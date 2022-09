Lots Of Leaked Listings For Marvel January 2023 Solicitations

Marvel Comics have announced a few January 2023 comic books.

GOLD GOBLIN #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220787

BEING A HERO ISN'T FOR EVERYONE…

Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in this issue! Norman's only been a super hero for a few days… but his tenure might be quite short!

RATED T

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPIDER-MAN LOST HUNT #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220851

POWERLESS!

Peter must defend himself and MJ from the shadow that has fallen over them and their home.

What powerful ally does Peter meet, and how are they related to the man hunting Spider-Man?

And how does it all tie into the legacy of Kraven the Hunter?

Find out as the hunt continues!

RATED T

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PLANET HULK WORLDBREAKER #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220853

A high priestess fills a stone starship prison with small, green children.

A Haarg helps a small, green girl search for a Worldbreaker.

A Worldbreaker grapples with a thousand years of doom.

On a world broken again and again by prophecy and catastrophe, which Hulk will finally dare to fight again?

RATED T+

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ALIEN #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221055

OCT221056 – ALIEN #5 DRAGOTTA VAR – 3.99

OCT221057 – ALIEN #5 BERGARA VAR – 3.99

OCT220977 – ALIEN #4 HAMNER VAR – 3.99

(W) Philip Kennedy Johnson (A) Julius Ohta (CA) Bjorn Barends

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221058

OCT220770 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 25 COPY INCV ARTIST VAR – 3.99

OCT221059 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 25 COPY INCV MCGUINNESS VAR – 3.99

OCT221060 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #17 JRJR CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

(W) Zeb Wells (A / CA) John Romita Jr.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AVENGERS #64

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221061

OCT221064 – AVENGERS #64 25 COPY INCV MCKONE VAR – 3.99

OCT221063 – AVENGERS #64 INHYUK LEE CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT221062 – AVENGERS #64 HORLEY 80S AVENGERS ASSEMBLE CONNECT VAR – 3.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Mike McKone

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AVENGERS WAR ACROSS TIME #1 (Of 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221065

OCT221066 – AVENGERS WAR ACROSS TIME #1 COCCOLO STORMBREAKERS VAR – 5.99

OCT221067 – AVENGERS WAR ACROSS TIME #1 25 COPY INCV LEINIL YU VAR – 5.99

OCT221068 – AVENGERS WAR ACROSS TIME #1 DAVIS VAR – 5.99

(W) Written by PAUL LEVITZ Art and Cover by ALAN DAVIS

AVENGERS: WAR ACROSS TIME will see the original Avengers at their very best as they battle an onslaught of powerful and strange new threats that strike at the very heart of the team. At the center of it all will be Kang the Conqueror, reaching back from the furthest reaches of time to destroy the Avengers legacy! Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man and the Wasp! It's the classic Avengers against the Hulk on the streets of New York, and the beginning of a showdown with Kang the Conqueror that will span the centuries!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

BLACK PANTHER #13

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221069

OCT221070 – BLACK PANTHER #13 MEDINA CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT220927 – BLACK PANTHER #12 MOMOKO VAR – 3.99

OCT221071 – BLACK PANTHER #13 MERCADO SPOILER VAR – 3.99

OCT221072 – BLACK PANTHER #13 25 COPY INCV SCALERA VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221074

OCT221073 – CAPTAIN AMERICA SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8 CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT220916 – CAPTAIN AMERICA SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #7 100 COPY INCV JSC VIR – 3.99

OCT221075 – CAPTAIN AMERICA SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #8 NOTO VAR – 3.99

OCT220918 – CAPTAIN AMERICA SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #7 WADA VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221076

OCT221078 – CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9 MANHANINI VAR – 3.99

OCT221077 – CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH #9 MALEEV CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #45

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221079

OCT221081 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #45 CARNERO CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT221080 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #45 AKA VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CARNAGE #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221082

OCT220888 – CARNAGE #9 SIQUEIRA VAR – 3.99

OCT221083 – CARNAGE #10 ARTIST VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DAREDEVIL #7

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221084

OCT221085 – DAREDEVIL #7 CHO CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT221086 – DAREDEVIL #7 25 COPY INCV ARTIST VAR – 3.99

