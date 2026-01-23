Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Dead Teenagers, Estuary, rick and morty

Oni Press April 2026 Full Solicits From Ghost Story To Rick And Morty

Oni Press drop their April 2026 full solicits and solicitations from Estuary: A Ghost Story to the end of Rick And Morty

Article Summary Oni Press unveils April 2026 comic lineup, with new series, graphic novels, and hardcover collections.

Highlights include Estuary: A Ghost Story #1, Rick and Morty: The End, and horror-infused EC Comics titles.

Diverse genres: supernatural thrillers, dystopian sci-fi, YA coming-of-age stories, and fan-favorite franchises.

Deluxe editions and anniversary reprints join bold debuts like Infantoms, Twin Lotuses, and Outline HC.

Oni Press launches their April 2026 solicits and solicitations with the debut of Estuary: A Ghost Story #1, where Tim Daniel, D.B. Andry, and Maan House unearth buried sins and vengeful tides beneath a haunted California mission alongside EC Comics, Rick And Morty thoughtful originals such as Michèle Fischels's coming-of-age Outline, Jeremy Lampart and Dani Bolinho's choose-your-own-space odyssey Choose Your Own Adventure: Space and Beyond TP, Zhang Xiaoyu's war-torn automaton tragedy Twin Lotuses, and Jim Bishop's dystopian conformist nightmare Infantoms...

ESTUARY: A GHOST STORY #1 (OF 4)

Written by TIM DANIEL & D.B. ANDRY

Art by MAAN HOUSE

Cover A by MAAN HOUSE

Cover B by VANESA R. DEL REY

Cover C by TIM DANIEL

Full Art Variant (1:10) by VANESA R. DEL REY

B&W Variant (1:20) by MAAN HOUSE

OUT OF THE BLOODSTAINED PAST OF OLD CALIFORNIA . . . A DIFFERENT KIND OF DEVIL IS RISING WITH THE TIDE! From rising stars Tim Daniel & David 'D.B.' Andry (Crush Depth, Morning Star) and modern horror virtuoso Maan House (Mine is a Long Lonesome Grave) comes a chilling tale of secrets buried deep beneath the surf of the idyllic California coast. . .

Atop a rocky cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean sits the Mission at Arbues Point, a 400-year-old Spanish mission made infamous as one of California's oldest and most haunted historical sites. But beneath its crumbling, tourist-trap facade, a reclusive nun has spent decades within the Mission's walls, honing her prayers and practice in pursuit of a secret long-buried beneath the majesty of the chapel, and under the dark waves of the tidal estuary below. When marine archaeologist Maris Cristobal accepts the nun's offer to begun excavating a fabled shipwreck lying in wait beneath the Mission's turbulent waters, she'll soon discover that the sins of past and present are about to wash together into a harrowing surge of a vengeance that can no longer be contained . . .

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 8, 2026

DEAD TEENAGERS #2 (OF 5)

Written by JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover A by NAOMI FRANQ

Cover B by KEYLA VALERIO

Cover C by CAITLIN YARSKY

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NAOMI FRANQ

For five friends, being trapped in an infinite loop of murder on Prom Night '97 was living hell. They're about to find out that being an adult in 2026 is much, much worse.

High school seniors J.T., Ryder, and Brandy have been catapulted through time into their adult bodies. Physically, they're now elder millennials with jobs and families. Psychologically, they're damaged teenagers with disposable income who are about to discover the consequences of making poor life choices. Even worse, not everyone thinks their new circumstances are an improvement over being ritualistically murdered every 24 hours. Does their never-ending prom night massacre hold the key to finding out how and why they were chosen to live out this supernatural torment?

From GLAAD Award–nominated writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Maw, Be Not Afraid) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Caitlin Yarsky (EC's Cruel Universe), Scream meets Freaky Friday in the next chapter of the smirkingly clever, '90s-obsessed, blood-drenched horror melée that will keep you guessing until the very last stab wound!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 15, 2026

MURDER DRONES #3 (OF 6)

Written by WYATT KENNEDY

Art by JO MI-GYEONG

Cover A by ALESSIO ZONNO

Cover B by JO MI-GYEONG

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JO MI-GYEONG

Full Art Variant (1:20) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

From Glitch Productions and Oni Press, the groundbreaking adaptation of the worldwide smash-hit animated series Murder Drones continues!

