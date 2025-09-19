Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: adventure time, blind bag, Crownsville, Ricj And Morty

Oni Press December 2025 Full Solicits With Rick & Morty Blind Bag-Less

Oni Press December 2025 Full Solicits and Solicitations with a Rick And Morty: The End Blind Bag-Less Edition...

Article Summary Oni Press reveals December 2025 comics, featuring new Rick and Morty: The End with unique blind bag-less cover.

Highlights include Shiver Suspenstories 2, Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa finale, and skin-crawling Skin Police 2.

Explore fantasy and horror with Dragons of Paris, Crownsville’s haunted secrets, and High Strangeness 1983.

New trade paperbacks and hardcovers debut, including Biker Mice from Mars, Sixth Gun, and Carbon Based art book.

Oni Press December 2025 solicits and solicitations include Rick and Morty: The End #1… including whatever a blind bag-less cover is, Shiver Suspenstories 2 #1, and the finales of Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa and Skin Police 2, as well as haunted secrets of Crownsville, and battling dragons in the streets of 1900s Paris with Dragons of Paris.

RICK AND MORTY THE END #1 (of 6)

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Cover A by DAVE BARDIN

Cover B by TROY LITTLE

Cover C "BLIND BAG-LESS" – TOP SECRET!

Cover D BLUE SKETCH Variant

Most Wanted Variant (1:10) by by PHIL MURPHY

Variant Cover (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Blacklight Colors Variant (1:50) by DAVE BARDIN

OUT OF THE SMOKING RUINS OF RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE (ON SALE NOW!!!)—AN ALL-NEW, MEGA-IMPORTANT MILESTONE FOR THE OMNIVERSE'S MOST DYSFUNCTIONAL PAIR OF SCIENCE ADVENTURERS STARTS NOW!

Rick Sanchez, the most wanted man in this and every other universe, is on the run. With a bounty on his head, every government, military, pirate, mobster, bounty hunter, bail bondsman, religious institution, theater troupe, circus clown, and endangered species is on the hunt to bring in Rick—DEAD OR ALIVE.

The only one who can bring Rick in warm is the one person who knows him best: Morty Smith. But Morty's not the only Smith hot on Rick's trail . . . Beth Smith is determined to bring Rick in, and she doesn't particularly care how. Now it's just a question of who can get to him first!

Cosmic annihilators Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and Jarrett Williams (Speed Force) continue their epic re-evolution of Rick and Morty in a brand-new limited series with epic repercussions for what's coming next!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 3, 2025

SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES 2 #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by DAVID M. BOOHER, MELISSA FLORES, GEORGE NORTHY & BEN H. WINTERS

Art by SAMI KIVELÄ, DAN McDAID & More

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

Cover B by ADAM HUGHES

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN McMANUS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by DUSTIN WEAVER

Archive Edition Variant (1:50) by RIAN HUGHES

AS IF THE HOLIDAYS WEREN'T HORRORIFIC ENOUGH?!

EC Comics and Oni Press are BACK to stab your stocking for the second year running with all-new, all-terrifying tales of holiday horror and Christmastime catastrophe as SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES slays again!

In this year's giant-sized, 56-page tome of gruesomely gift-wrapped delights: We're tying perpetual naught-listers David M. Booher (Canto), Melissa Flores (Biker Mice from Mars), George Northy (Yuletide), and Ben H. Winters (Benjamin) to the dried-out Christmas tree in the family parlor . . . and gathering 'round as artistic Tormentors-in-training Sami Kivelä (Abbott), Dan McDaid (Shazam!), and more surprise guests throw a few lit matches their way to get this old-fashioned solstice sacrifice started in style!

Yes, we know: It smells like dinner might be getting a little overdone! Never fear, because EC's newest annual tradition also comes complete with an extra-added EC Comics classic—newly restored back to its authentic original coloring! As you sift through the charred remains, just remember: SHIVER SUSPENSTORIES is here to bring the horror back to the holidays . . . and we wouldn't want it any other way!

$8.99 | 56 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 10, 2025

EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #6

Written by DAVE BAKER, MATT BORS & RACHEL WERNER

Art by JUSTIN GREENWOOD, SHAWN McMANUS & CLAIRE ROE

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Cover B by TOM FOWLER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by JAY STEPHENS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Archive Edition (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

Feeling a chill up your spine? Nay, friend, that's no gust of winter air . . . it's merely the Tormentor's rusty testing needle probing for a warm vertebrae to call home! So sit back, relax, and scream relentlessly into the void as we welcome you back to our horrific hostess's Catacomb of Torment—where every new story will leave you in stitches!

