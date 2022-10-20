Only a Handful of Launches in Full Marvel Comics January 2023 Solicits

We had a bunch leaked earlier, but here is the full listing of solicitations and solicits from Marvel Comics for January 2023. It's a whole new year! But for Marvel very few issue 1s. This may be a record for how few… only a handful, from Gold Gobin #1 to Sins Of Sinister #1 to Joe Fixit #1 to Avengers: War Against Time #1 to Scarlet Witch #1 to Wasp #1. See? Hardly any. And most of them are admitted mini-series as well.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Disney100 VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

Disney100 BLACK & WHITE VARIANT COVER BY Lorenzo Pastrovicchio

Round One is over!

• Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo.

• Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion.

• And who is shadowing him?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

Classic Homage Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

• As if the normal run-of-the-mill demons of Limbo weren't enough…

• Spider-Man finds himself facing a small army of demonized versions of his rogues' gallery!

• Can he make it home to stop Chasm and the Goblin Queen?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GOLD GOBLIN #3 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

LAN MEDINA (A)

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by GARY FRANK

Classic Homage Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

• As if fighting Chasm wasn't enough, Norman Osborn now finds himself face-to-face with his own sins.

• That's right, Queen Goblin is back, and you should be scared.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W)

VINCENZO CARRATU (A)

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY AKA

CAT VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped in Limbo and at the mercy of BELASCO THE SWORDSMAN! As if that wasn't BAD ENOUGH, they're also keeping SECRETS from one another! Somehow, MJ's got powers and there's a new (old) man in Felicia's life – and if they don't come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo FOREVER!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM #15

AL EWING (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C) • Variant Cover by E.J. SU

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

• As Dylan Brock finds himself renewed and reinvigorated by his descent into the symbiote hive, BEDLAM has come calling again – looking to finish what it started by killing Dylan and Venom once and for all. Luckily, an old friend is around to lend a crimson-clad hand…

• (And it isn't Spider-Man!)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #2 (OF 2)

SABIR PIRZADA (W)

FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

LOST IN LIMBO!

Caught in the explosive events unfolding across New York – including a face-to-face confrontation with CHASM himself – Kamala Khan finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she's left with no choice but to call on MILES MORALES for a helping hand!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DARK WEB: X-MEN #3 (OF 3)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

TRAPPED IN THE DARK WEB!

When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn't make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #1 (Of 5)

PAUL LEVITZ (W) • ALAN DAVIS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp!

The classic Avengers against the Hulk on the streets of New York! It's the beginning of a showdown with Kang the Conqueror that will span the centuries! Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz makes his Marvel debut (unless you count a letter in AMAZING ADVENTURES #5) teamed with acclaimed artist Alan Davis!

56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

SCARLET WITCH #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Women of Marvel Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Windowshades Variant Cover by TOM REILLY

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY JESUS SAIZ

Variant Cover by IVAN TAO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY IVAN TAO

Red Blank Variant Cover also available

Classic Homage Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES

THE SCARLET WITCH RETURNS!

There is a door that appears only to those who need it most, who have no one else in the world to turn to. On the other side of this door is the witchcraft shop. Friend or foe, human or otherwise – if your need is great and your hope is gone, there you will meet the SCARLET WITCH!

Wanda Maximoff is familiar with hitting rock bottom – and now that she's finally found peace, she's pledged all her power to help others who are languishing at their lowest. But when a woman falls through Wanda's door with a terrifying story of a town gone mad, the Scarlet Witch will have to muster her wits and chaos magic to deal with an insidious threat!

Comic powerhouses Steve Orlando (MARAUDERS; Midnighter) and Sara Pichelli (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN; SPIDER-MEN) join forces to open a groundbreaking new chapter in the Scarlet Witch's history!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

WASP #1 (OF 4)

AL EWING (W) • KASIA NIE (A) • Cover by TOM REILLY

Windowshades Variant Cover by TOM REILLY

Demonized Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by KASIA NIE

Costume Variant Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Games Variant Cover by NETEASE

Fashion designer, businesswoman, founding Avenger – Janet Van Dyne has worn many hats over the course of her super heroic career. But when an old enemy threatens Janet and her fellow Wasp, Nadia, seemingly against his will, the Van Dynes will have to confront the ghosts in their shared history to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Join fan-favorite creators Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK, X-MEN RED) and Kasia Nie (MOCKINGBIRD; AGE OF CONAN: BELIT) as they celebrate sixty years of the Wasp!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JOE FIXIT #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A) • Cover by CULLY HAMNER

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

VARIANT COVER BY YILDRAY CINAR

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO JOE FIXIT!

Peter David's tour de force through some of his greatest Hulk hits continues with a return to JOE FIXIT! Gone are the ripped-up shorts of the Hulk of yore – this enforcer prefers the slick suave of a striped suit, and the Hulk has traded in "monster" for "mobster" as he lends his strength to the Las Vegas casino scene. Of course, the Kingpin has his own ideas about who the toughest guy in town is, and it's up to Spider-Man to keep the two of them from destroying Sin City!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #2

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Classic Homage Variant Cover by ESAD RIBIC

IRON MAN VS. IRONHEART!

The assassination attempts on Tony's life continue as a familiar foe returns to take him down. It'll be up to Iron Man and Ironheart to stop him…but what secret is Riri Williams harboring from Tony? And will this change their relationship forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Graffiti Variant Cover by TBA

Classic Homage Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Concept Design Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Variant Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

SPIDEY VS. THE SCORPION'S STING!

MILES MORALES' world is spinning out of control! A mysterious new threat is rising and coming at SPIDER-MAN hard, and if Spidey doesn't fight back with everything he's got – he could LOSE everything. What does this new villain have to do with MISTY KNIGHT's investigation and a slew of upgraded foes, like THE SCORPION, terrorizing NYC? This battle is going to change Spidey's life forever – someone's not walking away from this one!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #2 (OF 5)

Jordan Ifueko (W) • Alba Glez (A) • Cover by Ken Lashley

VARIANT COVER BY DOTUN AKANDE • VARIANT COVER BY R1C0

Now that Lunella knows her roller derby teammate tween influencer OMG Olivia is actually a Kree in disguise hoping to control all the Inhumans on Earth, she knows just what to do. She has to stop Olivia before she hurts anyone, especially the rest of the Inhuman kids on the derby team. But sometimes having friends as a super hero just means there are more people to worry about…especially when Olivia's brainwashing nanobots take over Devil Dinosaur!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #2 (OF 5)

EVE L. EWING (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Demonized Variant Cover by TBA • Variant Cover by ROD REIS

Classic Homage Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND!

• Have you ever had one of those days where everything is going wrong?

• Like you've somehow been sucked across the infinite cosmos into the wrong corner of fragmented space-time? And you run into someone from your past you really can't stand? Like, say, someone from…beyond?

• If so, maybe you'll have some good advice for Monica. (She'll take what she can get.)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MICHAEL YG (A) • Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Variant Cover by DIKE RUAN

FATHER AND SON, SIDE BY SIDE?!

Shang-Chi is lost in time and the only one who can help him is…his father?! What will Shang-Chi do when he meets the younger version of his evil parent? Will he be able to change the course of history? Or will Shang-Chi be shocked to discover he didn't know his father as well as he thought? Find out as Gene Luen Yang's Shang-Chi saga comes to its shocking conclusion!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #4

NEIL GAIMAN (W) • MARK BUCKINGHAM (A/C) • Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Action figure Variant Cover by JOHN T YLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECHETTO

• What are the Black Warpsmiths?

• Young Miracleman's journey continues, and he finds companions on his quest to learn more about the world and about himself.

• They may not be the companions that Miracleman would have chosen, but will they be who Young Miracleman needs?

• Gaiman and Buckingham continue to reinvent not only this world, but all of comics while they're at it.

32 PGS./Rated MATURE …$4.99

AVENGERS #64

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

'80s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE • Classic Homage Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE — PART FOUR: THE BATTLE FOR THE DAWN!

The Avengers wage their final bloody showdown with the Multiversal Masters of Evil for the fate of prehistoric Earth and the entire Marvel Age of Heroes. Not everyone will survive. Meanwhile, Tony Stark must face his greatest enemy: his own father, the Iron Inquisitor.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS FOREVER #13

JASON AARON (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

'80s Avengers Assemble Connecting Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • Variant cover by IVAN SHAVRIN

Classic Homage Variant Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE — PART FIVE: HERE COME THE GODDESSES OF THUNDER!

King Thor's granddaughters have come from the far future to join the fight for Infinity's End, and they've brought a fiery old friend with them in the form of the most powerful version of Wolverine who's ever existed. Plus, Doom Supreme's grand plan begins to unfold. And at last, the true identity of the mysterious Avenger Prime is revealed.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SINS OF SINISTER #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK & MORE (A)

Cover by LEINIL francis YU

Variant Cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Homage Variant by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

WRAPAROUND Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. VILLA

POWERS OF ESSEX!

It's the end of the world as we know it, and at least Sinister feels fine. For now. Can that last? Especially when we discover that he really is his own worst enemy… The universe-melting X-event begins here, in a horror timeline that makes Age of Apocalypse look like the X-Men Swimsuit Special. Join Kieron Gillen (IMMORTAL X-MEN, AXE: JUDGMENT DAY) as he kicks off the X-Men crossover Sinister has been planning since the beginning…and is going to have to see through to the bitter end.

