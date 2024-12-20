Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

Osaka SPD #1 & The Crow #2 in Sumerian March 2025 Solicits

Osaka SPD #1 by Andy Leavy and Hugo Araujol and The Crow: Flesh And Blood #2 are both in Sumerian March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

OSAKA SPD #1 (OF 5) CVR A ARAUJO (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

JAN251955

JAN251956 – OSAKA SPD #1 (OF 5) CVR B MICELLI (MR)

JAN251957 – OSAKA SPD #1 (OF 5) CVR C GENCHI (MR)

JAN251958 – OSAKA SPD #1 (OF 5) CVR D BRAO (MR)

JAN251959 – OSAKA SPD #1 (OF 5) CVR E 10 COPY INCV PEREIRA (MR)

(W) Andy Leavy (A / CA) Hugo Araujo

The sequel to Sumerian's best-selling OGN "Osaka Mime".

A shapeshifting mime prowled the streets of Osaka, leaving a trail of terror by claiming its victims and their identities. The city trembled as the creature moved undetected, blending seamlessly into the lives it stole. After a relentless pursuit, the Osaka Supernatural Police Department confronted the monster in a rain-soaked alley, where one detective made the ultimate sacrifice, and another faced the nightmare head-on to end its reign.

But that was just one chapter in the city's dark, supernatural history. Each week, the Osaka Supernatural Police Department takes on the impossible, chasing nightmares no one else dares to face. In the Nation's Kitchen, no one knows what horror will strike next-but the Osaka S.P.D. will always be there to stand against the darkness

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #2 (OF 3) CVR A PEVERILL (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

JAN251960

JAN251961 – CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #2 (OF 3) CVR B BAYLISS (MR)

JAN251962 – CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #2 (OF 3) CVR C CONNELLY (MR)

JAN251963 – CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #2 (OF 3) CVR D 10 COPY INCV ROSADO (MR

(W) James O'Barr, James Vance (A) Alex Maleev (CA) Lucas Peverill

Continuing Sumerian's "Year of The Crow", The Crow: Flesh & Blood is returning to print in comic book format for the first time since 1996.

After federal conservation officer Iris Shaw is murdered by right-wing extremists while carrying an unborn child, she is resurrected by the crow to seek brutal vengeance. Following the events in issue one, Iris continues to wreak havoc, one body at a time until she's rid of all those responsible. But this time the FBI is now on her tail and they'll make her question her purpose.

In Shops: Mar 26, 2025