Where might a worker drone go to get away from it all? How about Camp 98.7! A wilderness getaway on the uninhabitable surface of Copper-9, complete with murderous councilors, hurricane force winds, and other 'distractions'! As Uzi and her classmates set up camp in this little slice of paradise, the unseen force which has been systematically killing and eating the drone population makes short work of the other campers, and as Uzi discovers, the killer is much closer than she realized!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 22, 2026

EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #10

Written by EVAN DORKIN, J. HOLTHAM & BRIAN LEVEL

Art by LUKAS KETNER, BRIAN LEVEL & ANDREA SORRENTINO

Cover A by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN McMANUS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

Welcome back to the Tormentor's catacomb—it's been torture waiting for you!

This month, we proudly welcome a colorful (well, mostly red) cast of creators to spin yards of raw intestine into three putridly powerful tales of mayhem and malice in the malevolent EC Comics manner: Evan Dorkin (Beasts of Burden), J. Holtham (The Horizon Experiment), Lukas Ketner (Count Crowley), Brian Level (Poison Ivy), Andrea Sorrentino (Joker: Killer Smile), and more!

Do you have the GUTS to withstand what's coming next? Lay down on that cold slab and let's find out! Don't worry . . . this will hurt A LOT!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 15, 2026

EC CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #9 (OF 12)

Written by JEFF JENSEN, GREG PAK & ALLEN WU

Art by DANIEL GETE, DAVID LAPHAM & MORE

Cover A by MIGUEL MERCADO

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by ALBERT MONTEYS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by MALACHI WARD

Dear reader: Surrender your hopes and dreams to UTTER ANNIHILATION as the notorious EC Comics wrenches away the controls for a one-way collision with the nearest solar body!

Feel the burn as we turn the temperature up to ONE MILLION DEGREES with all-new talks of science-fiction subversion from corrosive cosmonauts Jeff Jensen (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss), Greg Pak (Planet Hulk), and Allen Wu (My Internet Friends), alongside fellow agents of artistic atomization Daniel Gete (Skin Police), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), and many more! Soon you will all discover just where the road to humanity's hubris leads . . . and—spoiler alert—it all ends in FIRE!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 1, 2026

THE AUTUMN KINGDOM: THE WRAITHBOUND QUEEN #3 (OF 4)

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover A by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover B by EMILY SCHNALL

Full Art Variant (1:10) by EMILY SCHNALL

Worlds collide in the penultimate chapter of the next stunning volume of The Autumn Kingdom, from acclaimed writer Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Sixth Gun) and artist Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.)!

Sommer and Winter remain separated in the unforgiving expanse of the Autumn Kingdom, where they are forced to confront surprisingly familiar foes in the desperate race to find their dad before it's too late. Trusting only in their love for each other, their family, and the lessons of the Wraithbound Queen, the sisters are faced with one final option: sacrifice.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 1, 2026

SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS #4 (OF 5)

Written by NICK CAGNETTI, DANIEL ZIEGLER

Art by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover A by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover B by JERRY GAYLORD

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NICK CAGNETTI

DEAD MAN RISING! The series that IGN calls 'one of the most stylish horror comics in years' rockets from the crypt with a pulse-pounding new chapter from visionary cartoonist Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade) and co-creator Daniel Ziegler (Elodie)!

For the dead man turned revenant once known as Erik Leroux, the past is unraveling—page by page, revealing a cycle of obsession, violence, and regret that always ends in death . . . but refuses to stay buried. But when his dearest loved one's soul is pulled back to the living world and witnesses his new form as the supernatural avenger called the Spirit of the Shadows, redemption seems possible—until a secret too painful to forgive threatens to tear them apart all over again. Superheroes! Horror! Mystery! Romance! It's a battle to the death—and back again—as the spectacular indie hit of 2026 ushers a new hero into the pantheon of comics greats!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 22, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #12

Written by NICK WINN, ELIZABETH BREI

Art by CHEKSEA AKPAN, CLEONIQUE HILSACA

Cover A by NICK WINN

Cover B by CHEKSEA AKPAN

"Gumball Guardian Pink" Sketch Variant

Variant (1:10) by KEIKO NISHIJIMA

B&W Variant (1:20) by NICK WINN

Finn discovers who is pulling the strings behind his nefarious robot doppelganger in an all-new adventure (time!) from cartoonist/writer Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and stellar artist Chelsea Akpan (Lovefool!)!