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

X-FORCE #36

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

STOREMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER

BY NIC KLEIN

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY ROB LIEFELD

XENO STRIKES!

• THE MAN WITH THE PEACOCK TATTOO has had his sights on X-Force for some time, and when DOMINO, DEADPOOL and OMEGA RED embark on a mission, they will fall right into his clutches!

• Be here for the first issue of the XENO saga finale, as the team closes in on the Man with the Peacock Tattoo, and the full breadth of his plans are finally revealed!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-TERMINATORS #5 (OF 5)

LEAH WILLIAMS (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by Federico Vicentini

THE FINAL BEAT DOWN!

These X-Ladies have been through one HELL of a night…and it's not over yet. They might have managed to escape the trouble that found them…but that trouble hasn't escaped them! It's time to make these suckers regret they ever crossed their paths!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #10

KIERON GILLEN (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

Quiet Council Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Classic Homage Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SWEET DREAMS AREN'T MADE OF THIS!

Charles Xavier always had a dream…but one man's dream is another's nightmare. This one will make you wish you could wake up screaming.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LEGION OF X #9

SI SPURRIER (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE

IT'S A WILD, WILD WORLD!

The rise of mutant monsters has put mutantkind on high alert as the question of "who will be next?" grows imminent. On Krakoa, a bizarre eco-technological structure has risen around Nightcralwer's home, and Vox Ignis is on the case to figure out the origins. What he discovers has the potential to bring the foundation of the living island to its knees. With the clock running against them, will the Legionnaires be able to quell the spiraling chaos before it is too late?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARAUDERS #10

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Classic Homage Variant Cover

by JEN BARTEL

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – FINALE!

With all of known history in the balance, Bishop and Psylocke lead a last-ditch strike to retake the past from its twin bacterial tyrants. Dangers mount! Can Pryde escape an unbreathing prison in time to rescue not just her crew, but the foundations of mutant society itself?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #18

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JOSHUA CASSARA (A) • Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

GETTING INTO SYNCH!

Synch has a lot to sort out. His life has been derailed, his powers have grown and he's experienced a loss that no one understands. The universe has had its way with him. Now… it's his turn.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #3 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW

JOURNEY TO THE ASTRAL PLANE – TO SAVE THIS ONE!

• ORPHAN-MAKER'S armor keeps his powers contained.

• You do NOT want to open that armor.

• Okay, DR. BARRINGTON'S opened the armor.

• SABRETOOTH and the EXILES' last hope remains in the ASTRAL PLANE…but can they stop fighting each other long enough to carve out a path to survival?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN RED #10

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A)

Cover by Russell Dauterman

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER

BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

IT'S ALL LED UP TO THIS!

In the blazing ruins of the Autumn Palace, Storm battles for the soul of Arakko! Meanwhile, Abigail Brand and Roberto Da Costa play their last cards – and a sinister hand deals the Ace of Spades. You won't believe where the Brotherhood goes from here…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WOLVERINE #29

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF • CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

DEMONIZED VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

WOLVERINE – HIS BEST, OWN WORST ENEMY!

On the one hand, WOLVERINE will kill anyone in his way; on the other, he'll do anything to save those he loves. He is the best there is at what he does and his own worst enemy! As LOGAN comes to grips with his plight and finally begins to heal, the gravity of his recent missions comes into full focus…but will the emergence of figures from his past and his own dual nature save his life or end it?!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-TREME X-MEN #3 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Homage Variant Cover by Dan Jurgens

Classic Design Variant Cover

by SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

THE Galérer ATTACK!

OGUN's psychic attack has led the X-TREME X-MEN into conflict with a mysterious cabal called the Galérer! But what sinister aim is this group after, and how does it play into Ogun's plan? It won't matter if the team falls before the vanguard attack of BEASTYBRUTE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #5

WHILCE PORTACIO & BRIAN HABERLIN (W)

WHILCE PORTACIO (A/C)

"TWO SHALL FALL…"

THE FUTURE IS NOW!

Legendary Whilce Portacio returns to his iconic co-creation in an all-new tale that finally reveals the genesis of BISHOP's time travel mission that pulled him from the future into the X-MEN's present!

BISHOP, MALCOLM and RANDALL, who make up the elite OMEGA SQUAD, have discovered a dark truth about the X.S.E. After a mission goes sideways, how far will they be willing to go to make this right? To the past — and beyond! Bishop will make the most shocking decision in X-MEN LEGENDS history that will redefine what you thought you knew about mutantkind's future and the reason behind Bishop's collision with the X-Men!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MURDERWORLD: WOLVERINE #1

JIM ZUB & RAY FAWKES (W) • CARLOS NIETO (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

Variant Cover by David Lopez

Wolverine is "the best he is at what he does," and what he does is hunt victims in Murderworld! Our contestants are about to feel the SNIKT! Will anyone survive Arcade's deadliest game?

Arcade and his schemes have been a punchline in the past, but this game is no joke. Each issue ups the ante and will keep readers guessing right up until the end. Don't miss it!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #3 (OF 4)

TRADD MOORE (W) • TRADD MOORE (A/C) • Variant Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant Cover by Paulina Ganucheau

Doctor Strange is pulled in every direction by powerful figures while millions of lives rest in the balance – including his own! Yalda, Sophia, Bythos or himself: who should Strange serve? Who can he trust? Can this world's deadly ritual be stopped? Or is the answer simply…BLOOD? Heaven help us; it must be blood.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Solo Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS • VARIANT COVER by JOHN CASSADAY

Classic Homage Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

"WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE FANTASTIC FOUR?"

• The Human Torch is alone in New York, trying to survive in a city that hates and fears — well, mostly him specifically.

• There's just one thing for Johnny to do: Adopt an all-new secret identity and take an all-new job nobody else wants!

• But when things at work heat up, Johnny discovers that while you can forget the past, that doesn't mean it'll stay buried…and has to decide if there're certain things that the Human Torch can't let himself do!

• Also! In this issue, Johnny Storm fights a tornado!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

TIGER DIVISION #3 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • CREEES LEE (A/C)

Trading Card Variant Cover by RON LIM

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by TBA

A NEW VILLAIN EMERGES!

• Will Tiger Division have what it takes to stop him before it's too late?

• Meanwhile, Taegukgi discovers a startling truth about his own origin…

• All will be revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SECRET INVASION #3 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH (W)

FRANCESCO MOBILI (A)

COVER BY E.J. SU

Marvel Anatomy Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by MARC ASPINALL

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE

AND YOUR SKRULLS CLOSER!

• A familiar face from Maria's past is behind the Skrull incursion in New York – but are they acting alone? Who else is supporting them? And what is their endgame? Maria is about to find out…

• But as she learns that not everything – or everyone – are who they seem, Maria finds herself facing both betrayal…and a choice…

• And what she chooses will decide the fate of not just Earth, but of the entire Skrull race!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #3

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY ROMINA JONES

AGENT X VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

GIVE DEADPOOL A HAND! AND ANOTHER HAND!

You ever had a stomachache so bad, it felt like something was trying to tear its way out of you? Yeah, Deadpool did too – and it turned out he was right. Looks painful, feels worse…and it's not over yet.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #3 (OF 5)

GREG PAK (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

Variant Cover by ED McGUINNESS • Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

With the life of her brother at stake and a Worldbreaker determined never to break the world again, our young heroine must reassess everything she knows in a time of reversals and revelations. The origin of the Haarg! The true motivations of the High Priestess! The return of the man of stone! The deliverance of Jen! What will our heroine discover, and who will join her for the final battle?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HULK #11

RYAN OTTLEY (W) • RYAN OTTLEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JUNI BA • VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • MARVEL ANATOMY VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

"HULK PLANET" PART THREE!

Ryan Ottley both draws AND writes this action-packed page-turner that finds Hulk playing this planet's favorite sport – the planet-busting GOD BALL! Now that Hulk finds himself at the center of a civilization that worships him, these other Hulks are more than eager to prove their might to their god…even if that means destroying him when the game turns lethal.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #1 FACSIMILE EDITION – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Meet the Incredible Hulk – for the first time! Re-experience the landmark issue that introduced the strangest being of all. Is he man or monster…or is he both? When puny scientist Bruce Banner's gamma bomb experiment is interrupted by young Rick Jones, Banner charges onto the test site to rescue the reckless teen – and ends up caught in the blast! When the sun falls, a hulking new form rises – with gray skin, not green! The world is his – for he is the Hulk! But who, or what, is the Gargoyle? What are his plans for this newly minted monster? And will it be the Hulk or Bruce Banner who triumphs over this Iron Curtain evil? It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting INCREDIBLE HULK (1962) #1.

32 PGS./All Ages …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #347 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by JEFF PURVES

Cover by JEFF PURVES

One of the most startling transformations in the ever-incredible history of the Hulk! The gray-skinned goliath has been missing for months, since he was caught in a massive gamma bomb blast detonated by the Leader. But in Las Vegas, casino owner Michael Berengetti has a new bodyguard who redefines the meaning of "muscle." Suited and booted, the man called Mr. Fixit is a hulking brute with skin the color of granite — and, when one of Berengetti's rivals makes a move against him, he'll soon learn Fixit is bulletproof too! The Hulk finally has a job he enjoys, and he's living the high life — so what could go wrong? A new era in Hulk history begins here! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #347.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST – MARVEL TALES #1

ROGER STERN (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A) • COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME!

