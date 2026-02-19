Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Murder Drones, rick and morty

Oni Press' May 2026 Full Solicits For The End Of Rick And Morty

Oni Press' May 2026 Full Solicits ror the End Of Rick And Morty and more Murder Drones

Bleeding Cool has Oni Press' May 2026 solicits and solicitations, with the final end of Rick And Morty comics at the publisher (they mean it this time), the launch of Destination Kill from Joe Palmer, and a Murder Drones Special…

RICK AND MORTY FOREVER #0 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by TROY LITTLE

Wraparound Foil Cover by TROY LITTLE

THIS IS IT—THE FINAL END OF RICK AND MORTY! In one last shamelessly transparent promotional stunt, Oni Press, unsatisfied with the end of The End, proudly presents Rick and Morty Forever . . . the final issue of Oni Press' immortal run on the sci-fi, dimension-hopping, foul-mouthed, pretentiously beautiful, intellectual temper tantrum turned cultural phenomenon known as Rick and Morty from nigh-omnipotent writer Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and franchise über-veteran Troy Little (Cult of the Lamb)!

How do you punish the smartest man in the universe? Show him everything—everything—he's ever wanted to know or see . . . and afford him no power to do anything about it. Rick Sanchez, the destroyer of worlds. Now he sits in endless observation of all there is to see, tortured by cosmic impotence, the ultimate expression of "go to your room and think about what you did."

But in his endless torment, Rick realizes that a fate of unspeakable horror also awaits his unwitting companion: his grandson, Morty. Can Rick save the soul of the only being that ever stood by him through all his indiscretions? Can the transformative power of love give rise to the triumph of the human spirit? Or is everything just #@$%@?

$8.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 27, 2026

RICK AND MORTY: THE END #6 (OF 6)

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by JARRETT WILLIAMS

Cover A by DAVE BARDIN

Cover B by TROY LITTLE

Most Wanted Variant (1:10) by PHIL MURPHY

Variant Cover (1:20) by TOM FOWLER

Join unhinged scribe Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki, Darkwing Duck) and unrelenting comic warrior Jarrett Williams (SuperPro K.O.) as they bring it all to a catastrophic, mind-bending close in the final to end all finales. (This shouldn't be a surprise— this series is called THE END, after all, right?!)

Rick Sanchez. Morty Smith. Unity. Parmeezeean. MortRick. (Wait, Mortwhat?) The key players in this chapter of what will no doubt be an unforgettable end to what we know in the comic book run of Rick and Morty since its first issue on April 1, 2015. Get ready to cry in sorrow or scream-laugh in pain and hysteria as you immerse yourself in Rick and Morty: The End #6 . . . and prepare for Rick and Morty Forever #0!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 13, 2026

DESTINATION KILL #1 (OF 4)

Written by JOE PALMER

Art by JOE PALMER

Cover A by JOE PALMER

Cover B by RILEY ROSSMO

Cover C by RONALD WIMBERLY

Cover D by TANGO

Variant Cover (1:10) by LIANA KANGAS

Full Art Variant (1:20) by RONALD WIMBERLY

Full Art Variant (1:50) by RILEY ROSSMO

THE FUTURE IS A RIOT! In the footsteps of JUDGE DREDD, V FOR VENDETTA, and TANK GIRL, the first great milestone in 22nd-century science fiction is here! Written, illustrated, and hand-lettered by British comics virtuoso Joe Palmer (Time Before Time), DESTINATION KILL is powered by the thrum of a million gigawatts of nonstop visual firepower . . . as rendered by one of the most incendiary visual storytellers in comics today.

The year is 2125, and the all-powerful corporation Overcon uses its robot workers to pour our drinks and dispense our meds, all while rebuilding London's Central City into a hyper-modern megalopolis bolted together in its own image. But as Overcon prepares to celebrate the first year of its Paradise Loop—a superfast transatlantic train that connects the Central City to New York in just 60 minutes—an unwieldy army of displaced human workers floods the streets with weapons, plotting an attack at the anniversary gala. Enter: Gina Serene, a stressed-out, pill-popping police detective in desperate need of a vacation, and her ex-partner turned P.I., Lance Wingman—who are now the only thing standing between Overcon's skyscraper-sized fist and the worker uprising that threatens to bring Britain's capital crashing down around them.