Finn and Jake, with the help of Computer Princess, have Robot Finn cornered, only to realize he's not your typical tech bro when what should've been a shore thing turns into a metaphorical shipwreck—can Finn utilize the lessons for heroes he's written down in his homemade handbook before it's too late?! Elsewhere, Marceline confronts a few ghosts of her own. Just how heavy is the (blue) head that wears the crown?

Plus: The finale of our totally mathematical Lemonhope backup story by writer Elizabeth Brei and artist Cleonique Hilsaca—featuring the cutest candy-dog to ever grace the land of Ooo!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 22, 2026

RICK AND MORTY THE END #5 (OF 6)

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Cover A by DAVE BARDIN

Cover B by TROY LITTLE

Most Wanted Variant (1:10) by PHIL MURPHY

Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

From the twisted mind of Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki, Darkwing Duck) and the unceasing brush of Jarrett Williams (Super Pro KO!) comes a mind-bending, body swapping, courtroom disaster of Rick and Morty proportions!

Rick Sanchez, the smartest man in the universe, is on trial for his life, and his latest tactic to avoid the gallows is to swap bodies with one of the jurors! But just to keep them guessing, he swaps EVERYONE's bodies! How long can he evade capture trapped in a room with 12 angry, uh, humanoids? It's literally a who's who of the Rick and Morty universe! GET IT?!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 8, 2026

EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS: BOOK ONE LIBRARY EDITION HC

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO, JASON AARON, CORINNA BECHKO, CULLEN BUNN, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, CHRIS CONDON, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, TYLER CROOK, JOSHUA HALE FIALKOV, J. HOLTHAM, JEFF JENSEN, MATT KINDT, JEREMY LAMBERT, GREG PAK, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, CURT PIRES, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, AMY ROY, TIM SEELEY, JOANNE STARER, JAY STEPHENS & JORDAN THOMAS

Art by CHARLIE ADLARD, VALERIA BURZO, JONATHAN CASE, JORGE FORNÉS, PHIL HESTER, KLAUS JANSON, KANO, SAMI KIVELÄ, PETER KRAUSE, DAVID LAPHAM, LEOMACS, BRIAN LEVEL, DAN MCDAID, CHRISTOPHER MITTEN, ANDREA MUTTI, CLAIRE ROE, DAVID RUBÍN, ALISON SAMPSON, ANDREA SORRENTINO, ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI & DUSTIN WEAVER

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

A NEW ERA FOR THE MOST INFAMOUS AND INFLUENTIAL AMERICAN HORROR BRAND OF ALL TIME STARTS HERE IN ONE DEVILISHLY DELUXE HARDCOVER COLLECTION!

After 70 years, EC Comics—the notorious comics publisher that spawned TALES FROM THE CRYPT, WEIRD SCIENCE, MAD magazine, and many more—rises from the grave with its first new series of the twenty-first century! For the first time in one comprehensive collection, join us for a guided tour of the Grave-Digger's cemetery on the edge of the endless abyss . . . where EVERY TOMBSTONE TELLS A TALE . . . and the quickest way to etch your own is through MALEVOLENCE, MALICE, and MURDER!

Collecting EC's landmark resurrection in the pages of EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #1–12 in one staggeringly deluxe, oversized (7.5 × 11.5) hardcover, this terrifying tome is positively brimming with depraved intention and traumatic tension as wrought by the hands (and snapped by the necks) of serial storytellers Jason Aaron (Thor), Brian Azzarello (Joker), Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One), Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine), J. Holtham (The Horizon Experiment), and Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), and realized into bloody reality by 'all-slaughter' artists Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead), Tyler Crook (Out of Alcatraz), Kano (Gotham Central), Klaus Janson (The Dark Knight Returns), Leomacs (Benjamin), Alison Sampson (Department of Truth), Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls), and many more.

