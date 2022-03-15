Orcs! Returns – New Series by Christine Larsen Coming in June

Christine Larsen's Orcs! will return with a new series this June from explosive publisher BOOM! studios. Orcs!: The Curse is billed as a "darker and more rambunctious" adventure which sees an evil wizard attempt to recruit an Orc army.

A press release contains more details on Orcs!: The Curse:

BOOM! Studios today announced an all-new original four-issue comic book series, ORCS!: THE CURSE by cartoonist Christine Larsen (Adventure Time, By Night), spinning a new adventure in the world of the beloved misfit ORCS!, with some familiar faces and a brand new set of characters who could turn out to be the greatest friends—or foes—you'll ever encounter, available in June 2022. The fun and fantastical ORCS! return with a brand new adventure that's darker and more rambunctious than ever! After returning from their travels and celebrating with a dance party, a prank gone wrong inadvertently unleashes something ancient and evil. Even worse, in a tower in the middle of a dark forest, a wizard with grand, sinister plans needs a real army, and his sight turns toward the Orcish tribe… A Harvey Award-nominated cartoonist, Christine Larsen has illustrated licensed comics for Adventure Time, Samurai Jack, Regular Show, and Kung Fu Panda; while creating the original series ORCS! and co-creating By Night with Boom Studios. A litany of independently published work also adorns her curriculum vitae. Her illustrations have been hung at the Society of Illustrators. Meanwhile, in the bowels of Philadelphia, she teaches classes in the mystic arts of comic making and illustration. Larsen resides with the rest of her small goblin clan in a north Philadelphia row home.

Here's what Larsen had to say about it:

As the second book of the series, THE CURSE introduces new allies (and reunites us with some old friends) as the tribe battles a wizard's wrath, unleashes an ancient evil, discovers horrible secrets, and fights for its future. Of course, along the way, there's plenty of guts and glory.

BOOM! editor Sophie Philips-Robert also had a quote featured in the press release, but the official policy of Bleeding Cool is that editors are worthless and no one wants to hear anything they have to say, which is why the powers that be refuse to hire one to proofread the articles around here. Hey, look, don't get mad at us; we don't make the rules.

Orcs!: The Curse #1 will be in stores in June.