On this month's menu: A frantic feast of fatal delights, as prepared with loving care by the toxic talents of writer Dave Baker (Mary Tyler MooreHawk), Matt Bors (The Toxic Avenger), and Rachel Werner (The Glam World Tour), and artists Justin Greenwood (Immortal Thor), Shawn McManus (Fables), and Claire Roe (Batgirl)!

Once you're done, remember to save room for another helping—poison always spoils on the second day, so we need to use it while it's still good!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 17, 2025

CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #5 (of 12)

Written by CORINNA BECHKO, RYAN HADDOCK & ANDREW WHEELER

Art by KANO, ANDREA MUTTI & MORE

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Cover B by LIAM SHARP

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by ALBERT MONTEYS B&W

Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by LIAM SHARP

Archive Edition (1:50) by MALACHI WARD

IN THIS CRUEL UNIVERSE, PERCEPTION IS REALITY . . . AND REALITY IS PAIN!

Join petrifying pioneers Corinna Bechko (EC's Blood Type), Ryan Haddock (The Brothers Flick), and EC newcomer Andrew Wheeler (Another Castle) as they probe the far reaches of space for any pinprick of hope . . . anything? Anyone out there? Nope?

Artists Kano (Action Comics), Andrea Mutti (EC's Cruel Kingdom), and more heed the call to bring the latest batch of technological terrors to the page. Will a stranded pilot find salvation? Will a terminally ill tech bro live on in prosperity? Will a scientist's quest for renewable resources result in prosperity for all? Probably not, but you'll have to pick up a copy of Cruel Universe 2 #5 to find out for sure!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 3, 2025

CROWNSVILLE #2 (of 5)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art by ELIA BONETTI

Cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Cover B by ELIA BONETTI

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

WRENCHED BACK FROM THE ABYSS, A BLOODSTAINED HISTORY HAS COME ROARING BACK TO HAUNT THE LIVING!

Inspired by the all-too-real events of Maryland's most notorious mental asylum, master storyteller Rodney Barnes (Batman: Full Moon) and ethereal artist Elia Bonetti (Darth Vader) unite to tell the heart-pounding tale of a murder investigation where the vengeful ghosts of the 20th century are both suspect and witness . . .

The spirits are stirring in the long-abandoned mental institution known as Crownsville. The long-buried dark secrets of its past are forcing their way to the surface. What happened at this troubled place so many years ago? These tortured souls are determined to be paid their due. Anyone now coming into contact with the facility is being deeply affected—and even killed . . . penance for sins of the past.

How can crimes so heinous be repaid? With the spectre of the past looming large, a lone police detective and his old friend—a local journalist—are determined to uncover the secrets of Crownsville and try to put the past to rest once and for all!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 10, 2025

HIGH STRANGENESS BOOK THREE 1983 CVR A VALERIA BURZO (MR)

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & DANIEL NOAH

Art by VALERIA BURZO

Cover by VALERIA BURZO

Cover B by MATT LESNIEWSKI

Cover C (1:10) by BECCA CAREY

Full Art Variant (1:20) by VALERIA BURZO

From genre-colliding production company SpectreVision and groundbreaking comic book publisher Oni Press, the startling five-part expedition into the dimly lit borderlands of human experience—where phenomena like UFOs, hauntings, cryptid sightings, and inexplicable synchronicities overlap and bleed through the very fabric of reality itself—continues as writer, producer, and real-life experiencer Daniel Noah teams with Eisner Award nominee Christopher Cantwell (The Flash, Out of Alcatraz) and rising star Valeria Burzo (EC's Epitaphs from the Abyss) to bring HIGH STRANGENESS to 1983 . . .

On her 30th birthday, Cindy Freeman successfully tests her newly invented microcontroller Lifeboat—a device that can be plugged into any damaged system and repair its operating functions. After a freak accident on their way to celebratory drinks, she and her father walk away from a massive car crash surprisingly unscathed . . . but as Cindy navigates the days that follow, including the theft of Lifeboat, the sudden and suspicious lack of interest from the company that had been bent on acquiring it, and the uncanny deterioration of her father and the world around them, she becomes convinced they're trapped inside some reality-bending danger . . . and mere pawns in a life-and-death game of corporate espionage.