Plus: Gouge your eyes on 50 pages of 'behind-the-screams' material—including in-depth production art, character designs, and cover galleries—alongside all-new, exclusive commentaries from Eisner Award nominees Rian Hughes (The Multiversity) and Jay Stephens (Dwellings) on the painful (heh, heh) processes behind EC's blockbuster rebirth.

$59.99 | 416 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 15, 2026

EC EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS: BOOK ONE LIBRARY EDITION SLIPCASE & PORTFOLIO HC

STRICTLY LIMITED TO 1,000 UNITS! A GLORIOUSLY GHASTLY SLIPCASE EDITION—THAT ALSO FEATURES A PORTFOLIO SET OF ALL 12 COVERS BY COMICS MASTER LEE BERMEJO!

The first in a new line of exclusive, enhanced hardcovers collecting the entirety of the new EC library at Oni Press, this ultra-deluxe, limited-edition version of the EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS: BOOK ONE LIBRARY EDITION hardcover comes packaged with a specially designed portfolio set featuring high-quality 11.5 x 7.5 cardstock prints featuring gallery-ready reproductions of all 12 covers by comics master Lee Bermejo (Batman: Damned, Joker), and comes packaged in a masterfully designed, foil-stamped slipcase featuring the work of artist Dustin Weaver (Avengers, Paklis) and Eisner Award–nominated designer Rian Hughes (The Multiversity). Allocations may occur.

$125.00 | 416 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JULY 15, 2026

OUTLINE HC

Written, Art, and Cover by MICHÈLE FISCHELS

The last year of school before graduation has begun . . . a time when the world seems the same but when everything will change.

For Ben, who is determined to enjoy the end of summer with his girlfriend, Clara, the mood gradually darkens as she begins to withdraw in a similar manner as his best friend, Andreas, had, and without explanation.

While tensions grow between Ben and Clara through the school year, Andreas struggles with his own demons, and suddenly final exams are upon them along with the inevitable questions from friends and family alike: What are you doing after school? Where will you enroll? Will you move out? What's next? Maybe the answer for Ben and his classmates is to simply slow down and take a deep breath . . .

Outline is creator Michele Fischels's impressive graphic novel debut, in which she demonstrates a deep relatability for that special phase in which we cautiously leave childhood behind and look to the future with uncertainty and anticipation.

$29.99 | 208 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 19, 2026

CHOOSE YOUR OWN ADVENTURE: SPACE AND BEYOND TP

Written by JEREMY LAMBERT

Art and Cover by DANI BOLINHO

From acclaimed writer Jeremy Lambert (Night Mother, Dungeons & Dragons, Goosebumps) and returning artist Dani Bolinho (Choose Your Own Adventure: Journey Under the Sea and Forecast from Stonehenge) comes a newly adapted graphic novel that takes readers on their own visual adventure through space and beyond to uncover the secrets of the universe!

In this Choose Your Own Adventure® graphic novel adapted from R.A. Montgomery's classic Space and Beyond, you will journey through planets and galaxies and into the unknown universe. Put on your spacesuit and hurtle through space and time to choose the best adventure for you! First, you'll choose the planet of your birth. Does Kenda or Croyd suit you? When you encounter a group of aliens, will you believe them to be friend or foe? Will you face the dangers of a black hole? What will you do when you journey back in time and see dinosaurs up close? Will you bring peace to troubled planets? It's all up to you, so be careful! The choices you make could bring you home or launch you even farther into the infinite depths of the vast universe. Choose from 44 endings!

$14.99 | 144 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 5, 2026

BIKER MICE FROM MARS VOL 02: INTERGALACTIC ODYSSEY TP

Written by MATT HOTSON

Art by JORDI TARRAGONA

Cover by EDU SOUZA

THE BIKER MICE FROM MARS BLAST OFF INTO A COSMIC CRISIS! Writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artist Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps) rev up the action in a brand-new adventure that launches our heroes deep into the Nacelleverse!

Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo are on the run with their most valuable—and volatile—ally yet: Doctor Hawwki, the alien scientist who created the doomsday device that annihilated the mouse-inhabited town of Brimstone. She's the key to turning the tide in the war . . . if they can keep her alive.

