Oni Press Gets Sesame Street Comic Book License For August 2024

Oni Press Gets Sesame Street Comic Book License For August 2024, beginning with comic book creators Joey Esposito and Austin Baechle

Oni Press has a new licence to join Rick & Morty, Biker Mice From Mars and the likes, with Sesame Street #1 of 4, courtesy of Sesame Workshop, and beginning with comic book creators Joey Esposito and Austin Baechle. Subsequent issues will be written and drawn by Stephanie Williams, Mary Kenney, Beth Hughes, Michela Cacciatore, Sean Dove, and Alison Acton. Sesame Street #1 will be published on the 28th of August.

"Oni Press, a premier publisher of comic books, blends imaginative narratives with vivid graphic artistry," said Gabriela Arenas, SVP of Global Licensing, Sesame Workshop. "We're so pleased to team up to introduce kids and fans to visually innovative and fun stories featuring everyone's favorite Sesame Street friends." "We are incredibly excited and grateful to be able to partner with the incomparable Sesame Street, who has been at the forefront of children's education since its inception in 1969," said series Editor Megan Brown. "As someone who grew up with the likes of Big Bird, Elmo, and more, it's been a joy to be able to enter this world and add to its comics legacy. We hope that readers of all ages will enjoy the wonderful and heartwarming antics of Grover, Bert & Ernie, The Count, Cookie Monster, and all the other residents as they take a trip down Sesame Street!"

"Grover wakes up to another beautiful day on Sesame Street! But he soon discovers that his friends each have a problem to solve before they can enjoy it. Read along in this brand-new comic book as Grover does what he does best: lends a helping hand. After all, the most fun on Sesame Street comes from working together! Featuring covers from colorful creators Austin Baechle (Rick and Morty: The Coloring Book), Erin Hunting (The Loud House, Catkwondo), and JustaSuta (My Little Pony), revisit the most celebrated neighborhood in the world when SESAME STREET: GROVER LENDS A HAND, the comic book, arrives August 28th!"

SESAME STREET #1

WRITTEN BY JOEY ESPOSITO

ART BY AUSTIN BAECHLE

COVER A BY AUSTIN BAECHLE

COVER B BY ERIN HUNTING

COLORING BOOK VARIANT BY AUSTIN BAECHLE

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY JUSTASUTA

IN STORES AUGUST 28th, 2024 | $3.99 | 24 pgs. | FC

IOD: 06/27/2024

FOC: 08/05/2024