One of the best buddy pairings in comics – Wonder Man and the bouncing Beast! You may know Hank McCoy more as an X-Man, but during his time as an Avenger, he developed a fine bromance with the super hero and actor Simon Williams! When a newly back-from-the-dead Wonder Man heads back to California with some making up to do, the Beast tags along to provide moral support in AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST #1-3, from the wondrous creative pairing of Roger Stern and Mark Bagley! But Wonder Man's return to L.A. has not gone unnoticed by his old adversaries – most notably, Lady Lotus! And the big trouble really begins when the towering It, the Living Colossus attacks the City of Angels! Can the Beast and Wonder Man save Tinseltown and bury the ghosts from Simon's past?

80 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN

DOUBLE TROUBLE #3 (OF 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI & VITA AYALA (W) • GURIHIRU (A/C)

Variant Cover by RIAN GONZALES

Miles Morales' day couldn't possibly get any worse than having to fight a whole mob of villains by himself…or so he thought. When Peter Parker reveals Mysterio's contraption to be more dangerous than it appears, the Spider-Men must head back into the Next Generation of Villains convention to retrieve it – and face the ire of Thanos!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #4

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Classic Homage Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

"The End of the Spider-Verse" rages on!

• Yes, that really happened last issue.

• The tremors will be felt until it all ends.

• That's truly all we can say until you read #3.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #3 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • EDER MESSIAS (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

BROKEN!

• GREGOR continues the deconstruction of Peter Parker's life, breaking him down physically and mentally.

• Enter the dreamscape of your nightmares, Spider-Man!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)

TABOO & B. EARL (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A)

COVER BY RAHZZAH

SAY IT AIN'T SO, SPIDEY!

Spending some time in L.A., Spider-Man has discovered a mysterious and powerful relic that has awakened something that threatens to consume him! With his subconscious at a crossroads, will Spidey have what it takes to resist or will he be lost to a waking nightmare forever?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

CARNAGE #10

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • COVER BY KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

VARIANT COVER BY TREVOR VON EEDEN

"FORGED IN BLOOD" Continues!

• The Carnage symbiote has ambitions of universal destruction and death, the likes of which would make even Knull himself tremble. But unlike the slain King in Black, Carnage has no weapon to inspire fear in the hearts of the living across space.

• Or – not, until now!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO • CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• When Captain America's allies find themselves scattered across the country with no recollection of how they got there, Steve calls in a favor with the one person he knows can help – mutant telepath Emma Frost! But what Emma finds, chills Steve Rogers to the bone…

• As Steve and his allies race to save a city under siege by A.I.M., the Outer Circle's ultimate assassin is revealed: Introducing M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Classic Homage Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Captain America's understanding of his conflict with the White Wolf is flipped upside-down when White Wolf unleashes an enemy from Nomad's past onto Mohannda's civilians. Sam Wilson's first priority is now stopping the onslaught from Dimension Z before it's too late – but at what cost to his allies?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WAKANDA #4 (OF 5)

JOHN RIDLEY & EVAN NARCISSE (W)

JULIAN SHAW & NATACHA BUSTOS (A)

Cover by Mateus Manhanini

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

The fan-favorite new hero of Wakanda, Tosin, takes center stage in this story written by his creator, John Ridley! Forbidden romance and a dark prophecy loom in this story about what it means to be a true hero. With T'Challa in exile, Tosin must step up and protect his nation when the Abomination attacks a vibranium mine. But as Tosin strives to be a great warrior, will the pressures of his future shatter the life he is building for himself now? Plus, the next chapter of the History of the Black Panthers – starring the one and only Benhazin!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #4 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

PASQUAL FERRY (A/C)

Namor confronts the original Human Torch and his hidden machine enclave in the Arctic Circle. What are these machines' true intentions? The death of surface-dwelling humans? The overthrow of Atlantis itself? Old grudges will reignite as the Torch and Sub-Mariner take their battles to the skies and seas once more!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BLACK PANTHER #13

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO SCALERA • SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

Removed from the Avengers, exiled from Wakanda, and on his own against a threat with deep ties to his past, T'Challa is at the end of the line. In order to stop this new group of terrorists, Black Panther and his ragtag group of allies get caught up in a heated battle against the Avengers themselves, who are determined to make T'Challa understand that he's been benched. But the battle's not lost yet – not when an unexpected ally arrives at the fray to stand at T'Challa's side!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #9

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER by KYLE HOTZ

AVENGERS…ASSIMILATED!

In the year 2099, humanity has fallen against Ultron's Machine Empire — and the Savage Avengers are the latest casualties! Now on the run from an army of super-powered cyborgs, Punisher 2099 and Deathlok must put aside their differences if they hope to stop Ultron from reshaping the future into his own terrifying image. Can the Savage Avengers regain some sliver of humanity before it's too late, or will Marvel's most dangerous heroes become the deadliest predators of tomorrow? Plus: the last stand of Doom 2099!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #5

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C) • VARIANT COVER by ALAN DAVIS

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by JAN BAZALDUA

Here at last, because you demanded it, the ultimate battle begins: Spider-Man versus the Avengers! Thrill to the action! Marvel at the wit! Ponder at the possibilities! In a frantic race across Manhattan, someone's mind is being controlled, someone's decisions are being directed and someone's reality is being altered…but whose?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #45

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

VARIANT COVER by AKA

Classic Homage Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART 3!

Captain Marvel and her eXcellent allies revel in their big win against the Brood, but all is not quite what it seems… Carol and her friends have miles to go before they sleep. The Brood has always been one of the universe's most dangerous foes, and one of Carol Danvers' greatest enemies. And now, under the rule of an Empress Brood gone rogue, with a hive mind bent on revenge, what could possibly stop them?

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

THOR #30

Torunn Grønbekk (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

MCU VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY VARIANT COVER BY FRANK CHO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

"THE LEGACY OF THANOS" CONCLUDES!

Torunn Grønbekk and Nic Klein continue their journey into mysterious waters! After chasing Corvus Glaive – the kidnapper of Thor's baby sister – into a vault that requires the blood of a god to open, Thor and Rúna find themselves face-to-face with King Bor himself! And…Thanos? What dark, bloody secrets of Asgard's past lie in this twisting, cryptic story…and what will it reveal about the future of the entire Marvel Universe?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #4

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

Trading Card Variant

by DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• The endgame has begun.

• Emily Bright has taken her steps, chosen her allies and made her plans.

• It's time to take down Strange Academy.

• Can you blame her?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #5 (OF 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W)

DAVIDE TINTO (A) • Cover by E.J. SU

Variant Cover by KEI ZAMA

• The last hopes of Earth have their hands at each other's throats.

• Can anything pull them back from the edge – and even if they can, where could they go from here with the world turned against them?

• Decades-old questions are answered, oaths are broken and a new movement is forged – as THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN concludes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE #10

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by Lee Garbett

Demonized Variant Cover by TBA • Classic Homage Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Games Variant Cover by NETEASE

SORCERERS SUPREME UNITE!

Clea and Stephen Strange team up to take down the Blasphemy Cartel and their dreaded super-powered weapon! But will two Sorcerers Supreme be enough for this final battle? And what will finally become of Stephen Strange by the end of it? As one chapter closes, a new one is about to begin in the house of Strange…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #10

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN • Classic Homage Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

In the blood-soaked tunnels beneath Chicago, and upon the horned altar of Hell's Backbone, the final fights of The Shadow Country arc will come to a startling conclusion. Blackheart, Exhaust, Zeb and his magicians, Talia Warroad, and the Ghost Rider himself will all crash together — and not everyone is making it out alive. In the aftermath of these battles, a new chapter will begin. Featuring new allies, new threats, and the return of some familiar faces…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT #19

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • COVER by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Demonized Variant Cover by TBA

Variant Cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Classic Homage Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Moon Knight delves into the depths of the Earth to bring vengeance and justice to the subterranean seas of New York City while wrestling with new revelations brought to light by savage murder. Meanwhile, what exactly has Zodiac been up to all this time…?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #10

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by DAVID TALASKI

• After the most intense issue in She-Hulk history, it's time for the fallout.

• She-Hulk has experienced more trauma than most…

• Is this the straw, and is she the camel?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #7

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE (C) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • Classic Homage Variant Cover by FRANK CHO

BETRAYAL!

As Daredevil, both Elektra and Matt Murdock have made a home for super villains at the new stronghold of the Fist. But not everyone they've welcomed shares their vision for how things should be done. In this issue, that's going to cost them – and put them on a collision course with the rest of the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MIDNIGHT SUNS #5 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • Game Variant Cover also available

SINS OF THE PAST!

