One World Under Doom With Red Hulk & Crimson Cyttorak (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #62 and Incredible Hulk #19, both leading into the One World Under Doom event of 2025

Spoilers, Spoilers, Spoilers, Spoilers, Spoilers… Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #62 and Incredible Hulk #19, both in their way leading into the One World Under Doom event of 2025. The first has Amazing Spider-Man #62 working as an agent of Doctor Doom, Sorcerer Supreme. And the Crimson Cyttorak, power source of the Juggernaut, have noticed these events and plan to take advantage of them.

While over in today's incredible Hulk, General Ross – otherwise known as the Red Hulk and who will be popping up in the new Captain America movie played by Harrison Ford – has found himself kidnapped at the end of the issue.

So while Norman Osborn is adamant over his scientific view of the world, despite Peter Parker currently being an agent of magic – and of Generation Z/Alpha language…

Will Peter Parker's fate be that of General Ross? A kept prisoner useful for one or two specific jobs?

And is Ross going to help Doom take over the world? Even magic needs strategy… One World Under Doom is coming.

INCREDIBLE HULK #19

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240704

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Nic Klein

CELEBRATING A HULK-SIZED ISSUE #800! Has Hulk finally met one stronger than himself? After a crushing defeat at the hands of ELDEST, the Incredible Hulk is a slave, and the return of the Mother of Horrors is imminent! Hulk's only hope is the newly resurrected Charlie Tidwell, who takes on the SKINWALKERS OF LYCANA to save Hulk… But what ancient power did the Skinwalkers awaken within her to bring her back? Can her mysterious new power give Hulk the edge he needs to defeat both the Skinwalkers and the immortal ELDEST? PLUS: all-new tales of the extended Hulk family featuring She-Hulk, Braun and the Red Hulk Rated T+ In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $7.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240665

(W) Joe Kelly (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUE! Spider-Man, one death down, faces the next SCION OF CYTTORAK! That's right, the god Spider-Man faces is the patron of JUGGERNAUT! Juggernaut is about ten times more powerful than Spider-Man with only a fraction of Cyttorak's power! To quote a wise philosopher… "Uh-oh." Rated T In Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