OCT220961 – DAREDEVIL #6 25 COPY INCV ARTIST VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK WEB MS MARVEL #2 (OF 2)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221087

OCT220791 – DARK WEB MS MARVEL #1 (OF 2) VICENTINI VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221088

OCT220832 – FANTASTIC FOUR #2 ALEX ROSS VAR – 3.99

OCT221090 – FANTASTIC FOUR #3 JIMENEZ CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT220834 – FANTASTIC FOUR #2 ZULLO VAR – 3.99

OCT221091 – FANTASTIC FOUR #3 25 COPY CASSADAY VAR – 3.99

OCT221089 – FANTASTIC FOUR #3 ALEX ROSS VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GHOST RIDER #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221092

OCT220929 – GHOST RIDER #9 25 COPY INCV LUKE ROSS VAR – 3.99

OCT221093 – GHOST RIDER #10 NOTO CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 4.99

OCT221094 – GHOST RIDER #10 PANOSIAN VAR – 4.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HULK #11

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221098

OCT221099 – HULK #11 BRADSHAW VAR – 3.99

OCT221100 – HULK #11 MARVEL ANATOMY VAR – 3.99

OCT221101 – HULK #11 25 COPY INCV DW JOHNSON VAR – 3.99

OCT221102 – HULK #11 BA VAR – 3.99

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Ryan Ottley

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #1 FACSIMILE EDITION NEW PTG

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221103

(W) Stan Lee (A / CA) Jack Kirby

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

JOE FIXIT #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221104

OCT221105 – JOE FIXIT #1 25 COPY INCV CINAR VAR – 3.99

OCT221106 – JOE FIXIT #1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VAR – 3.99

OCT221107 – JOE FIXIT #1 REILLY WINDOWSHADES VAR – 3.99

Written by PETER DAVID, Art by YILDIARY CINAR, Teaser Cover by CULLY HAMNER & JORDIE BELLAIRE

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LEGION OF X #9

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221108

OCT221109 – LEGION OF X #9 EDGE VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MARAUDERS #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221110

OCT221111 – MARAUDERS #10 BARTEL CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT221112 – MARAUDERS #10 SEGOVIA VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221113

OCT221115 – MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5) AKA VAR – 3.99

OCT221114 – MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV ARTIST B VAR – 3.99

OCT220777 – MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #1 (OF 5) 100 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA VIR – 4.99

OCT220778 – MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #1 (OF 5) 50 COPY INCV SIQUEIRA VAR – 4.99

OCT220779 – MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #1 (OF 5) NAKAYAMA VAR – 4.99

OCT221116 – MARY JANE AND BLACK CAT #2 (OF 5) DEMONIZED VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MIDNIGHT SUNS #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221117

OCT220938 – MIDNIGHT SUNS #4 (OF 5) 25 COPY INVC WOLF VAR – 3.99

OCT221118 – MIDNIGHT SUNS #5 (OF 5) ARTIST VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221119

OCT221122 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #2 HANS CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT221121 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #2 50 COPY INCV MEYERS VAR – 3.99

OCT221120 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #2 GRAFFITI VAR – 3.99

OCT220805 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1 200 COPY INCV COSTUME B VAR – 4.99

OCT220806 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1 ZULLO CAT VAR – 4.99

OCT220807 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1 COIPEL VAR – 4.99

OCT220808 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1 100 COPY INCV COIPEL VIRGIN VAR – 4.99

OCT220809 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1 25 COPY INCV VICENTINI VAR – 4.99

OCT220810 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1 DEL MUNDO GRAFFITI VAR – 4.99

OCT220811 – MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #1 CLARKE VAR – 4.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221123

OCT220814 – MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #3 25 COPY INCV PACHECO VAR – 4.99

OCT220815 – MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #3 AJA VAR – 4.99

OCT221124 – MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #4 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – 4.99

OCT221125 – MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #4 HANS VAR – 4.99

OCT221126 – MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #4 CHECCHETTO VAR – 4.99

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MONICA RAMBEAU PHOTON #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221127