The MIDNIGHT SUNS were fated to rise…but in the end, are they destined to stop the apocalypse – or start it?! Only AGATHA HARKNESS knows the truth, but the mistakes of her past have finally caught up to her. She has a terrible choice to make – one that will change her forever, one that may doom ZOE LAVEAU and NICO MINORU – IF THEY and the Suns manage to survive…THE RITUAL!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PUNISHER #9

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

The epic showdown between the God of War and the Fist of the Beast. But even if the Punisher somehow survives Ares, other forces are already gathering to bring him down, once and for all.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PREDATOR #6

ED BRISSON (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

Theta and the Astar team are under attack by a Predator! But is this the one Theta has been searching for all her life? Don't miss what happens as Theta comes face-to-face with what could be her final battle!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALIEN #5

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • JULIUS OHTA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Variant Cover by MATÍAS BERGARA • Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

RUDE AWAKENING!

The ship the humans stole from the Steel Team has crashed, and from the fiery wreckage emerged a swarm of Xenos led by the monstrous Hybrid! The few remaining humans fled back to their base in a futile attempt to escape slaughter. Meanwhile, with their numbers quickly dwindling, the Steel Team must make difficult decisions that could result in the possible success, or utter failure, of this disaster mission.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC — THE BLADE #3 (OF 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO • Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The situation on the planet Gansevor has worsened, and Jedi Masters PORTER ENGLE and BARASH SILVAIN find themselves embroiled in a conflict with no clear solution. Certainty must be found and a side chosen…but new enemies have arrived, and time is running out.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #4

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Variant Cover by BENGAL • Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VIOLENCE COMES TO JEDHA!

• The Temple of the Whills has been attacked, Vildar Mac critically injured in the blast. Is Tey Sirrek to blame?

• The Herald of the Open Hand has arrived to address the Convocation, but just what is the nameless horror that lurks in the streets of the Holy City?

• The Battle of Jedha begins here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: YODA #3

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • NICO LEON (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by PASQUAL FERRY • Variant Cover by PATCH ZIRCHER

YODA HAS FAILED!

• Yoda's experiment with the Scalvi has ended in disaster, the situation on Turrak worse than ever.

• A new generation has risen up since the Jedi Master first came to the planet, a generation that still hasn't learned the most important lesson of all.

• Will Yoda abandon those who need him most in their hour of need?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #7

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE • Variant Cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE RECKONING!

An old contact extends an invitation for the Mandalorian to make peace with his enemies.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #30

GREG PAK (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by RAHZZAH

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

ALL HER SHADOWS!

During their terrible battle at Padmé's tomb on Naboo, the Queen's most devoted handmaidens were no match for the fury of Darth Vader. So as they are about to face the Dark Lord again, the handmaidens have prepared. But so has Vader. Who will triumph in the rematch? And what dark price will that victory exact?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #30

CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ANDRES GENOLET

Attack of the Clones 20th Anniversary Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

MAROONED!

Some of the Rebel Alliance's best and brightest have gotten lost in an unknown region of space while hunting for a lost treasure. How will LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA, LANDO CALRISSIAN and AMILYN HOLDO ever survive the horrors…of NO-SPACE?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #30

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Variant Cover by MARC LAMING

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

CHAOS ON BESTINE VI!

• T'onga and her team of bounty hunters find themselves in the crosshairs of an old ally!

• But how will Valance react to learning the dark secret that has been kept from him?

• Can any of them survive the full might of a vindictive Empire?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #28

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

CODE OF HONOR!

• The enemy of my enemy is my friend…or so they say!

• As RONEN TAGGE and DOMINA TAGGE clash over the TAGGE CORPORATION, SANA STARROS is caught in the middle!

• But if there's one thing she's learned from DOCTOR APHRA, it's how to use every situation to her advantage — and no matter which Tagge wins, Sana's determined to come out on top!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #9

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

"GET IN THERE, YOU BIG, FURRY OAF!"

• What's inside the urn that Jabba the Hutt wants so badly? Hint: It's not ashes.

• Guest-starring Ugnaught Sava Korin Pers.

• This issue ties in directly to Revelations!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK HC

WRITTEN BY MATT FORBECK

CHAPTER-OPENING ART by Mike Bowden

COVER BY IBAN COELLO

Welcome to the Marvel Multiverse! Take on the roles of Marvel's most famous Super Heroes — or create entirely new ones — and put an end to the sinister plots of the most menacing Super Villains in the Marvel Multiverse! Written by d616 System co-creator and New York Times-bestseller Matt Forbeck (The Marvel Encyclopedia, Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeonology) and includes all new chapter-opening splash pages by Mike Bowden along with illustrations from Marvel's incredible army of artists. The Core Rulebook features all the rules you need to play — including quick character creation, bombastic combat and scores of amazing powers — plus full profiles of dozens of Marvel's greatest heroes and villains. All you need is this book, three standard dice and some friends.

The Marvel Multiverse is calling! Come join the fun!

320 PGS./ …$59.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92783-7

Trim size: 8-3/8 x 10-7/8

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC KANE COVER

Written by GERRY CONWAY with STAN LEE & LEN WEIN

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA with SAL BUSCEMA & RICH BUCKLER

Covers by GIL KANE & JOHN BUSCEMA

All hail Asgard, because it's time for the next Thor Omnibus! It begins when Odin sends Thor on a quest to the World's End – and Loki looses Mangog, the monster powered by the anger and hatred of a billion beings! It's an all-out action epic that leads to the tragic death of Odin. But death is not the end! Next comes Ulik's attempt to wrest Mjolnir from Thor and conquer Earth. Then, it's page after page of boasts, brawls and broken bones as Thor and Hercules team up and battle their way into Pluto's underworld! And before you reach the end of this oversized edition, the Destroyer will return – and the origin of Ego the Living Planet will be revealed! Collecting THOR (1966) #195-228 and material from MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #3.

784 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94982-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER [DM ONLY]

784 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94983-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC COLAN IN THE BEGINNING COVER

Written by STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS & GERRY CONWAY with GARY FRIEDRICH & ALLYN BRODSKY

Penciled by GENE COLAN & BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH with DON HECK

Covers by GENE COLAN

The Man Without Fear is back! Matt Murdock has done battle with Marvel's most maddening villains — but when the Jester enters the fray, the rules change forever. Framing DD for murder, he sets all of New York against our hero! And the stakes get even higher when Starr Saxon discovers DD's secret identity. The tension drives Matt to reveal his secret to Karen Page — but rather than bringing her closer, this revelation pushes her away! The drama soon drives DD to Los Angeles, a town with a cast of bizarre, action-packed enemies unlike any other. And when he finally makes his way back to the Big Apple, Daredevil must join forces with Iron Man and Nick Fury against Spymaster and the Zodiac! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #42-74, IRON MAN (1968) #35 and material from IRON MAN (1968) #36.

800 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94869-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC COLAN DAREDEVIL UNMASKED COVER [DM ONLY]

800 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94870-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN MARVEL: GENIS-VELL BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC CHRISCROSS COVER

Written by PETER DAVID & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by CHRISCROSS, RON LIM, JAMES FRY, JIM STARLIN, PATCH ZIRCHER, LEONARD KIRK,

CHRIS BATISTA, DEREC AUCOIN, JIM CALAFIORE, JJ KIRBY, IVAN REIS, PACO MEDINA, KYLE HOTZ,

MICHAEL RYAN, PAUL AZACETA, AARON LOPRESTI, PAT QUINN & KEITH GIFFEN

Covers by CHRISCROSS & ALEX ROSS

O-wha-tagoo-siam! Genis-Vell, son of the legendary Kree warrior Mar-Vell, takes on his father's former mantle of Captain Marvel – and everybody's favorite super-hero sidekick, Rick Jones, finds himself along for the wildest of rides! Genis possesses the gift of Cosmic Awareness – a oneness with the universe that allows him to know what will happen, what may happen and what should happen to every living thing. You might think such knowledge would make a person go mad – and you might be right! Can Rick keep him grounded, or will their unique merger drive Genis crazy even faster? Featuring the Hulk, Drax the Destroyer, Thanos, Spider-Man 2099 and the debut of Genis' sister, Phyla-Vell! Get ready to experience Peter David's complete, star-spanning saga – as cosmic as it is hilarious! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (1999) #0-35 and CAPTAIN MARVEL (2002) #1-25.

1400 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95165-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN MARVEL: GENIS-VELL BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC ALEX ROSS COVER [DM ONLY]

1400 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95166-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC LASHLEY COVER

Written by JOE KELLY & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, PHIL JIMENEZ, PAULO SIQUEIRA, MARCO CHECCHETTO, MIKE MCKONE,

ERIC CANETE, MAX FIUMARA, DALE EAGLESHAM, GERARDO SANDOVAL, POP MHAN, ANDY SMITH,

KEN NIIMURA, MICHAEL LARK & MORE

Covers by KEN LASHLEY & PHIL JIMENEZ

One of the finest – and funniest – writers in comics spins amazing tales of Spider-Man! As one of the key creators in Spidey's "Brand New Day" era, Joe Kelly crafted a series of memorable adventures for the wall-crawler – including a clash with crime bosses Hammerhead and Mister Negative, and a romantic reunion with the Black Cat! Peter's pal Harry Osborn suits up as the American Son! Kraven's family embarks on a grim hunt – and it's spider season! But when Peter Parker's nonstop life pits him against Baron Zemo, the results will be downright savage! Plus: More Spidey tales as only Kelly can write them, including a riotous team-up with Deadpool! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #575-576, #595-599, #606-607, #611, #617 and #625; NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #1-5; SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #1-5; MARVEL FANFARE (1996) #2-3; and WEBSPINNERS: TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #7-9 – plus material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: EXTRA! #1 and #3; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #577, #600, #612, #634-637 and #647; and SPIDER-MAN: GRIM HUNT – THE KRAVEN SAGA.