$5.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 13, 2026

MURDER DRONES: HOME SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

Written by WYATT KENNEDY

Art by SOO LEE

Cover A by ALESSIO ZONNO

Cover B by JO MI-GYEONG

Cover C by SOO LEE

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JO MI-GYEONG

A DOUBLE-SIZED MURDER DRONES ONE-SHOT SPECIAL! From Glitch Productions and Oni Press comes a groundbreaking one-shot adapting the shocking and stylish origin episode of creator Liam Vickers's worldwide animation phenomenon in a stand-alone, 40-page special!

Join series scribe Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Marvel United) and special guest artist Soo Lee (Camilla: The Last Vampire, Disney's Maleficent) as they bring to life the chilling visions of a time long before the fall of the surface world on Copper-9, locked away deep in the recesses of poor Serial Designation N's seemingly innocent, childlike little brain (or CPU, or whatever drones have). Will the secrets of N's old human family, the Elliots, give Uzi and her friends the knowledge to stop the Absolute Solver virus? Or will it unlock a monster long forgotten?

$6.99 | 40 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 13, 2026

MURDER DRONES #4 (OF 6)

Written by WYATT KENNEDY

Art by JO MI-GYEONG

Cover A by ALESSIO ZONNO

Cover B by JO MI-GYEONG

Full Art Variant (1:10) by JO MI-GYEONG

Variant Cover (1:20) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

More murder, more drones, more insanity! The global animation phenomenon continues to defy convention in this thrilling and hilarious comics adaptation from the clicky-top pen (PENS!!) of writer Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Wiccan: Witches' Road) and stunning artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Power Rangers).

Uzi, N, Tessa, and J explore JC Jenson's secret underground labs, where they encounter deadly Sentinels and learn more about the malevolent sentience known as the Absolute Solver . . . and discover the truth about Earth's destruction?! Also, Uzi says "Bite me!" at least once. It's pretty rad.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 27, 2026

ADVENTURE TIME #13

Written by NICK WINN

Art by JOHN P GOLDEN

Cover A by NICK WINN

Cover B by JOHN P GOLDEN

Cover C "MAGIC MAN YELLOW" SKETCH VARIANT

Variant Cover (1:10) by REN LINDROOS

B&W Variant Cover (1:20) by NICK WINN

ALL-NEW ARC! ALL-NEW JUMPING-ON POINT!

Magic Man causes mayhem in this brand-new adventure (time!) by cartoonist/writer Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and stellar artist John P Golden (Over the Garden Wall)! More at 11!

Why was Magic Man using Finn's robotic doppelgänger to steal important artifacts from across Ooo? To impress the one and only Betty Grof, of course! Now a resident of Mars, Betty used to travel Ooo with Marceline and one Simon Petrikov—better known as Ice King! But this family reunion takes a turn for the worse when Magic Man's jealousy gets the better of him and he accidentally—maybe—starts the apocalypse . . .

A sleight of hand turns sour, and a TEST OF HEROES begins! Can Finn, Jake, Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, and more of your favorite concerned citizens band together to save their home? One thing's for sure—after this exam, Ooo will never be the same . . .

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE May 20, 2026

ESTUARY: A GHOST STORY #2 (OF 4)

Written by TIM DANIEL & D.B. ANDRY

Art by MAAN HOUSE

Cover A by MAAN HOUSE

Cover B by FEDERICO SABBATINI

Full Art Variant (1:10) by FEDERICO SABBATINI

The tide is rising . . . and, with it, the spirits within a centuries-old California mission overlooking the Pacific are about to come rushing forth in this shadowy and stylish horror thriller from rising stars Tim Daniel & David "D. B." Andry (Crush Depth, Morning Star) and razor-sharp artist Maan House (Mine is a Long Lonesome Grave)!

As Maris recovers from her first encounter with the ghosts that haunt the waves in the waters beneath beneath the Mission at Point Arbués, her new team fills her in on the stories of unusual occurrences that have plagued its halls for decades . . . and the legend of the lost treasure supposedly tied to the spectral entity called the Lady in Lace. As she searches for answers within the church, she learns a shocking truth about the nun who hired her and about her own connections to the mission . .