OCT221129 – MONICA RAMBEAU PHOTON #2 (OF 5) DEMONIZED VAR – 3.99

OCT220826 – MONICA RAMBEAU PHOTON #1 (OF 5) 100 COPY INCV STELFREEZE VAR – 3.99

OCT221128 – MONICA RAMBEAU PHOTON #2 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV REIS VAR – 3.99

OCT220828 – MONICA RAMBEAU PHOTON #1 (OF 5) DARBOE VAR – 3.99

OCT220829 – MONICA RAMBEAU PHOTON #1 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV MANHANINI VAR – 3.99

OCT221130 – MONICA RAMBEAU PHOTON #2 (OF 5) MOMOKO CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221131

OCT221132 – MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #2 (OF 5) AKANDE VAR – 3.99

OCT220838 – MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 (OF 5) BRADSHAW VAR – 3.99

OCT221133 – MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #2 (OF 5) R1C0 VAR – 3.99

OCT220840 – MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 (OF 5) YOUNG VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MOON KNIGHT #19

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221134

OCT221136 – MOON KNIGHT #19 NAKAYAMA CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT221137 – MOON KNIGHT #19 DEMONIZED VAR – 3.99

OCT221135 – MOON KNIGHT #19 50 COPY INCV PARILLO VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MURDERWORLD WOLVERINE #1

MURDERWORLD WOLVERINE #1 ARTIST VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221139

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PREDATOR #6

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221143

OCT220972 – PREDATOR #5 25 COPY INCV TAN VAR – 3.99

OCT220973 – PREDATOR #5 LAND VAR – 3.99

OCT221144 – PREDATOR #6 MAGNO VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE AVENGERS #9

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221145

OCT220963 – SAVAGE AVENGERS #8 CHECCHETTO VAR – 3.99

OCT221146 – SAVAGE AVENGERS #9 HOTZ VAR – 3.99

(W) David Pepose (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SCARLET WITCH #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221147

OCT221148 – SCARLET WITCH #1 CASAGRANDE WOMEN OF MARVEL VAR – 4.99

OCT221149 – SCARLET WITCH #1 HUGHES CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 4.99

OCT221150 – SCARLET WITCH #1 25 COPY INCV LARRAZ VAR – 4.99

OCT221151 – SCARLET WITCH #1 RED BLANK VAR – 4.99

OCT221152 – SCARLET WITCH #1 REILLY WINDOWSHADES VAR – 4.99

OCT221153 – SCARLET WITCH #1 DEMONIZED VAR – 4.99

OCT221154 – SCARLET WITCH #1 TAO VAR – 4.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SECRET INVASION #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221155

OCT221157 – SECRET INVASION #3 (OF 5) ASPINALL VAR – 3.99

OCT221156 – SECRET INVASION #3 (OF 5) MARVEL ANATOMY VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SHANG-CHI ANNUAL #1

SHANG-CHI ANNUAL #1 RUAN VAR

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221159

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SHE-HULK #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221160

OCT220946 – SHE-HULK #9 25 COPY INCV DODSON VAR – 3.99

OCT220947 – SHE-HULK #9 MOMOKO VAR – 3.99

OCT220948 – SHE-HULK #9 CAFU DEMONIZED VAR – 3.99

OCT221161 – SHE-HULK #10 TALASKI VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPIDER-MAN #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221162

OCT220842 – SPIDER-MAN #3 CHAN BEYOND SPIDER-MAN VAR – 3.99

OCT221163 – SPIDER-MAN #4 CASSADAY CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT220844 – SPIDER-MAN #3 ARTIST VAR – 3.99

OCT221164 – SPIDER-MAN #4 25 COPY INCV RAMOS VAR – 3.99

(W) Dan Slott (A / CA) Mark Bagley

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS #30

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221168

OCT221169 – STAR WARS #30 25 COPY INCV HANS VAR – 3.99

OCT221170 – STAR WARS #30 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – 3.99

OCT221171 – STAR WARS #30 10 COPY INCV GENOLET DESIGN VAR – 3.99

OCT221172 – STAR WARS #30 WIJNGAARD ATTACK CLONES 20TH ANNIV VAR – 3.99

(W) Charles Soule (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) E.M Gist