880 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95193-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC JIMENEZ COVER [DM ONLY]

880 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95194-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' THOR: LOVE & THUNDER — THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

Written by Jess Harrold

ON SALE MAY 2023

MARVEL STUDIOS' THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced — one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods! To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor's surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor! Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Continuing their popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated film.

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94913-6

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

MARVEL STUDIOS' HAWKEYE: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

Written by Jess Harrold

ON SALE JUNE 2023

Former Avenger Clint Barton — A.K.A. Hawkeye — has a seemingly simple mission: Get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a skilled young archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy! Continuing their popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books, Marvel Studios presents another original series achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork and in-depth interviews with the creative team, this deluxe volume provides insider details about the making of the highly anticipated original series.

224 PGS./All Ages …$60.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94585-5

Trim size: 11-5/16 x 9-3/8

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC ROMITA JR. COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, ANN NOCENTI & DAVE COCKRUM with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., ARTHUR ADAMS & DAVE COCKRUM with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH,

RICK LEONARDI & JUNE BRIGMAN

Covers by JOHN ROMITA JR. & BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Chris Claremont, together with an absolute dream team of art talent — John Romita Jr., Arthur Adams, Barry Windsor-Smith and Dave Cockrum — brings you more indisputable mutant masterworks! From Juggernaut's earthshaking return to the second "Lifedeath" to the conclusion of the Asgardian Wars, they're Marvel milestones one and all! You'll also see the birth of Nathan Summers and witness his "Days of Future Past" sibling Rachel coming to terms with the power of the Phoenix Force! The Beyonder and the mutant-hunting Nimrod loom over it all, and Barry Windsor-Smith crafts a defining Wolverine tale in "Wounded Wolf." Also featuring Dave Cockrum's swashbuckling NIGHTCRAWLER limited series, and Ann Nocenti and Arthur Adams' quintessentially '80s LONGSHOT limited series! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #194-209, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #9-10, NEW MUTANTS SPECIAL EDITION (1985) #1, NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL (1984) #2, NIGHTCRAWLER (1985) #1-4, LONGSHOT (1985) #1-6 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #33.

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94871-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC WINDSOR-SMITH COVER [DM ONLY]

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94872-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2 HC

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by JOSHUA CASSARA, GARRY BROWN,

ROBERT GILL, MARTIN COCCOLO & SCOT EATON

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

ON SALE MAY 2023

Omega Red may be harboring a deadly secret, but nothing compares to the trust broken by the unexpected interrogation of one of X-Force's own! Meanwhile, Forge, Wolverine and Quentin Quire brave the terrors of the deep — and a deadly discovery reveals a dark side of Krakoa! Shaken by his recent resurrection, Quire ponders his new lease on life — but when a creature of nightmares wreaks havoc on X-Force, can he fight it on its home turf? Plus: The squad handles unwanted party crashers at the Hellfire Gala, Wolverine surfs some gnarly waves and X-Force must get to the root of the problem when Krakoa suffers an attack from a very invasive plant! Meanwhile, Beast's best-laid plans invite a threat close to the heart as the secret works of Mikhail Rasputin are at last revealed! Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #15-26 and WOLVERINE (2020) #13.

360 PGS./Parental Advisory …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95002-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE VARIANTS TPB

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Penciled by PHIL NOTO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

ON SALE MARCH 2023

What would it really be like to meet an alternate version of yourself — another you who had made different choices and lived a completely different life as a result? That's the question facing Jessica Jones, as what seemed like a routine investigation instead has her encountering other incarnations of herself from across the Multiverse! Can Jessica get along with herself? Will she want to kill her other selves? And will seeing the roads she could have traveled drive her into a self-destructive spiral? This is what happens when you meet…the Variants! Jessica might just be losing her mind…and, worse still, as she is backed into an impossible corner, she is forced to make a sacrifice play that could cost her a member of her own family! Collecting THE VARIANTS (2022) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94706-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-23 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC CHOI COVER

Written by CRAIG KYLE, CHRISTOPHER YOST, MARJORIE M. LIU, JAY FAERBER, DANIEL WAY & SI SPURRIER

Penciled by BILLY TAN, MIKE CHOI, FILIPE ANDRADE, WILL CONRAD, SANA TAKEDA, MARCO CHECCHETTO, DAVID LÓPEZ, RYAN STEGMAN, PHIL NOTO, FRANCIS PORTELA & MORE

Covers by MIKE CHOI & LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The origin of X-23! Cloned from Wolverine's cells and ruthlessly conditioned by her harsh masters at the Facility, young Laura Kinney is the perfect assassin. But when she breaks free at last, can she rise above her training and killer instincts to forge her own path in the world? Or will the gallons of blood she has spilled drag her down? Follow Laura's journey of self-determination — including a search for family and friendship, her first meeting with Wolverine himself, her alliance with Gambit and a deadly clash with Logan's vicious son, Daken! But when memories threaten to overwhelm her, can Laura defeat the darkness within? Collecting X-23 (2005) #1-6, X-23: TARGET X #1-6, X-23 (2010A) #1, X-23 (2010B) #1-21, CAPTAIN UNIVERSE/X-23 #1 and DAKEN: DARK WOLVERINE #8-9 — plus material from X-MEN: TO SERVE AND PROTECT #2, WOLVERINE: THE ROAD TO HELL and ALL-NEW WOLVERINE SAGA.

928 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95160-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-23 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC YU COVER [DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95161-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 HC [REMASTERWORKS]

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

By popular demand! Back in hardcover, beautifully restored to match the original comics and boasting expanded bonus material! Welcome to Marvel's reMasterworks! In August 1961, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby lit the fuse to the greatest revolution in comic book history, the Marvel Age of Comics, and it began right here in the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR! With the space race on, Reed Richards, Ben Grimm, Sue Storm and Johnny Storm shoot for the stars — but after their craft is bombarded by cosmic rays, they return to Earth with startling powers! The Fantastic Four weren't just any super heroes, though: They were a realistic, relatable, bickering and loveable family that struggled to pay their rent and didn't always love their super-powers. This historic volume, packed with bonus material, features the first appearances of the Mole Man, the Skrulls and Doctor Doom; the Sub-Mariner's return; and so much more! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #1-10.

288 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95126-9

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 HC VARIANT [REMASTERWORKS, DM ONLY]

288 PGS./All Ages …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95127-6

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 23 HC

Written by ROGER STERN & MARK GRUENWALD with ANN NOCENTI

Penciled by AL MILGROM & MARK GRUENWALD with STEVE DITKO & CARMINE INFANTINO

Cover by AL MILGROM

Roger Stern's run of Avengers excellence continues! First, Spider-Man is short on cash — and an Avengers salary is just the ticket to fix his finances! Then, it's pandemonium at Project PEGASUS — and in the aftermath, Starfox connects the Vision to Titan's supercomputer, giving Vizh nearly unlimited power! Next, the team battles Morgan Le Fey in a struggle to save Spider-Woman's soul. Meanwhile, Hawkeye introduces his new bride, Mockingbird, to the Avengers — just in time to get whisked away to Battleworld along with most of the team! The Vision is left behind, but can he assemble an all-new Avengers roster? Plus: An Annual adventure by the creative dream team of Stern, Ditko and Byrne — and Mark Gruenwald's milestone HAWKEYE limited series! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #236-245 and ANNUAL #13, and HAWKEYE (1983) #1-4.

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94930-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 23 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 342 [DM ONLY]

392 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94929-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 2 HC

Written by STEVE GERBER with MARY SKRENES, MARV WOLFMAN, MARK EVANIER & BILL MANTLO

Penciled by GENE COLAN & VAL MAYERIK with CARMINE INFANTINO, WILL MEUGNIOT, ALAN WEISS,

ED HANNIGAN, DAVE COCKRUM, TOM PALMER, AL MILGROM, JOHN BUSCEMA, DICK GIORDANO

& MICHAEL NETZER

Cover by GENE COLAN

You wanted more Howard the Duck? Well, you're getting more Howard the Duck! The Marvel Masterworks finishes off Steve Gerber's satirical masterpiece with classic quacktastic adventures starring the malcontent waterfowl and his gal pal, Beverly! When Howard finds himself lost on the island of his greatest enemy, Doctor Bong, Bev faces an ultimatum: Become Mrs. Bong or the duck gets fricasseed! But things soon get worse for our feathered friend when he undergoes a monstrous transformation. The world isn't ready for Howard the Human! So it's time to go off-planet in a space-opera adventure that could only be called "Star Waaugh!" Joining Gerber for his history-making run is artist Gene Colan, rendering the hilarity on every page! May the farce be with you! Collecting HOWARD THE DUCK (1976) #15-31 and ANNUAL #1.

