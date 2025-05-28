Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Oni Press | Tagged: jim zub, skullkickers

Oni Publishes Jim Zub & Edwin Huang's Skullkickers In Compact Editions

Article Summary Oni Press is releasing Jim Zub and Edwin Huang's complete Skullkickers in new compact digest editions.

All 34 Skullkickers issues will be collected across three bingeable volumes launching through spring 2026.

These editions are perfect for fans of sword & sorcery, RPGs, and irreverent monster-filled adventures.

Skullkickers influenced modern fantasy comics and pop culture, now reaching a fresh generation of readers.

It was DC Comics that began to push this hard last year, runs of comic books collected into thick digest-ish size collections, promoted to the general public for their handiness, with special Point-Of-Sale standees for bookshelves. And a few other people have joined in with new formats that, very handily, fit on those shelves. Such as Oni Press with a new compact digest collection of the entirety of Jim Zub and Edwin Huang's Skullkickers, originally published and collected at Image Comics, for next year. I met Jim Zub in the pub last Friday. He never said a thing.

"Presenting the entirety of the series' acclaimed 34-issue run across three, 5.5 x 8.5 digest volumes arriving in stores in spring 2026, the all-new SKULLKICKERS: COMPACT ATTACK EDITIONS from Oni Press are the perfect bingeable format for the busy paladin on the go – or new readers who want to discover the landmark, RPG-inspired series that Publishers' Weekly calls "bombastic chaos…[like] a sword and sorcery buddy movie"! If you love swords, sassery, and a touch of black-hearted violence, then SKULLKICKERS is the book for you! A trio of hard-headed mercenaries kill monsters and cause havoc in their endless search for money, fame, and adventure in this YALSA Award winner, Joe Shuster Canadian Comic Award-nominated, and Harvey Award-nominated series from the lauded and ludicrous team of Jim Zub and Edwin Huang—now in a book-friendly format perfect!"

"When Skullkickers was originally published in 2010, fantasy comics and D&D culture were a glimmer compared to the glittering pop culture explosion we've seen since then and we were 6 years from Deadpool's fourth wall-breaking antics on the big screen," said Zub. "Skullkickers was "Deadpool by way of D&D" before that was even a thing. Skullkickers knew that sword & sorcery storytelling was amazing and ridiculous, because it's always been amazing and ridiculous.

"Without Skullkickers, I wouldn't have worked on Pathfinder, Samurai Jack, Dungeons & Dragons, Conan the Barbarian, and a dozen other titles," continued Zub. "It's the mischievous magic spell that changed my life, and I'm so proud of what the book was and is. Now, partnering with Oni and their killer new compact publishing line, we can grab a whole new generation of comic collectors, sword and sorcery stalwarts, RPG advocates, and manga maniacs. LET'S KICK SKULLS!"

"With all of its trademark style, swagger, and humor, SKULLKICKERS was one of the upstart series that redefined the metrics of how independent comics looked, sounded, and felt in the 2010s – throwing forward a ton of energy and momentum that still resounds with readers today," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson. "It's an immense honor to bring Jim and Edwin's much beloved and wildly acclaimed series to Oni Press in an all-new format for a brand-new generation of readers. For anyone who loves comics, fantasy, or role-playing games, this is one of the definitive series of the past decade that needs to be on your shelf."

SKULLKICKERS: COMPACT ATTACK EDITION – VOLUME 1

Collects issues #1–11

On sale February 18th, 2026

Collects issues #12–23

On sale March 18th, 2028

Collects issues #24-34

On sale April 22nd, 2026