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 6, 2026

EC CATACOMB OF TORMENT #11

Written by DUSTIN WEAVER, MATT BORS & LIAM JOHNSON

Art by DUSTIN WEAVER, ARJUNA SUSINI & MORE

Cover A by DUSTIN WEAVER

Cover B by JORGE FORNÉS

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by SHAWN McMANUS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by DUSTIN WEAVER

Archive Edition (1:50) by PATRICIA MARTÍN

OH NO? OH YES! IT'S A SINEW-SNAPPING EC ORIGIN SPECTACULAR! EC's very own Mistress of Malice, the Tormentor, finally takes center stage to reveal her hopes ("to see your bone marrow!"), dreams ("slathering you in scalding oil!"), and aspirations ("finding excruciating new ways of using the ball peen hammer!") in this VERY SPECIAL and EXTRA BLOODY tale of who she is and how she came to be!

Join us for an "all-scar" celebration of Her Royal Majesty of Pain as modern EC Comics master Dustin Weaver (Avengers, Paklis) dons his bloody red pen to write and illustrate this magnificently malignant chapter in Horror Host history! Plus: More new tortuous tales from the depths of the Tormentor's catacomb await, courtesy of fiendishly minded creators Matt Bors (The Toxic Avenger), Liam Johnson (Armitage), Arjuna Susini (Lamentation), and more!

Don't miss our most devilish ish yet—or she'll leave you for last!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 20, 2026

CRUEL UNIVERSE 2 #10 (OF 12)

Written by LIAM JOHNSON, ANTHONY MAURO & GREG PAK

Art by FELIPE CUNHA, DANIEL GETE & DAVID RUBÍN

Cover A by MIGUEL MERCADO

Cover B by LUKAS KETNER

EC Homage Variant (1:10) by ALBERT MONTEYS

B&W Artist Edition Variant (1:20) by LUKAS KETNER

Archive Edition (1:50) MALACHI WARD

Notice the shadow being cast upon your world . . .

That could be a looming planet, ready to collide with the Earth . . .

Or it could be the time for the next offering from EC Comics, only possible in this cold, dismal CRUEL UNIVERSE!

Consider your last rites and musings as you are filled with dread and foreboding from the ultramodern transmissions of Felipe Cunha (Little Black Book), Liam Johnson (Judge Dredd Megazine), Anthony Mauro (Skull Maskerade), Greg Pak (Planet Hulk), and more!

It is the uncompromising way of the cosmos, but do find comfort in what Oni Press brings you before the final light is burned out. Only to be reborn with no memory of past pain and transgressions and ready for another dose of EC Comics! Eureka!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 6, 2026

DEAD TEENAGERS #3 (OF 5)

Written by JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

Art by CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover A by NAOMI FRANQ

Cover B by KEYLA VALERIO

Cover C by CAITLIN YARSKY

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NAOMI FRANQ

Razor-sharp writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Maw, Be Not Afraid) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Caitlin Yarsky (EC's Cruel Universe) are bringing their terrifying time loop full circle as the blood-spattered past of the Class of '97 meets the harsh realities of 2026 . . .

What do you do when you're stuck reliving your eleven- thousandth version of the same day with several of your high school besties? Max out your credit card and throw a rager at your celebrity friend's New York City penthouse apartment, of course! Brandy, J. T., and Claire are coping (badly) with the never-ending repetition of teenage murder, death, and rebirth that have led them to this crossroads . . . but they're about to discover that a familiar figure from their past might be the key to ending it all.

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 20, 2026

THE AUTUMN KINGDOM: THE WRAITHBOUND QUEEN #4 (OF 4)

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover A by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

Cover B by GRIM WILKINS

Full Art Variant (1:10) by GRIM WILKINS

From master storytellers Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun) and Christopher Mitten (Hellboy & The BPRD), two sisters' excursion into the twilight borderlands of fable and fantasy reaches its unforgettable turning point . . .

At last, Sommer and Winter have finally found their kidnapped father in the blood fields, where fae goblins drain the life from humans to pay a millenia-old debt for the destruction of their lands. With victory within their reach but home a fading concept immensely far from their grasp, the girls have to muster the strength of the prisoners and themselves to end this battle at last. But what will come of the Autumn Kingdom? Can the sisters simply turn their backs and return to their lives after everything they've seen and learned?