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94927-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 2 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 341 [DM ONLY]

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94928-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY COMPANION TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN, ALYSSA WONG & DAVID PEPOSE

Penciled by PASQUAL FERRY, GUIU VILANOVA, DANIELE DI NICUOLO, MICHAEL YG & JUANN CABAL

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

The Avengers, X-Men and Eternals go to war — and the ramifications unfold across the Marvel Universe! The Eternals know the mutants have conquered death, but what are they going to do about it? As the doomsday clock ticks toward Judgment Day, will it spell the end for mutantkind? With humanity's fate on the line, Reed Richards locks himself in his Think Tank in search of answers — but a deadly enemy targets the Fantastic Four's home! And where exactly do Iron Fist and Starfox — former Avenger, Eternal of Titan and brother of Thanos — stand? Collecting A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA, A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1-3, A.X.E.: STARFOX, A.X.E.: IRON FIST and FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #47-48.

216 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94792-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI, FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANCESCO MOBILI, PASQUAL FERRY & DUSTIN WEAVER

Cover by MARK BROOKS

The battle for the planet is here! The X-Men claim they're Earth's new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. And the Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have been keeping from them! Years of tension are about to lead to a volcanic eruption, and two worlds will burn! Who has leaked the X-Men's secrets to their latest foes? Why is Tony Stark abducting an old friend? And who stands in judgment over the whole world? The clock is ticking. Midnight looms. But it's not too late… Collecting A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1-6, A.X.E.: AVENGERS, A.X.E.: X-MEN, A.X.E.: ETERNALS and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: AVENGERS/X-MEN.

240 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94700-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN VOL. 4: SOURCE CONTROL TPB

Written by CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, MUREWA AYODELE & KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by ANGEL UNZUETA, DOTUN AKANDE & BENJAMIN DEWEY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Tony Stark is ready to re-engage! With Korvac, the Power Cosmic and a nasty morphine addiction behind him, Tony re-enters the world. But things don't go exactly as planned, and Iron Man soon finds himself battling a hyper-intelligent gorilla through the streets of New York! Then, a trip to California leaves Tony stranded in the southwestern desert with malfunctioning armor — and things go downhill from there! Shellhead faces deadly new villain Switchback, classic foe the Titanium Man and a dangerous conspiracy involving the Mandarin's Rings! To track down these deadly weapons, he'll have to employ stealth mode! Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking run with a shocking question: Must there be an Iron Man?! Collecting IRON MAN (2020) #20-25.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93270-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS FOREVER VOL. 2: THE PILLARS TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by JIM TOWE, AARON KUDER & KEV WALKER

Cover by AARON KUDER

The Multiverse's mightiest heroes! On an alternate Earth where Wakanda has been crushed and the Black Panther is a forgotten legend, one man known as T'Challa will forge a new legacy for himself as the Invincible Vibranium Man — and deliver hope to a planet caught in the grip of the god-slaughtering King Killmonger! Elsewhere in the Multiverse, Steve Rogers — a mild-mannered, ninety-pound guy from New York — suddenly wakes up in a jail cell. Even weirder, every other prisoner is also named…Steve Rogers. Plus: Meet the most broken Thor in all of existence — and the elite high fliers and photon-armed commandos of the Carol Corps! But can any of them stand in the way of Doctor Doom and his Masters of Evil as they reshape every world in their terrifying image? Collecting AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #6-11 and AVENGERS FOREVER INFINITY COMIC #1-4.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93261-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEFENDERS: BEYOND TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Defending reality itself! Acclaimed creators Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez follow up their mind-bending first arc with a brand-new saga and an all-new lineup, including everyone's favorite trickster: Loki, God of Stories! When the dearly departed Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave, America Chavez, the Blue Marvel, Tigra and Loki assemble alongside Taaia — mother of Galactus — for an incredible journey that takes them all the way back to the Second Cosmos! But not everybody will make it out unscathed. Featuring the long-awaited return of the Beyonder — and he's not the only cosmic powerhouse the Defenders will need to contend with. Enter…the Phoenix! Collecting DEFENDERS: BEYOND #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94671-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY WELLS & ROMITA JR. VOL. 3: HOBGOBLIN TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., PATRICK GLEASON, NICK DRAGOTTA, MICHAEL DOWLING & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Prepare to have your heart broken all over again! As the momentous events of A.X.E. reverberate across the Marvel Universe, it's time for Spider-Man to face judgment — and we all know which moment in his history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings. If Peter can somehow pick himself up, he'll have earned a nice quiet life, right? Nope — because the Hobgoblin is lurking in the shadows! But who's beneath the cowl this time? If you know anything about the Hobgoblin, you know that you know nothing about the Hobgoblin! Plus: It's time for Spidey to don his Sunday best, because he's off to the Hellfire Gala! But something is about to happen at the hottest party on Krakoa that sends Spider-Man and Wolverine on a dangerous mission all over creation! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #9-14.

144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93313-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 5 TPB

Written by SI SPURRIER, GERRY DUGGAN, TINI HOWARD & JASON LOO

Penciled by BOB QUINN, PEPE LARRAZ, MARCUS TO,

VALENTINE DE LANDRO, JASON LOO & ALBERTO FOCHE

Cover by Pepe Larraz

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2023

Evolution and revelation in the Trials of X! The X-Men's greatest foe is back to menace Krakoa as Onslaught slithers in the minds of the island-nation's leaders! Meanwhile, the X-Men are no strangers to being targeted for their genes – but when the High Evolutionary returns with his twisted brand of unnatural selection, the survival of the entire planet is at stake! Excalibur's sense of duty is tested to its limits when Doctor Doom comes calling, seeking passage to Avalon! Plus: How does X-Corp meet nearly impossible quotas with maximum synergy and minimal bandwidth? They've got Dr. Jamie Madrox, the Multiple Man — and he's the world's best boss! Collecting X-MEN: THE ONSLAUGHT REVELATION, X-MEN (2021) #3, EXCALIBUR (2019) #23 and X-CORP #3-4.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94957-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TRIALS OF X VOL. 6 TPB

Written by TINI HOWARD, GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ALBERTO FOCHE, PHIL NOTO,

MARTIN COCCOLO & MARCUS TO

Cover by Russell Dauterman

ON SALE MARCH 2023

Dangers multiply in the Trials of X! The bosses of X-Corp know it's impossible to succeed in business without making a few enemies – but Noblesse Pharmaceuticals has sent their most cutthroat team to complete a very hostile takeover! The Marauders point their bow to the stars – but what awaits Captain Kate Pryde's crew, and why has it sworn vengeance?! Beast's best-laid plans invite an enemy close to the heart as Mikhail Rasputin's secret works are at last revealed! And the ten kingdoms of Otherworld must decide: Are the members of Excalibur heroes of the realm or witchbreed to be put to the stake? Collecting X-CORP #5, MARAUDERS (2019) #24-25, X-FORCE (2019) #23-24 and EXCALIBUR (2019) #24.

176 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94840-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 3 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by C.F. VILLA & JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on mutation — the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene "excess deviation" — namely, the Eternals. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs. As the seismic events of A.X.E. rock the Marvel Universe, Judgment Day is here, for good or ill. And the newest team of X-Men must face the truth about themselves — and what they've done! Plus: Fear the Children of the Vault! They are hyper-evolved humans from a society whose time moves much faster than our own. Each time the X-Men defeat them, they retreat to their home, evolving further to a more advanced generation. This time, they will not be stopped so easily. And elsewhere, what secret mission has Forge taken on? Collecting X-MEN (2021) #13-18.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93250-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DEADPOOL BY KELLY THOMPSON TPB

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, IRENE STRYCHALSKI,

GERARDO SANDOVAL & KEVIN LIBRANDA

Cover by Chris Bachalo

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2023

Hail to the King! Deadpool's unlikeliest career change yet sees him dethrone the King of Monsters — and become the Merc with a Monarchy! His new kingdom? Staten Island — the place where monsters dwell! But his royal highness soon finds himself neck deep in political intrigue — and facing major obstacles including Captain America and the monster-hunting Elsa Bloodstone! Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown — and Wade will learn that lesson firsthand when Kraven the Hunter arrives with regicide on his mind! But when Elsa learns she's dying, why is Deadpool the only one who can save her? Learn the truth of the Bloodstone curse as action, adventure and a dimension full of hideous goo await! Plus: Wade invades the X-Men's island-nation of Krakoa — and King Deadpool takes on the King in Black! Collecting DEADPOOL (2019) #1-10.

256 PGS./Parental Advisory …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94973-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVELS SNAPSHOTS TPB

Written by KURT BUSIEK, ALAN BRENNERT, EVAN DORKIN, SARAH DYER, MARK RUSSELL, JAY EDIDIN,

BARBARA RANDALL KESEL, HOWARD CHAYKIN,

SALADIN AHMED & MARK WAID

Penciled by JERRY ORDWAY, BENJAMIN DEWEY,

RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, TOM REILLY, STAZ JOHNSON,

HOWARD CHAYKIN, RYAN KELLY & CLAIRE ROE

Cover by Alex Ross

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2023

Celebrate the history of the House of Ideas! Curator Kurt Busiek and an awesome assemblage of talent present a series of tales featuring some of Marvel's greatest heroes — as seen through the wide eyes of ordinary residents of the Marvel Universe! From the Sub-Mariner fighting in World War II to the dawn of the Marvel Age to the very different conflict of the superhuman Civil War, witness the lives, loves and losses of the everyday people caught up in the adventures of Spider-Man, Captain America, the Avengers, Captain Marvel and more! These unique perspectives include those of henchmen, first responders, old flames…and even a teenage pre-Cyclops Scott Summers! Collecting SUB-MARINER: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, FANTASTIC FOUR: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, CAPTAIN AMERICA: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, X-MEN: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, AVENGERS: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, SPIDER-MAN: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS, CIVIL WAR: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS and CAPTAIN MARVEL: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS.

