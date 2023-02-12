Opus Comics Cancels Bill & Ted Princesses, Deathgasm, Phantom Tomorrow
Now it's time for Opus Comics to cancel a swathe of comic books, from Bill And ted to Deathgasm... seeimingly everything but Frank Frazetta
We've noted that Opus Comics and Heavy Metal Magazine share some DNA. Well, it looks like they may be quantum-entangled as well. We just posted a bunch of titles cancelled at Heavy Metal Magazine after the solicitation were issued. Now it seems that Opus Comics is doing the same.
Opus Comics published the first issue of a four-issue Deathgasm mini-series by New Zealand writer/director Jason Lei Howden of Guns Akimbo, Pete Bune and Industrias Lamonicana. However, they have cancelled #2 and #3. #4 was never solicited.
Something similar happened to Phantom Tomorrow which saw Heavy Metal publish the first issue, then cancel issues 2 and 3 of the six-issue series by Andy Biersack, Michael Moreci and Agustin Padilla.
They have also cancelled the collection of Joe Satriani's Crystal Planet by Joe Satriani, Tony Lee and Richard Friend.
The big one may be Bill & Ted: The Princesses, which was solicited as a four-issue mini-series, by Holly Interlandi, Corinna Bechko, Belen Culebras and Priscilla Petraites, but have seen all three solicited issues cancelled.
Here's how some of those solicitations looked.
