Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ala, Alexa Sharpe, Alexa Sharpe (The Night Mother, AMERICAN LIBRARY ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE 2024, Eat Your Heart Out, graphic novels, Jeremy Lambert, Junepurrr, Lydia Anslow, oni press, subzero, terry blas, The Night Mother

Oni Press Panels at American Library Association Conference 2024

Here's a handy guide to the Oni Press graphic novel panels at the American Library Association Conference (ALA) 2024 for those attending

Article Summary Meet Oni Press novelists at ALA 2024 for signings and freebies.

Attend panels with powerful protagonists in today's top graphic novels.

Discover must-read webcomics making the jump from online to print.

Score a free Scott Pilgrim tote bag, exclusive to ALA 2024 attendees.

Oni Press has announced its upcoming slate of guests, signings, and panels for 2024's AMERICAN LIBRARY ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE (ALA). Taking place Friday, June 28th through Monday, July 1st, visit creators Terry Blas (Eat Your Heart Out), Lydia Anslow (Eat Your Heart Out), Junepurrr (Subzero), Jeremy Lambert (The Night Mother), and Alexa Sharpe (The Night Mother), at Booth #724 for daily signings. The Oni booth will be giving out ARCs, bookmarks, and more. One of the first 50 librarians at the booth each day of the conference will get a Free Scott Pilgrim Oni Press Tote bag.

Panels featuring Oni's talent include "It's Giving Main Character Energy: New Graphic Novels with Powerful Protagonists" with Jeremy Lambert (The Night Mother), Alexa Sharpe (The Night Mother), Terry Blas (Eat Your Heart Out), and Lydia Anslow (Eat Your Heart Out) on Saturday, June 29 at 12:30 pm PT; GNCRT Growing Up With Graphic Novels panel featuring Jeremy Lambert and Alexa Sharpe (The Night Mother Vol. 1) on Sunday, June 30 at 9 am PT; and From Online to On-Shelves: Must-Read Webcomics Coming to Print featuring Junepurrr (Subzero) on Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 am PT.

The ALA is a place for assessing the current state of where graphic novel publishing is, and also the state of the market. Here's a handy guide to everyone attending who might want to follow Oni Press' publications for YA readers.

Oni Press Full ALA 2024 Schedule

Saturday Panel Schedule

Saturday, June 29, 2024

9:00am – 10:00 am: Meet Jeremy Lambert & Alexa Sharpe (The Night Mother Vol. 1) signing ARCs in Oni Press Booth #724

10:30am – 11:30 am: Meet Junepurrr (SubZero Vol. 1) signing ARCs in Oni Press Booth #724

12:30pm – 1:20pm: Panel: It's Giving Main Character Energy: New Graphic Novels with Powerful Protagonists

Location: Graphic Novel & Gaming Stage

From fantasy worlds filled with coffins and whispers, deadly tournaments and more to the realm of our own world where the pursuit of passion can feel just as daring, join Oni Press and BOOM! for a discussion on crafting a main character with agency, raising the stakes, and worldbuilding as Jeremy Lambert and Alexa Sharpe (The Night Mother), Terry Blas and Lydia Anslow (Eat Your Heart Out), and Josie Campbell (I Heart Skull-Crusher) chat about their upcoming graphic novels and the plucky protagonists who keep pages turning.

Moderated by Chris Brant, Watsonville Library

1:00pm -3:00pm: Attend the ALA GNCRT Magical Tea to hear from SubZero creator Junepurrr! Location: Marriott Marquis, Grand Blrm Section 9

1:30pm – 2:20pm: Meet Jeremy Lambert & Alexa Sharpe (The Night Mother Vol. 1) and Lydia Anslow (Eat Your Heart Out Vol. 1) signing ARCs in Oni Press Booth #724

1:30pm – 2:20pm: Attend the Booklist Graphic Novel Panel, Part 2 on the Graphic Novel & Gaming Stage (Booth 250), to hear from Eat Your Heart Out writer Terry Blas!

Join Booklist for a #ReadGraphic panel featuring creators from your favorite publishers on Saturday, June 29 at 1:30 p.m. PDT during ALA's Annual Conference in San Diego! Moderated by Booklist's Books for Youth and Graphic Novels editor Sarah Hunter, we'll be joined by Hena Khan (Random House Children's Books), Terry Blas (Oni Press), John D'Esposito (Viz Media), John Hendrix (Abrams Kids) and Jennifer Muro (DC Comics). Our panel discussion will be followed by a group signing on the Graphic Novel and Game Stage.

3:30pm – 4:30pm: Meet Terry Blas & Lydia Anslow (Eat Your Heart Out Vol. 1) signing ARCs in Oni Press Booth #724

Sunday Panel Schedule

Sunday, June 30, 2024

9:00am – 9:30am: Meet Terry Blas (Eat Your Heart Out Vol. 1) signing ARCs in Oni Press Booth #724

9:00 am – 10:00am: Panel: GNCRT Growing Up With Graphic Novels Panel

Featuring Jeremy Lambert & Alexa Sharpe (The Night Mother Vol. 1)

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 08

We have kids' graphic novels and YA graphic novels, but what about those readers who are in between? Join us for a lively panel discussion of publishers, creators, and public and school librarians as they share titles perfect for that middle school age range and ideas for finding and promoting them.

Moderated by Natasha Forrester Campbell, Early Childhood Services Librarian, Multnomah County Library

9:30am – 10:20am:

Panel: From Online to On-Shelves: Must-Read Webcomics Coming to Print

Location: Graphic Novel & Gaming Stage

The fast-growing world of online comics has fans clamoring for print editions — and paving the way for even wider readership. Join Oni Press, Skybound and D.C. for a lively panel featuring Junepurrr, creator of the upcoming hit enemies-to-lovers political romantasy SubZero, Michelle Fus, creator of the high adventure sci-fi fantasy sensation Ava's Demon, and Ngozi Ukazu, creator of the bestselling hockey romance Check, Please! and new reimagining of beloved DC warrior, Barda.

Moderated by Moni Barrette, ComicsPlus

10:30am – 11:30am Meet Junepurrr (SubZero Vol. 1), signing ARCs in Oni Press Booth #724

12:30pm – 1:00pm Meet Junepurrr (SubZero Vol. 1), signing ARCs in Oni Press Booth #724

2:00pm – 3:00pm – Meet Terry Blas (Eat Your Heart Out Vol. 1) signing ARCs in Oni Press Booth #724

3:30pm – 4:30pm – Meet Jeremy Lambert & Alexa Sharpe (The Night Mother Vol. 1) signing ARCs in Oni Press Booth #724

*Limit one tote bag per unique badge scan, quantities limited to 50 tote bags per day from Friday, June 28 through Monday, July 1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!