264 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93415-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 2 TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI & MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Battle for the broken land! Planet Arakko chose peace over war. Now war has chosen them. The monstrous arsenal of the Eternals is on the march. The Arakkii must defend their realm according to the ancient laws — but against an enemy even older than they are, can the old ways win? Then, the Great Ring declares that Isca the Unbeaten is no longer fit for the Seat of Victory. But if she won't step down, is there anyone who can make her? And when Cable springs his trap for Abigail Brand, could her plans be too big for even the Askani'son to handle alone? To foil a scheme stretching from the Sol System to the Shi'ar Empire and beyond, the Soldier of Tomorrow needs all the help he can get — from his very own X-Men Red! Collecting X-MEN RED (2022) #6-10.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94752-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALIENS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL YEARS VOL. 1 TPB

Written by MARK VERHEIDEN, MARK A. NELSON, PAUL GUINAN & ANINA BENNETT

Penciled by MARK A. NELSON, RON RANDALL, DEN BEAUVAIS, ROGER CASSELMAN, SAM KIETH & PAUL GUINAN

Cover by DEN BEAUVAIS

The galaxy's most terrifying creatures are coming for Earth! Years after the first two Aliens films, a Xenomorph attack in space leads the Colonial Marines to take action. Soon, the badly scarred Hicks and the now-grown Newt find themselves swept up in a dangerous mission to locate and destroy the creatures' homeworld! But when Earth itself is overrun by a Xenomorph outbreak, Hicks and Newt must join a renegade group fighting to reclaim the planet. Can an obsessed military man train Aliens to wipe out their own kind? And can an old friend help Hicks and Newt turn the tide — by capturing an Alien Queen Mother? Plus: An outer-space treasure hunt becomes a battle for survival when Aliens attack! Collecting ALIENS (1988) #1-6, ALIENS (1989) #1-4, ALIENS: EARTH WAR #1-4 and material from DARK HORSE PRESENTS (1986) #24 and #42-43.

448 PGS./Mature …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95068-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: LEGACIES TPB

Volume #22 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by BRANDON PETERSON, JOHN ROMITA JR., JASON PEARSON, ANDY KUBERT,

CHRIS BACHALO & MORE

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Magneto and Stryfe cast a long shadow over mutantkind! The X-Men travel to Russia when Colossus visits his sister, Illyana, formerly the New Mutants' Magik! But the sadistic Soul Skinner is loose, and the Russian government will do anything to stop him — even if that means shattering Colossus' family! Then, when Magneto's fanatical followers, the Acolytes, return, could it mean that the Master of Magnetism is still alive? Plus: Siena Blaze strikes as the Upstarts' deadly game continues! Betsy Braddock returns — but if Betsy's back, who is Psylocke?! And the X-Cutioner targets the dying Mastermind as mutants worldwide begin falling mysteriously ill! What horror has Stryfe unleashed on mutantkind — and can the X-Men cope with his lethal legacy? Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #297-300, UNCANNY X-MEN ANNUAL (1992) #17, X-MEN (1991) #17-23, STRYFE'S STRIKE FILE and X-MEN UNLIMITED (1993) #1.

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95111-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE DREAM IS DEAD TPB

Volume #19 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by STEVE ENGLEHART, ROY THOMAS, ROGER STERN & MORE

Penciled by RON LIM, KEITH POLLARD, RICH BUCKLER, MIKE MIGNOLA & MORE

Cover by RON FRENZ

Dreams and nightmares! The Thing's revamped Fantastic Four is already down one member — and now Sharon Ventura, the new Ms. Marvel, is taking out her anger on She-Hulk! When the Inferno sets New York ablaze, the FF must face Graviton and Kang — with Mantis' life on the line! Reed and Sue return to the team just as the Frightful Four strikes, but does the FF have any hope of victory when the last man standing is a powerless Ben Grimm? Then, Aron the Watcher casts the Fantastic Four into dreamland — but they soon discover that their greatest enemies…are themselves! Plus: Doctor Doom enters hell to free his mother from Mephisto — with Doctor Strange at his side! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #321-333 and ANNUAL #22, and MARVEL GRAPHIC NOVEL: DOCTOR STRANGE AND DOCTOR DOOM — TRIUMPH AND TORMENT.

464 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95112-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NAMOR, THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION:

WHO STRIKES FOR ATLANTIS? TPB

Volume #3 in the Namor, the Sub-Mariner Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by MARIE SEVERIN & JOHN BUSCEMA with GENE COLAN, SAL BUSCEMA & JACK KATZ

Cover by MARIE SEVERIN

There's no mariner like the Sub-Mariner — as you're about to see! First, our undersea hero must take on the bloodthirsty Tiger Shark, but the truly epic confrontation begins when the man called Destiny returns! His "Helmet of the Ancients" is revealed to be the powerful Serpent Crown, and its evil influence threatens the lives of Namor and everyone he loves! The drama ratchets up another notch when the alien Stalker robs Namor of his ability to fly and breathe underwater. Stranded on land, the Avenging Son of Atlantis becomes Public Enemy No. 1 — and even Doctor Doom is aiming for the target on his back! Also featuring a tooth-rattling fight against the Thing — and the touching return of a love from Namor's past! Collecting SUB-MARINER (1968) #4-27.

512 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94974-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #1 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE with WALLACE WOOD & DENNIS O'NEIL

Penciled by WALLACE WOOD, JOHN ROMITA SR. & GENE COLAN with BILL EVERETT, JOE ORLANDO,

BOB POWELL & JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2023

Matt Murdock's luck always ran a step behind his good intentions. When a daring act to save a man's life blinds young Murdock, he finds that the same accident has enhanced his remaining senses to superhuman levels! He becomes Daredevil, a gritty hero born from murder but tempered with the desire to protect the downtrodden. Writer Stan Lee and artists Bill Everett, Joe Orlando, Wallace Wood, John Romita Sr. and Gene Colan lay the foundation of Marvel's Man Without Fear — including the first appearances of core characters Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, and classic villains like the Owl, the Purple Man, Stilt-Man and the Gladiator! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #1-21.

472 PGS./All Ages …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95036-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE GOBLIN LIVES TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #4 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE with GARY FRIEDRICH & ARNOLD DRAKE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR. with ROSS ANDRU, LARRY LIEBER & MARIE SEVERIN

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

ON SALE MARCH 2023

It's horror on the home front when Peter Parker becomes the third wheel to comics' oddest couple! Yes, Aunt May has found a new special friend: Dr. Otto Octavius! While a klonk on the head may help Spidey forget that one, teaming up with Doc Ock isn't going to improve his image as Public Enemy No. 1! Spidey battles his way through Ka-Zar, the Vulture and Mysterio, but his deadliest battle is yet to come: Norman Osborn has regained his memory, and the Green Goblin has returned! Spider-Man's most dangerous foe, the only villain to uncover his identity as Peter Parker, is back with a vengeance — and the two will face off in a gigantic, 58-page magazine masterpiece! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #53-67, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1968) #1-2, MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1967) #14, and material from NOT BRAND ECHH #6 and #11.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95039-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC VOL. 5 TPB

Written by JOHN JACKSON MILLER, DARKO MACAN & PAUL LEE

Penciled by FEDERICO DALLOCCHIO, IVAN RODRIGUEZ, IBAN COELLO, DAVID DAZA, MARCO CASTIELLO, ANDREA CHELLA, RAMÓN F. BACHS, PAUL LEE & BRIAN HORTON

Cover by JOE QUINONES

The Old Republic draws to a stunning conclusion! As the Sith overtake the galaxy, a group of brave Jedi continue hit-and-run missions — but Jedi Knight Kerra Holt's first mission goes horribly wrong. Now Kerra intends to liberate as many innocents as possible — and find the truth about her missing family in the process! But could she be the only hope to stop the Sith from completely crushing the Republic? Then, discover the origins of the Sith rule of two, one master and one apprentice, as Lord Hoth's Army of Light faces the Brotherhood of Darkness in a bid to end the galactic conflict once and for all! Collecting STAR WARS: KNIGHT ERRANT #1-5, STAR WARS: KNIGHT ERRANT — DELUGE #1-5, STAR WARS: KNIGHT ERRANT — ESCAPE #1-5, STAR WARS: JEDI VS. SITH #1-6 and material from STAR WARS TALES #16.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95069-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: IRONHEART GN-TPB

Written by EVE L. EWING & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by KEVIN LIBRANDA, LUCIANO VECCHIO, GEOFFO, MARCO RUDY, SZYMON KUDRANSKI & NICO LEON

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

In all the Marvel-Verse, few young minds are more brilliant than that of teen genius Riri Williams! Inspired by Tony Stark, Riri built her own invincible suit of armor — but she soon stepped out of Stark's shadow to forge her own future as the heroic Ironheart! Can Riri combine her studies at M.I.T. with her extracurricular activities — by which we mean taking down super-villains like the acoustic menace Clash? Plus: Ironheart shares an adventure with her Champions teammate Miles Morales, A.K.A. Spider-Man! And a zombie invasion calls for a meeting of minds with her fellow science whiz, the Wasp! But what lessons will be learned on a far-out trip to the future, where Riri meets a 126-year old Tony Stark…Earth's Sorcerer Supreme!? Collecting IRONHEART (2018) #1, 6-7; GENERATIONS: IRON MAN & IRONHEART (2017) #1; MARVEL LEGACY PRIMER PAGES.

