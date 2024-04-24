Orchis' Stark Sentinels Not Threat They Once Were? (X-Men Spoilers)

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, orchis, Stark Sentinels

Are the Orchis' Stark Sentinels no lomger the threat they once were? (Today's Krakoan X-Men Spoilers)

Article Summary Stark Sentinels, once a major threat to the X-Men, now appear vulnerable.

Multiple X-Men comic books depict the defeat of these formidable foes.

Sabretooth, Exodus, and the Avengers all face off with Stark Sentinels.

Professor Xavier turns into the ultimate Sentinel in "X-Men Forever" #3.

For months, the X-Men have been struggling to fight Orchis after the slaughter of the Hellfire Gala. As Tony Stark's own technology was seized and merged with Sentinel tech to create the Stark Sentinels. Each primed against a myriad of mutant threats. But what once seemed unbeatable can now seem rather… beatable. And some of today's Krakoan X-Men comic books are noticing.

As MODOK seems to have noticed in Avengers #13.

So in Wolverine #48 the Sentinels come in for a beating…

Courtesy of just one parallel universe Sabretooth, the Bad Seed, who can commandeer one for his own purposes.

Over in Rise Of The Powers Of X #4, Exodus can just blow one away with a single blast…

While the Avengers may be having a little more trouble with them all.

They can also just turn them off…

And let Wanda go boom. Surprised no one thought of that earlier… but there is a challenger of course.

Professor Xavier, the ultimate Sentinel in X-Men Forever #3…

X-MEN FOREVER #2

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240691

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Luca Maresca (CA) Mark Brooks

IMMORTAL MEANS FOREVER!

The fight for Krakoa's future begins here! Since RISE OF THE POWERS OF X began, there have been a few mysteries unrevealed! Now writer Kieron Gillen fills in the gap of what happened between the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN and the beginning of the end of the Krakoan Age!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99 RISE OF THE POWERS OF X #4

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240675

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) R. B. Silva

WHO IS TRAITOR X?

In the aftermath of the greatest betrayal in X-Men history, the Quiet Council in exile must act. They have a plan. Can anyone, or anything, survive the experience? As the Krakoan Age barrels toward its conclusion, the two series that are one converge on an act that will live in infamy!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

SRP: $4.99 AVENGERS #13

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240682

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Joshua Cassara

THE AVENGERS VERSUS THE STARK SENTINEL PROGRAM!

Orchis' counterstrike puts the Avengers on the back foot as the true extent of the Stark Sentinel program is revealed. Can Earth's Mightiest Heroes stand against impossible odds? Or will they fall against the metal onslaught? Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #48

MARVEL COMICS

FEB240712

(W) Victor Lavalle, Ben Percy (A) Cory Smith (CA) Leinil Yu

CREED VS. CREED! – SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 8!

It's a family affair as GRAYDON CREED, the maligned son of VICTOR CREED, A.K.A. SABRETOOTH, brings the fight to his father. The winner gets WOLVERINE – or…what's left of him…!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99

