11

My Little Pony: The Mane 5 Omnibus

Celeste Bronfman, Casey Gilly, Stephanie Williams, Amy Mebberson, Abby Bulmer

On Sale Date: 29 July 2025 448 pages

Join the Mane 5 as they explore a brand-new Equestria following the magical events of the hit Netflix movie! With magic returned to Equestria, the ponies are more united than ever—at least, until one of the Unity Crystals is stolen! Can Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp, and Hitch—plus trusty sidekick Cloudpuff—find the culprit before magic is gone for good? Find out in "The Case of the Missing Unity Crystal!" Plus, stories focusing on each Pony and their challenges, from Hitch learning it's okay to say neigh…er no, to Sunny struggling to blend…smoothies. The team also join in on the latest spooky challenge sweeping Maretime Bay and enter into the annual cook-off! All this and more! Explore a new generation of magic and friendship in this omnibus that collects all 20 issues of the comic series!