120 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95102-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 2 — ALONE AGAINST THE UNDERWORLD GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by STAN LEE with DENNIS O'NEIL

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR. with JACK KIRBY & GENE COLAN

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & JACK KIRBY

Legendary artist John Romita Sr. makes his Marvel Age debut, and he's taking Daredevil straight into the heart of the Savage Land! There, DD will battle the Plunderer — and meet none other than Ka-Zar! Then, it's a Daredevil/Spider-Man team-up featuring Romita's first-ever Spidey art! The adventure pits the two high-flying heroes against the Masked Marauder — but only after they duke it out themselves! Next comes the debut of Daredevil's classic nemesis the Gladiator — and before you know it, another amazing artist debuts: the unforgettable Gene Colan! Just in time to close out our volume, the Dean of Delineation lends his pencil to the first of what would become a nearly uninterrupted seven-year tenure on the Man Without Fear! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #12-21.

216 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94891-7

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 2 — ALONE AGAINST THE UNDERWORLD GN-TPB

ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

216 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94892-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

JANUARY 2023 POSTERS – ON-SALE 1/04/23!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 11/21/22!

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-02521

GHOST RIDER #10 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-02621

SCARLET WITCH #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-02721

SINS OF SINISTER #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

5960609900-02821

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 12/19/22, ON-SALE 03/01/23

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MARCH 2023 – MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: MARCH 2023 – MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 12/19/22, ON-SALE 02/01/23

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY POSTER A

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY POSTER B

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY POSTER C

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY POSTER D

COMIC BOOKS

FOC 11/21/22, ON-SALE 01/04/23

AVENGERS #64

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8

CAPTAIN MARVEL #45

CARNAGE #10

DAREDEVIL #7

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

GOLD GOBLIN #3 [DWB]

JOE FIXIT #1

MARAUDERS #10

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #3

SCARLET WITCH #1

SECRET INVASION #3

SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF THE TEN RINGS #1

SPIDER-MAN #4

STAR WARS #30

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #4

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #5

X-FORCE #36

X-MEN LEGENDS #5

X-MEN RED #10

FOC 11/28/22, ON-SALE 01/11/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 [DWB]

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #1

BLACK PANTHER #13

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL #2 [DWB]

GHOST RIDER #10

INCREDIBLE HULK #1 FACSIMILE EDITION [NEW PRINTING]

LEGION OF X #9

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #2 [DWB]

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #2

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #2

MOON KNIGHT #19

PREDATOR #6

SAVAGE AVENGERS #9

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #30

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #3

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #7

TIGER DIVISION #3

WOLVERINE #29

X-MEN #18

FOC 12/05/22, ON-SALE 01/18/23

ALIEN #5

AVENGERS TWO: WONDER MAN AND BEAST – MARVEL TALES #1

AVENGERS FOREVER #13

DARK WEB: X-MEN #3 [DWB]

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #4

DEADPOOL #3

HULK #11

IMMORTAL X-MEN #10

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #2

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #4

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #4

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #3

PUNISHER #9

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #30

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #9

STRANGE #10

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #4

VENOM #15 [DWB]

WAKANDA #4

WASP #1

X-TREME X-MEN #3

FOC 12/12/22, ON-SALE 01/25/23

ALL-OUT AVENGERS #5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #18 [DWB]

DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE #3

INCREDIBLE HULK #347 FACSIMILE EDITION

MIDNIGHT SUNS #5

MURDERWORLD: WOLVERINE #1

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES #3

SHE-HULK #10

SINS OF SINISTER #1

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #28

STAR WARS: YODA #3

THOR #30

X-TERMINATORS #5

FOC 12/19/22, ON-SALE 02/01/23

(FULL SOLICIT IN NEXT PREVIEWS)

AVENGERS #65

BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #1

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #9

CAPTAIN MARVEL #46

DAREDEVIL #8

DARK WEB FINALE #1 [DWB]

DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

GHOST RIDER #11

JOE FIXIT #2

LEGION OF X #10

MARVEL'S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #3

MOON KNIGHT #20

SCARLET WITCH #2

SECRET INVASION #4

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #1

SPIDER-MAN #5

STAR WARS #31

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #5

VENOM #16 [DWB]

WAKANDA #5

X-FORCE #37

X-MEN LEGENDS #6

FOC 12/19/22, ON-SALE 02/08/23

(FULL SOLICIT IN NEXT PREVIEWS)

ALIEN #6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #19

AVENGERS #8 FACSIMILE EDITION

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME #2

BISHOP #1

BLACK PANTHER #14

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #10

CARNAGE #11

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #5

GOLD GOBLIN #4

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #3

MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #3

NAMOR THE SUB-MARINER: CONQUERED SHORES #5

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE #4

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER #4

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BASE #1

RED GOBLIN #1

SAVAGE AVENGERS #10

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #31

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #31

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #29

STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE #3

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #4

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1

WASP #2

X-MEN #19

COLLECTIONS

FOC 12/05/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY WELLS & ROMITA JR. VOL. 3:

HOBGOBLIN TPB (ON SALE 02/15/23)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 02/15/23)

DEFENDERS: BEYOND TPB (ON SALE 02/15/23)

IRON MAN VOL. 4: SOURCE CONTROL TPB (ON SALE 02/15/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 2 HC

(ON SALE 05/17/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 2 HC VARIANT

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/17/23)

MARVEL STUDIOS' THOR: LOVE & THUNDER:

THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC (ON SALE 05/17/23)

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC KANE COVER

(ON SALE 05/17/23)

THE MIGHTY THOR OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/17/23)

TRIALS OF X VOL. 5 TPB (ON SALE 02/15/23)

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: LEGACIES TPB (ON SALE 02/15/23)

FOC 12/12/22

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY COMPANION TPB (ON SALE 02/22/23)

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY TPB (ON SALE 02/22/23)

AVENGERS FOREVER VOL. 2: THE PILLARS TPB (ON SALE 02/22/23)

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC COLAN IN THE BEGINNING COVER

(ON SALE 05/24/23)

DAREDEVIL OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC COLAN DAREDEVIL

UNMASKED COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/24/23)

DEADPOOL BY KELLY THOMPSON TPB (ON SALE 02/22/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 23 HC

(ON SALE 05/24/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 23 HC VARIANT

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/24/23)

MARVELS SNAPSHOTS TPB (ON SALE 02/22/23)

NAMOR, THE SUB-MARINER EPIC COLLECTION: WHO STRIKES

FOR ATLANTIS? TPB (ON SALE 02/22/23)

FOC 12/19/22

ALIENS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL YEARS VOL. 1 TPB

(ON SALE 03/01/23)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE GOBLIN LIVES TPB

[NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 03/08/23)

BLACK CAT BY JED MACKAY OMNIBUS (ON SALE 05/31/23)

CAPTAIN MARVEL: GENIS-VELL BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC

CHRISCROSS COVER (ON SALE 06/07/23)

CAPTAIN MARVEL: GENIS-VELL BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS HC

ALEX ROSS COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/07/23)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE DREAM IS DEAD TPB

(ON SALE 03/15/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 HC

[REMASTERWORKS] (ON SALE 06/14/23)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 1 HC VARIANT

[REMASTERWORKS] [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/14/23)

MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: CORE RULEBOOK HC

(ON SALE 06/14/23)

MARVEL STUDIOS' HAWKEYE: THE ART OF THE SERIES HC

(ON SALE 06/14/23)

MARVEL-VERSE: IRONHEART GN-TPB (ON SALE 03/01/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 2 – ALONE

AGAINST THE UNDERWORLD GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 03/08/23)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: DAREDEVIL VOL. 2 –

ALONE AGAINST THE UNDERWORLD GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

(ON SALE 03/08/23)

SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC LASHLEY COVER

(ON SALE 06/14/23)

SPIDER-MAN BY JOE KELLY OMNIBUS HC JIMENEZ COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/14/23)

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE OLD REPUBLIC

VOL. 5 TPB (ON SALE 03/08/23)

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC ROMITA JR. COVER

(ON SALE 06/14/23)

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 5 HC WINDSOR SMITH COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/14/23)

THE VARIANTS TPB (ON SALE 03/08/23)

TRIALS OF X VOL. 6 TPB (ON SALE 03/08/23)

X-23 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC CHOI COVER (ON SALE) 05/31/23

X-23 OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC YU COVER [DM ONLY]

(ON SALE 05/31/23)

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2 HC (ON SALE 05/31/23)

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 3 TPB (ON SALE 03/01/23)

X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 2 TPB (ON SALE 03/08/23)