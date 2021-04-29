The Once And Future Fate of Boris Johnson (#18 Spoiler)

Once & Future is a comic book series by Kieron Gillen, Dan Mora and Tamra Bonvillain series from Boom Studios, Once & Future. A storyline that merges British myths together, including Camelot and King Arthur, Beowulf and Hot Fuzz, of late, it has featured Prime Minister Boris Johnson (in shadow) as an incarnation of Bors The Younger, son of King Bors, was one of the Knights Of The Road Table. In the Monty Python film, he is played by Terry Jones and is killed by a rabbit. In the more traditional version, he proves himself worthy enough to witness the Grail's mysteries alongside Galahad and Percival. He refuses to break his vow of celibacy even as women threaten to throw themselves off castle battlements unless he does so, later revealing themselves to be temptation demons. So not really like Boris Johnson then.

But he is the only knight to return from delivering the Holy Grail to its resting place, and it is he who tells the story of what happened, and succeeds Arthur, king of what remains of his kingdom.

But it's good enough. And his attention is piqued by events, and a government, which has its own ancient statutes unknown by the population, to govern them.

It is notable that Britain indeed has no written constitution, just a series of documents that, over time, fulfil such a purpose, but could be overturned at a governmental whim. And in the third arc of the story, dubbed The Parliament Of Ravens, we have seen the intervention of the state into such mystical affairs, more and more.

And we get to meet Jason Hempleworth, who plays the part of an action Sir Humphrey Appleby of Yes Minister. The civil servant incarnate.

But the most recent issue, out yesterday, the role of the executive challenge that of its Civil Service over such matters.

A very familiar profile there, of a younger Boris. But there is division between the executive branch and its civil service.

And an echo of a line by Boris Johnson's Brexit ally (and leadership rival) Michael Gove MP, and Chancellor of the Duchy Of Lancashire, during the Brexit debates.

And echoed again in subsequent chapters, as the mystical secrets and dangers of the land begin to rise again, but this time there are other ways to feed it, and in Boris Johnson's hands, weaponise it.

Because national myth here stands for nationalism of all kinds, how myths breed. And then you go and put it on the television where anyone can see it. And start to believe it.

And Pandora's box is opened. The fruit of the tree of knowledge is eaten. And the frog can't be put back in its box any more.

Publicity feeds it, grows it, enables and nurtures it. Live on national television, and streaming on every device.

The forces have been unleashed and, in the end, it is he who opened the box who suffers. David Cameron resigned after losing the Brexit election, Boris Johnson has found British right-wing media turn on him of late, and as for Bors?

You can't mistake that hair for anyone else's, right? Does this mean that the very British writer Kieron Gillen should be taken to the Tower on charges of treason?

We'll have to wait till August to find out what the consequences of beheading the Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland live on television will have on the national mood. Though right now, with allegations that Boris Johnson said he'd rather have bodies piling up on the streets than impose a third lockdown, some may see it as a fitting fate…