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #30

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221173

OCT221174 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #30 NOTO VAR – 3.99

OCT221175 – STAR WARS DARTH VADER #30 RETURN JEDI 40TH ANNIV SPROUSE VAR – 3.99

(W) Greg Pak (A) Luke Ross (CA) Rahzzah

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #4

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221176

OCT220982 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #3 25 COPY INCV LAMING VAR – 3.99

OCT221177 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #4 25 COPY INCV SAUVAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT221178 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #4 BENGAL VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC BLADE #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221179

OCT221180 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC BLADE #3 (OF 4) 25 COPY INCV YU VAR – 3.99

OCT221181 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC BLADE #3 (OF 4) GIANGIORDANO VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS MANDALORIAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221182

OCT221185 – STAR WARS MANDALORIAN #7 25 COPY INCV SWAY VAR – 4.99

OCT221184 – STAR WARS MANDALORIAN #7 CONCEPT ART VAR – 4.99

OCT221183 – STAR WARS MANDALORIAN #7 50 COPY INCV CLARKE VAR – 4.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

THOR #30

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221186

OCT221188 – THOR #30 WERNECK STORMBREAKERS VAR – 3.99

OCT220933 – THOR #29 ANDREWS MIRACLEMAN VAR – 3.99

OCT221187 – THOR #30 DAUTERMAN MCU VAR – 3.99

OCT221189 – THOR #30 25 COPY INCV VAR – 3.99

OCT221190 – THOR #30 WOLF X-TREME MARVEL VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TIGER DIVISION #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221191

OCT220875 – TIGER DIVISION #2 (OF 5) YOON DEMONIZED VAR – 3.99

OCT220876 – TIGER DIVISION #2 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV YOON VAR – 3.99

OCT220877 – TIGER DIVISION #2 (OF 5) RON LIM TRADING CARD VAR – 3.99

OCT220878 – TIGER DIVISION #2 (OF 5) ARTIST VAR – 3.99

OCT221192 – TIGER DIVISION #3 (OF 5) RON LIM TRADING CARD VAR – 3.99

OCT221193 – TIGER DIVISION #3 (OF 5) 25 COPY INCV INHYUK LEE VAR – 3.99

OCT221194 – TIGER DIVISION #3 (OF 5) ARTIST VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ULTRAMAN MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221195

OCT221196 – ULTRAMAN MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #5 (OF 5) ZAMA VAR – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins, Matt Groom (A) Davide Tinto (CA) E. J. Su

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WOLVERINE #29

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221197

OCT221200 – WOLVERINE #29 25 COPY INCV WOLF VAR – 3.99

OCT221198 – WOLVERINE #29 GRANOV CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT221199 – WOLVERINE #29 DEMONIZED VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

X-FORCE #36

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221201

OCT221202 – X-FORCE #36 LIEFELD CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

OCT220911 – X-FORCE #36 KLEIN STORMBREAKERS VAR – 3.99

OCT221203 – X-FORCE #36 25 COPY INCV SUAYAN VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

X-MEN #18

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221204

OCT221205 – X-MEN #18 CASSARA VAR – 3.99

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Joshua Cassara (CA) Martin Coccolo

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

X-MEN LEGENDS #5

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221206

(W) Ann Nocenti (A) Javier Pina (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

X-MEN RED #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221207

OCT221210 – X-MEN RED #10 25 COPY INCV MCKONE VAR – 3.99

OCT221209 – X-MEN RED #10 INHYUK LEE DEMONIZED VAR – 3.99

OCT221208 – X-MEN RED #10 DAUTERMAN CLASSIC HOMAGE VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

X-TREME X-MEN #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221211

OCT221213 – X-TREME X-MEN #3 (OF 5) SANDOVAL VAR – 3.99

OCT220865 – X-TREME X-MEN #2 (OF 5) NAKAYAMA DEMONIZED VAR – 3.99

OCT220866 – X-TREME X-MEN #2 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV CLASSIC DESIGN VAR – 3.99

OCT220867 – X-TREME X-MEN #2 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR – 3.99

OCT221212 – X-TREME X-MEN #3 (OF 5) 10 COPY INCV CLASSIC DESIGN VAR – 3.99

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99