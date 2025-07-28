Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Joseph Schmalke, Midnight Factory

One Last Trick in Midnight Factory's October 2025 Solicits

Joseph Schmalke and JK Woodward's One Last Trick in Midnight Factory October 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Midnight Factory launches One Last Trick by Joseph Schmalke and JK Woodward in October 2025.

One Last Trick is a cyberpunk noir with eldritch horror, starring a cybernetic escort fighting her debt.

Seven Years in Darkness Year Three #3 escalates the chaos as Scholomance faces Mister Whispers’ corruption.

We Don’t Kill Spiders Season of Witch #2 continues the Viking hunt for a dark god fueling village feuds.

Joseph Schmalke and JK Woodward's One Last Trick launches in Midnight Factory's October 2025 solicits and solicitations.

ONE LAST TRICK #1

MIDNIGHT FACTORY

AUG250881

AUG250882 – ONE LAST TRICK #1 CVR B SCHMALKE

AUG250883 – ONE LAST TRICK #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV AMPARO

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) J. K. Woodward

Julie Bennings is a cybernetic escort. Indebted to the Chambers Corporation for their life saving augments, she has one last job and then her debt is paid. But everyone knows the Chambers Corporation never lets anyone go. Julie soon will discover the truth about the company that dominates mankind. A cyberpunk noir story with eldritch horror, written and created by Joseph Schmalke (We Don't Kill Spiders, the Electric Black, and Seven Years in Darkness) with stunning artwork by co-creator J.K. Woodward (Star Trek, X-Men Origins, and Heavy Metal).

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS YEAR THREE #3

MIDNIGHT FACTORY

AUG250884

AUG250885 – SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS YEAR THREE #3 CVR B SCHMALKE WRAPARO

AUG250886 – SEVEN YEARS IN DARKNESS YEAR THREE #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

Scholomance continues to plunge into chaos as Mister Whispers' corrupting influence spreads through the city. Meanwhile, the faculty at the Academy of Black Magic is moving quickly to capture and end his of reign of terror. Matthew learns to adapt to his new life after receiving Ornasis' dark gift and the students are granted the freedom to reveal their faces for the first time in three years.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

WE DON'T KILL SPIDERS SEASON OF WITCH #2

MIDNIGHT FACTORY

AUG250887

AUG250888 – WE DONT KILL SPIDERS SEASON OF WITCH #2 CVR B 10 COPY INCV H

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A / CA) Joseph Schmalke

Set during the early Viking age, Revna, a Necromantic Witch, and Bjorn, a Berserker detective, hunt a dark god, known only as the Black Goat, and her bloodthirsty clan of followers. As this malevolent being's intentions are revealed, her influence has sparked a violent feud between two villages, leaving a trail of chaos and corruption in its wake.

In Shops: Oct 29, 2025