Presented in an extra-sized and ad-free prestige format with cardstock covers, each 40-page issue of HIGH STRANGENESS also includes a brand-new nonfiction special feature into the documented, real-life history behind each interlocking chapter.

$7.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 17, 2025

YULETIDE #3 (of 3)

Written by GEORGE NORTHY

Art by RACHELE ARAGNO

Cover by ITO

Cover B by RACHELE ARAGNO

Full Art Variant (1:10) by ITO

WHEN THEY SAY THE HOLIDAYS ARE HELL, THEY MEAN IT . . . LITERALLY!

Creators George Northy (EC's Shiver SuspenStories) and Rachele Aragno (Leonide the Vampyr) unleash their final gift: The joyously explosive, 40-page finale to the careering Christmas adventure that's soon to become a holiday staple!

For hundreds of years, the Yule Witch Perchta has been imprisoned in a sacred relic, but now, three teenagers have accidentally released her into an idyllic Pennsylvania town on the cusp of Christmas—and she is not alone! Accompanied by a menagerie of holiday horrors like the Yule Cat and Meri Lywd, Perchta has ravaged her way through town with two simple goals: power and REVENGE!

As Perchta's Yuletide beasts wreak havoc on the good citizens, a handful of the town's smartest and most misunderstood youth, armed with the secrets of the past by one of the warrior elves of old, are the town's only hope for saving Christmas—and the WORLD!

$6.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 17, 2025

SKIN POLICE 2 #4

Written by JORDAN THOMAS

Art by DANIEL GETE

Cover by DANIEL GETE

Cover B by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Comics' newest sci-fi sensation reaches its world-shattering finale in an unforgettable tale of intrigue, deceit, and awakening!

After months spent in a coma, Duplicate Identification and Capture Division (aka Skin Police) agent Faye Vandal has finally awakened. But what memories have resurfaced—and who will kill to keep them buried?

The mind-bending sci-fi thriller of the year explodes in a finale packed with betrayal, revelation, and blood (lots and lots of blood)—delivered by superstar-in-the-making Jordan Thomas (Mugshots) and artistic virtuoso Daniel Gete (Biker Mice from Mars). The future ends here!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 31, 2025

ADVENTURE TIME (2025) #8

Written by NICK WINN WITH DEREK BALLARD

Art by NICK WINN WITH DEREK BALLARD

Cover by NICK WINN

Cover B by RAIN SZETO

Cover C LADY RAINICORN RAINBOW SKETCH Variant

Cover D TRIPTYCH Variant (1:10) by ELIZABETH BEALS

Variant Cover (1:20) by RAUL HIGUERA-CORTEZ

B&W Variant (1:50) by NICK WINN

It's . . . REUNION TIME! The epic conclusion to "Friends to the End" is here!

The Lich and GOLB may be threatening all of Ooo, but are they any match for a reunited Finn and Jake?! Heck nah! As our favorite adventuring duo plots a way to get their bodies back and defeat the eldritch evils plaguing their reality, it becomes clear that they're gonna need to draw on all their past adventures to do so. But without the Enchiridion, are they even really heroes?

From cartoonist and animator Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and featuring a brand-new backup story by 2024 LA Times Book Prize Finalist Derek Ballard (Cartoonshow), the sold-out Adventure Time ongoing series concludes its second full arc with this heart-wrenching, gut-punching, totally mathematical finale!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 3, 2025

WILD WEST COW-BOYS OF MOO MESA #4 (of 4)

Written by MATT HOTSON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by JUAN GEDEON

Cover B by ANDREW KRAHNKE

Handbook Variant by AJ JOTHIKUMAR

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JUAN GEDEON

B&W Variant (1:20) by ANDREW KRAHNKE

Whoa, Nellie! It's time to call in the "calf-valry" as the Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa ride into their rip-roarin' finale—and finally uncover the true identity of the mystery villain Dark Horse!

A horse is a horse, of course . . . unless that horse is the mysterious outlaw known only as Dark Horse, the steampunk-fueled menace bent on mutating the innocent townsfolk of Cowtown! Now, in their very first team-up, Marshal Moo Montana, Dakota Dude, and the Cowlorado Kid have saddled up to bring this rogue to justice. But hold your horses—this equestrian enemy may not be what he seems!

