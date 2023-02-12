Opus Comics Cancels Bill & Ted Princesses, Deathgasm, Phantom Tomorrow Now it's time for Opus Comics to cancel a swathe of comic books, from Bill And ted to Deathgasm... seeimingly everything but Frank Frazetta

We've noted that Opus Comics and Heavy Metal Magazine share some DNA. Well, it looks like they may be quantum-entangled as well. We just posted a bunch of titles cancelled at Heavy Metal Magazine after the solicitation were issued. Now it seems that Opus Comics is doing the same.

Opus Comics published the first issue of a four-issue Deathgasm mini-series by New Zealand writer/director Jason Lei Howden of Guns Akimbo, Pete Bune and Industrias Lamonicana. However, they have cancelled #2 and #3. #4 was never solicited.

Something similar happened to Phantom Tomorrow which saw Heavy Metal publish the first issue, then cancel issues 2 and 3 of the six-issue series by Andy Biersack, Michael Moreci and Agustin Padilla.

They have also cancelled the collection of Joe Satriani's Crystal Planet by Joe Satriani, Tony Lee and Richard Friend.

The big one may be Bill & Ted: The Princesses, which was solicited as a four-issue mini-series, by Holly Interlandi, Corinna Bechko, Belen Culebras and Priscilla Petraites, but have seen all three solicited issues cancelled.

Former Bleeding Cool reporter and currently working at Publicity and Marketing for Opus Comics, Chris Thompson, tells us "We're continually evaluating our output based on audience and retailer response, and I'm looking forward to announcing more new titles at ComicPRO, with some favorites returning and our second year starting strong with the May 2023 solicitations. Our line is growing to accommodate more Sci-Fi/Fantasy titles, in addition to our staple music line, so it's more of a reorganization than anything. Opus is committed to putting out comics that support retailers and the market, and as we take the learnings from our first year of publishing, that's what we'll continue to do. There's some exciting news coming up this week, which should make people happy, and will be supported by our first appearances at ComicsPRO and in this year's Free Comic Book Day line-up. Rest assured, Opus Comics is here to stay, and tailoring our release schedule accordingly. See you on the comic book shelves!"

Here's how some of those solicitations looked.