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 6, 2026

SPIRIT OF THE SHADOWS #5 (OF 5)

Written by NICK CAGNETTI & DANIEL ZIEGLER

Art by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover A by NICK CAGNETTI

Cover B by A. J. JOTHIKUMAR

Full Art Variant (1:10) by NICK CAGNETTI

THIS DEAD MAN'S PARTY IS OVER! Mega-talent Nick Cagnetti (Pink Lemonade), ably abetted by co-creator Daniel Ziegler (Elodie), unleash the hyperkinetic, soul-shaking finale to the series Comics Beat calls "a distinct take on gothic horror."

With the conflict seemingly resolved, Erik Leroux—the Spirit of the Shadows himself—must finally face judgment in the hereafter for the terrible crimes he committed in the land of the living. Will he be granted entry into the Sacred Realm—and a long-awaited reunion with his beloved Katrina? Or will he be cast out, a rejected revenant doomed to wander the Spirit World forever? Redemption or damnation? Love or oblivion? Only one final verdict. You won't want to miss the haunting conclusion to the year's best horror sensation!

$4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 27, 2026

SKULLKICKERS COMPACT ATTACK EDITION SLIPCASE SET SC

Written by JIM ZUB

Art and Cover by EDWIN HUANG

If you love swords, sassery, and a touch of black-hearted violence, then Skullkickers is the book for you!

A trio of hard-headed mercenaries kill monsters and cause havoc in their endless search for money, fame, and adventure, from the lauded and ludicrous team of Jim Zub (Dungeons & Dragons, Conan the Barbarian) and Edwin Huang (Street Fighter), now in a book-friendly format perfect for new readers!

This Skullkickers Compact Attack Edition slipcase collects all three volumes of the hit series—that's 34 issues of glorious, skull-kicking action!

$49.99 | 880 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 6, 2026

HANA AND TARU SC

Written by LÉO SCHILLING

Art and Cover by MOTTEUX

This ecological fantasy tale by first-time writer Leo Schilling and cartoonist Motteux unravels an exciting fantasy tale about finding your own purpose and a responsible balance with nature.

Deep in an ancient forest, young Taru feels like a misfit among her tribe of hunter-warriors. As she tries to make her mark in the adult world, she finds herself marginalized as much for her naïveté as for her radical ideas, which are dismissed by her mother and peers as nonsense. She is responsible for watching a prisoner—Hana, a young human with a mysterious past who has been captured by Taru's own tribe. Hana provides Taru with both solace and an opportunity to find her own way. When Taru's village is once again attacked by giant rampaging forest beasts, the unlikely pair will work together to try to understand the uncontrollable and deadly force that threatens them. What is causing the beasts to rampage? And how can they be stopped?

$24.99 | 224 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 13, 2026

THE BEAST VOL. 1 HC

Written by ZIDROU

Art and Cover by FRANK PE

This sometimes dark—but always hopeful—adventure by renowned author Zidrou and celebrated gallery artist Frank Pe portrays a beautiful friendship between a boy and his beast with a magnificent adventure whose heart is the extraordinary friendship that can unite a child with an animal . . .

Captured in the heart of Palombia by Chahuta Indians and sold to exotic animal traffickers, a marsupilami lands in the port of Antwerp in the 1950s. Managing to escape, he arrives in the suburbs of Brussels and is taken in by François, a young boy who is a fan of animals and whose daily life is far from easy. François is picked on by the local kids, particularly because his father had been a German soldier, an unforgivable crime in those postwar years; a fact he and his mother cannot escape. Both are ostracized for their connection to past events.

The authors pay a superb tribute to the fabulous animal created by Franquin in the series Spirou et Fantasio while denouncing the mistreatment and trafficking of exotic animals.

$24.99 | 156 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 13, 2026

THE COLLECTED TOPPI VOL. 12: MEN OF THE WORLD HC

Written, Art and Cover by SERGIO TOPPI

The next, long-awaited volume in Magnetic Press' ongoing series of oversized hardcovers, collecting the complete works of Italian comics master Sergio Toppi, featuring three gorgeously rendered, never-before-translated tales . . .

Three stories from the infamous One Man, One Adventure series published by Bonelli in 1976, each focusing on a notable central character with a unique and fascinating past embroiled on an adventure during notable periods of history. This volume includes the "The Man from the Nile," "The Man from Mexico," and "The Man from the Swamp," never before translated into English and all told with Toppi's groundbreaking and inimitable style.

$29.99 | 160 PGS. | PARTIAL COLOR | ON SALE MAY 27, 2026