Rising star writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artistic maverick Juan Gedeon (DC: The Jurassic League) lay down the law in the finale to the year's "most-wanted" miniseries!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 31, 2025

BIKER MICE FROM MARS (2025) #7

Written by MATT HOTSON

Art by JORDI TARRAGONA

Cover by EDU SOUZA

Handbook Variant by DOTUN AKANDE

Variant Cover (1:10) by JORDI TARRAGONA

Full Art Variant (1:20) by JORDI TARRAGONA

Vinnie cuts loose in his own solo adventure—"Stranded on Symbion"!

Catapulted halfway across the Nacelleverse by the destroyed hyperdrive of the Stalkers' mothership, the most easygoing Biker Mice member now finds himself marooned on the war-torn world of Symbion—home of the insectoid warriors known as the Sectaurs!

Take a wild detour into a brand-new corner of the Nacelleverse as two legendary properties collide in a high-octane one-off tale by writer extraordinaire Matt Hotson (Power Rangers: The Return) and artistic sensation Jordi Tarragona (Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps)!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 24, 2025



COVENANT VOL 5 TP

Written by LySANDRA VUONG

Art and Cover by LySANDRA VUONG

Hell reigns supreme in this penultimate collection of LySandra Vuong's hit Webtoon Covenant!

Bolstered by the Nephilim Sunny's incredible—and nearly uncontrollable—power, the Princes of Hell have returned to Earth in order to gather the pieces of the mythical Flaming Sword. With its ability to create pathways between dimensions, they will be able to overwhelm humanity in an instant—and bring about the end of days. As the fight comes home, Ezra confronts his past in an attempt to face his future, and Sunny struggles with a surge of unexpected feelings. Can he do what it takes to keep Ezra safe in the mayhem, even if it means leaving him behind? Or is his bond with the Exorcist too strong?

Secrets are revealed, friendships are tested, and demons walk among us—can our heroes survive on faith alone?

This volume collects episodes 74–90 of the hit Webtoon Covenant!

$24.99 | 256 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 8, 2026



DEMON OF BEAUSOLEIL TP (MR)

Written by MARI COSTA

Art and Cover by MARI COSTA

A world of half-demons and the boys who love them await in this epic queer romance by creator Mari Costa (Belle of the Ball)!

A half-demon socialite-turned-exorcist and his disgruntled bodyguard have no trouble facing down the hordes of darkness—but facing their feelings for each other? Well now, that's a whole different story . . .

Helianthes is a Cambion—a child born touched by demons. Horned, clawed, and tailed, Helianthes—Hell for short—is a devil-may-care exorcist whose devil-may-care attitude has succeeded in alienating those closest to him—all save for his long-suffering bodyguard, Elias, who sees him as less a strange, mythical being and more just a . . . nuisance.

Together, the two venture into the streets of a psuedo-remix Victorian London to exorcise demons (and maybe cause a little mischief along the way). But as Hell becomes increasingly drawn to his enigmatic bodyguard—and as Elias becomes increasingly aware of his feelings for his trouble of a charge—they find themselves faced with a growing, chaotic dark that might threaten everything they've been working toward . . .

$24.99 | 312 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE JANUARY 28, 2026



DRAGONS OF PARIS HC (MR)

Written by JOANN SFAR

Art and Cover by TONY SANDOVAL

What if dragons invaded Paris during the belle epoque? Writer Joann Sfar and illustrator Tony Sandoval weave their imaginations into a canvas of adventures, battles, sacrifices, love, and humor. A folkloric, playful, and liberating journey, told in breathtaking, epic beauty.

Paris, 1900. For thousands of years, dragons have lived hidden from everyone, sealed in statues and gargoyles throughout the city. Legend has it that only the sacrifice of a being of great magic can protect Paris from their wrath and maintain their slumber. But when a roguish Hawaiian princess rescues a mermaid from suspicious danger, the malevolent shadow of dragons grows once again over the City of Lights. From the catacombs to the parvis of Notre-Dame, a romance is born under the awakening of a thousand-year-old evil.

$24.99 | 104 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 3, 2025

NIGHT MOTHER VOL 2 TP

Written by JEREMY LAMBERT

Art and Cover by ALEXA SHARPE

The moon is stuck. Sunlight is a distant memory. And the Night Mother, who once represented harmony between the living and the dead, has been thwarted by the girl who lives in the graveyard named Madeline Tock.

