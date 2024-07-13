Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: bob layton, iron man, korea

Original Bob Layton Iron Man Artwork "Goes Missing" From Fed Ex

Bob Layton has had the following piece of original artwork "go missing" in transit when shipping from Korea to the USA by Fed Ex.

Article Summary Bob Layton's original Iron Man artwork lost during FedEx shipment.

Art shipped from Korea vanished at Memphis, TN inspection station.

Layton urges fans to watch for stolen sketches on sales platforms.

Creator behind War Machine, Layton's work inspires 'Armor Wars'.

Bob Layton has had the following piece of original artwork "go missing" in transit when shipping from Korea, where he now lives, to the USA by Fed Ex. He tells me,

"Two weeks ago, I shipped out five completed sketch covers to my CGC rep in the States, along with some of my comic page art. The page art made it to my agent, but the five sketch covers were gone. Apparently, someone at the Fed Ex International Inspection Station opened the package and removed the comic protector with the five completed sketch covers going to CGC. After two weeks, no one has been able to find the comic protector, and Fed Ex has declared them as officially "missing". Obviously, I am beside myself with frustration. I had the local comic shop here in Korea reorder more sketch covers. But…a week of my life was stolen by Fed Ex. I have never had this happen before, but apparently, there's a thief at the Memphis, TN, Fed Ex Inspection station. I'm sending you the five missing covers. Please alert the fans out there to be on the lookout for them on eBay and other sales outlets. I'd really like to catch this guy."

Comic book publishers issue certain comics with blank covers, on a cardstock suitable for taking ink and colours, so that people can commission their own covers from artists, drawn right onto the comic book themselves. At a smaller size than original artwork, they may also be easier to… let's go with "lose" shall we? On the journey that is. If you see any of the following on sale, do feel free to get in touch. Especially in Memphis Tenessee.

Bob Layton is best known for his work on Marvel Comics titles such as Iron Man and Hercules, co-creating War Machine. He co-founded Valiant Comics with Jim Shooter, co-creating X-O Manowar, and later became Editor-in-Chief and Senior Vice President. The upcoming Armor Wars is based on his work for Marvel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!