But danger comes from all directions as a high-stakes three-way standoff ignites—the Plutarkians, bent on silencing the rogue scientist, and the powerful Earth-based conglomerate Utopia Aegis, determined to regain the weapon, will stop at nothing to seize the doctor for themselves.

On the run across the stars, the Biker Mice face off against a rogues' gallery of new and returning threats—including Detonator the Cruel of RoboForce, the magnetic menace called Lectromag, and the cold-blooded bounty hunters known only as the Stalkers—while the fate of their planet hangs in the balance.

Collecting Biker Mice from Mars (2025) #5–8.

$19.99 | 104 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 19, 2026

GHOST PROJEKT (NEW EDITION) TP

Written by JOE HARRIS

Art and Cover by STEVE ROLSTON

ONI PRESS PROUDLY PRESENTS THE RETURN OF A MODERN SUPERNATURAL CLASSIC! From acclaimed writer Joe Harris (The X-Files, Great Pacific) and Eisner Award–winning artist Steve Rolston (Queen & Country) comes a brand-new collected edition of their chilling post–Cold War thriller.

In the frozen depths of Siberia lies a long-forgotten Soviet research facility. Abandoned at the end of the Cold War, it once housed a terrifying experiment—something powerful, something dangerous . . . and something that refuses to stay buried. When the weapon disappears into the hands of thieves who don't fully understand what they've unleashed, US weapons inspector Will Haley is sent to investigate. Teaming up with Russian federal agent Anya Romanova, the two uncover a dark legacy of secrets, science, and spirits that neither nation ever intended to see the light of day.

But the past does not die quietly—and in the shadows of old wars, ghosts still walk . . .

Collecting Ghost Projekt #1–5 in a newly remastered edition to celebrate the series' 15th anniversary.

$19.99 | 144 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE AUGUST 26, 2026

TWIN LOTUSES HC

Written, Art and Cover by ZHANG XIAOYU

Love is never lost . . .

Fan is a young Chinese engineer who lost his wife in a Japanese bombing raid in 1937. Mingfeng was a popular performer at the local opera, and he is devastated by the loss. Distraught, he builds an extraordinary automaton that replaces her at the theater. Meanwhile, war rages throughout the city, and orphaned children run wild under the direction of local potentates in an attempt to thrive and survive. When those potentates take notice of the mysterious beauty, suspicions and desires start to grow. Mix in an American airman and the tensions of war, and things build to an explosive finale.

Masterfully mixing a snapshot of war-torn China with the philosophical sci-fi questions of a Philip K. Dick novel, Twin Lotuses is a beautifully illustrated story capturing an ugly time and the flicker of hope, love, and ambition that shone through it all.

$29.99 | 324 PGS. | BLACK & WHITE | ON SALE APRIL 15, 2026

INFANTOMS HC

Written, Art and Cover by JIM BISHOP

In a world built on conformity, there's no room for dreamers . . .

At school, 'Pizza Face' doesn't exactly shine with his report card. On the contrary, he's one of the worst dunces in school. He dreams of opening a video game store, but that's about the extent of his ambition. He's summoned into the guidance counselor's office, along with a rebellious girl named Mims. Mims loves manga and doesn't care about the system. But both of their futures are at stake this decisive year . . . If they fail, their parents are authorized to literally kill them! The pressure of this strange new policy begins to weigh on the teenagers' shoulders, and their parents begin to slowly mutate into monsters. Can their parents really kill them if they fail classes? Pizza Face and Mims bond to face this existential threat, but soon the situation spirals out of control . . . Their race for merit becomes a race for survival, a downward spiral in a conformist world that leaves little room for imagination . . .

A modern tale with a horrific twist, Infantoms is part of a thematic trilogy by author Jim Bishop centered around childhood and the transition to adulthood. With this work, Bishop demonstrates his creative prowess following Lost Letters and My Dear Pierrot. A tribute to manga as well as a nod to our inner child, this intimate graphic novel highlights the difficulties of social integration, the excesses of society, and the value of self-confidence and friendship. A gripping album that will haunt you long after the last page.

$29.99 | 224 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 22, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!