But after their daring escape to the Moon, Maddy and her new friend, Nura, have accidentally shattered the Night Mother's lantern, and the stolen souls within it have escaped—including the soul of Maddy's father. Maddy and Nura follow the souls into the cavernous city spiraling down into the Moon's largest crater. There, Maddy and Nura will face nightfire, the dreaded Sleep Ensemble, and the many crooked corridors of the Night Mother's Lunar Mansion. If they survive, they just might be able to right the wrongs of the Night Mother and free the souls she took from the living. But their journey will bring everything to bear on Maddy, who has an impossible choice to make: become the next Night Mother and rescue her father's soul . . . or stay true to herself and risk everything.

Storytellers Jeremy Lambert (Goosebumps) and Alexa Sharpe (Lumberjanes) reunite to weave an evocative and magical tale of a young woman discovering what's faithfully in her heart."

$14.99 | 88 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 29, 2026



CARBON BASED: ART OF LEWIS LAROSA HC

Art and Cover by LEWIS LaROSA

Since making his professional debut at the dawn of the 21st century, American illustrator Lewis LaRosa has defined himself as one of the most singular masters of the modern comic medium—fusing dynamic reference-based realism, stylized superhero storytelling, and a master's control of shadow and light to produce a wholly unique, jaw-dropping style that could only be called "carbon based."

In this first-ever career retrospective—spanning over 250 pages of LaRosa's raw, unexpurgated line art in all of its painstakingly rendered intensity, alongside rarely seen character designs, concepts, and more from Marvel Comics, Valiant Entertainment, Epic Games, BOOM! Studios, Hasbro, Creative Beast Studio, and more—experience the artist's artistic evolution in all of its stunning detail from series including Bloodshot Reborn, Divinity, Punisher MAX, Savage, Transformers, and more.

Featuring an all-new introduction by Oni Press president & publisher Hunter Gorinson with page-by-by commentary by LaRosa and former Valiant editor in chief Warren Simons, and appreciations by some of the artist's most prominent colleagues and collaborators, including Lee Bermejo, Dave Johnson, Matt Kindt, Jeff Lemire, Yanick Paquette, and more!

$49.99 | 250+ PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MARCH 25, 2026



BIKER MICE FROM MARS VOL 1: RED PLANET PANIC TP

Written by MELISSA FLORES

Art by DANIEL GETE

Cover by KARL KERSCHL

Hot on the heels—or in this case, wheels—of Nacelleverse Vol. 1: Biker Mice from Mars & RoboForce, the most radical animation icons to ever ride across the Elysium Plains—aka the Biker Mice from Mars—are back and revvin' it up in a brand-new tale from the genre-bending imagination of writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime) and artistic powerhouse Daniel Gete (Skin Police)!

The Red Planet is in revolt . . . and hard-charging rebels Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo have joined up with Mars' Freedom Fighters to fight the invading army of alien Plutarkians. But when a new, entirely unexpected threat to Mars rears its ugly head, threatening the existence of their families, friends, and the fourth planet itself, the Biker Mice find themselves facing a galaxy-spanning menace with ties to RoboForce on Earth as well as the Plutarkian homeworld! Don't miss the adventures of everybody's favorite revolutionary rodent trio before they arrived on planet Earth in a brand-new, epic adventure!

Collects Biker Mice from Mars (2025) #1–4.

$19.99 | 120 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 22, 2026



RICK AND MORTY VS THE UNIVERSE HC (MR)

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH WITH ALEX FIRER, JAKE BLACK & JODY HOUSER

Art by JARRETT WILLIAMS WITH FRED C. STRESING, PHIL MURPHY & SUZI BLAKE

Cover by DAVE BARDIN

MOVE OVER, BIG BANG! GET WRECKED, BIG CRUNCH! GALAXIES COME AND GALAXIES GO, BUT OUR PLANE OF EXISTENCE HAS NEVER FACED ANYTHING AS CONSEQUENTIAL AS . . . THE FIRST-EVER RICK AND MORTY COMICS EVENT!

From the deviant psyches of comics mastermind and multiple Emmy Award–nominee Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and artistic annihilator Jarrett Williams (Speed Force), this summer's seven-part countdown to the end of everything that was, is, and will be begins with . . . a bachelor party that gets a little out of hand?

Rick's old buddy Dimension C-137 (where Rick and Morty Cronenberg'd Earth) has reached his UNIVERSAL HALF-LIFE and is getting MARRIED—to the female-presenting embodiment of the Parmesan Dimension! He's found true love and wants his old pal Rick to plan his bachelor party! WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Answer: Pretty much everything . . . and it is all Rick's fault! Now, Rick and Morty are on the run from EVERY SINGLE UNIVERSE THEY'VE EVER MESSED WITH—meaning, no matter what dimension they escape to, the universe will literally be against them. And, to survive, Rick will be forced to something he hoped he would never have to do—a last resort of EPIC PROPORTIONS!

DON'T CALL IT A CRISIS! The FIRST RICK AND MORTY COMICS EVENT in one EPIC volume, featuring Rick and Morty vs. the Universe #1–4 alongside three event tie-in one-shot issues featuring Summer, Jerry, Beth, Space-Beth, and Morty!

$34.99 | 200 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 8, 2026



ADVENTURE TIME ONI COMPACT COMICS EDITION: PRINCESS POWER!!! TP

Written by RYAN NORTH, MARIKO TAMAKI & DELILAH S. DAWSON

Art by SHELLI PAROLINE & BRADEN LAMB AND IAN McGINTY

Cover by HWEI LIM

Back off, Ice King! These princesses are out to chew bubble gum and kick butt—and they're all out of bubble gum . . .

Princess Bubblegum, LSP, Turtle Princess, Muscle Princess, Hot Dog Princess—all these princesses and more grace the pages of this specially curated Adventure Time collection, featuring issues #15, 20, 35, and 62–69 of the original comics run, with stories written by Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl), Mariko Tamaki (Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me), and Delilah S. Dawson (Star Wars: Phasma), and drawn by Shelli Paroline & Braden Lamb (Midas) and Ian McGinty (Bee and PuppyCat)!

$9.99 | 272 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 15, 2026



SKULLKICKERS COMPACT ATTACK EDITION VOL 3 TP (MR)

Written by JIM ZUB

Art and Cover by EDWIN HUANG

If you love swords, sassery, and a touch of black-hearted violence, then Skullkickers is the book for you!

A trio of hard-headed mercenaries kill monsters and cause havoc in their endless search for money, fame, and adventure, from the lauded and ludicrous team of Jim Zub (Dungeons & Dragons, Conan the Barbarian) and Edwin Huang (Street Fighter), now in a book-friendly format perfect for new readers!

Skullkickers Compact Attack Edition Volume 3 collects issues #24–34 of glorious, skull-kicking action!

$17.99 | 288 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 22, 2026

BANANA SIOULE VOL 2: SONI TP

Written by MICHAËL SANLAVILLE

Art and Cover by MICHAËL SANLAVILLE

From the co-creator and artist of the internationally celebrated Last Man series!

The start of the school year is going to be sporty! Naturally gifted, Héléna left the family farm and her childhood friends to join the prestigious Superior School of Sioule, the most violent of sports: a brutal cocktail of rugby and dodgeball that keeps millions of viewers loyal to each match! And the first training sessions are not going to be easy. Even if Héléna has impressive strength, the level is high and the pace will be exhausting! In addition, one of her classmates, Soni, will prove to be a formidable opponent, both tactically and physically. While Héléna gains notoriety, she distances herself from Marco, spending less and less time with her old gang. Passion sometimes demands sacrifices. Will she find her balance to move on to her second year? The path to becoming a professional Sioule player seems long and perilous.

$19.99 | 208 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE DECEMBER 3, 2025

SIXTH GUN: BATTLE FOR SIX TP (MR)

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Art and Cover by BRIAN HURTT

In celebration of 15 years of one of the most beloved smash hits in the history of creator-owned comics, return to the Eisner Award–nominated world of THE SIXTH GUN as co-creators Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Brian Hurtt (The Midnite Show) reunite for an all-new, self-contained entry point into the acclaimed saga that fantasy icon Michael Moorcock calls "an epic in its own right."

Becky Montcrief's great sacrifice destroyed the Sixth Gun—and the Grey Witch Griselda with it—but the power of the timeless weapons was also released into the world, ready to be reborn. . . . Familiar heroes—Ghost Eyes, Izzy, Henry Grey, Unega, and more—race to prevent the deadly cabal of villains old and new from gaining control of the reborn mythical weapons known as The Six. With the power of travel on the mystical Crossroads, the whole world is the stage for the newest battle to control its fate—the Battle for The Six!

Collecting The Sixth Gun: Battle for The Six #1–3, plus the three prelude short stories from The Sixth Gun: Road to The Six #0!

$24.99 | 146 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE APRIL 29, 2026

