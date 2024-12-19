Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Out Of Alcatraz, Patrick Horvath

Out Of Alcatraz & Free For All in Oni March 2025 Solicits

Out Of Alcatraz, Free For All and Rick And Morty Spring Break Special in Oni Press March 2025 solicits and solicitations.

There seems to be a theme in three Oni Press launch titles in their March 2025 solicits and solicitations with Free For All #1 by Patrick Horvath, Out of Alcatraz #1 (of 5) by Christopher Cantwell and Tyler Crook and Rick and Morty: Spring Break Out #1 by James Asmus, Jim Festante, Jake Black, Dean Rankine, Angela Trizzino and Warren Wucinich. As well as Epitaphs from the Abyss #9, Cruel Kingdom #3 (of 4), Mine is a Long, Lonesome Grave #2 (of 4), Rick and Morty: Spring Break Out #1, Rick and Morty: Ricklemania #2 (of 4), Power Lords #3 (of 3). And the collections and graphic novels, NacelleVerse Vol. 1: Biker Mice from Mars & Roboforce, Espada: The Will of the Blade SC, Kill Them All HC, The Lost Sunday HC, Sesame Street: Grover Lends a Hand HC, Rick and Morty Deluxe Feature Vol. 5 HC, SubZero Vol. 2 SC, Quincredible: The Catalyst Compendium SC.

FREE FOR ALL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

WRITTEN/ART BY PATRICK HORVATH COVER A BY PATRICK HORVATH COVER B BY MATT KINDT COVER C BY JUNI BA COVER D BY MATT LESNIEWSKI COVER E BY NOAH BAILEY B&W VARIANT (1:10) BY MATT LESNIEWSKI From Eisner Award–nominated writer/artist Patrick Horvath (Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees) comes a 56-page, self-contained one-shot that delivers a brutal new vision of capitalism by combat . . . In the future, the World Finance League exists to benefit all, randomly choosing those from among the billionaires and trillionaires of the world and presenting them with a choice: either donate half of their assets to the common good—or defend them in ritual combat. Reigning champion and real estate magnate Ted Brooks has 22 victories under his belt—defending the wealth he schemed and stabbed to get—when he is forced to face his ex-wife, Luella Dominguez, in a fight to the death. Luella has been training, waiting for this moment. But will she have what it takes to defeat the man who would do anything—absolutely anything—to keep his fortune? It's every shareholder for themselves when death and bankruptcy collide in Free for All #1, a giant-sized, one-shot spectacle of commerce and carnage coming this March from Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist Patrick Horvath! ON SALE MARCH 26th, 2025 | $7.99 | 56 PGS | FC IOD: 1/26/2025 FOC: 3/3/2025

OUT OF ALCATRAZ #1 (of 5)

WRITTEN BY CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL ART BY TYLER CROOK COVER A BY TYLER CROOK COVER B BY OLIVER DOMINGUEZ COVER C (RETURNABLE) BY VALERIA BURZO SKETCHBOOK VARIANT (1:10) BY TYLER CROOK VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY MASSIMO CARNEVALE VARIANT COVER (1:50) BY HAYDEN SHERMAN Born from one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the 20th century, this taut and breathtaking original limited series launches with a double-sized, 48-page debut from Eisner Award–nominated writer Christopher Cantwell (Plastic Man No More, Briar) and Eisner Award–nominated illustrator Tyler Crook (Harrow County, The Lonesome Hunters)! Convicts Frank Morris and Clarence Anglin have washed ashore in San Francisco after surviving their infamous escape from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in June 1962. They soon meet their gruff and disappointed handler, a mysterious young woman who's also running from something, and hope to quickly get their way north to the border—if they can even make it out of Modesto alive. As a dogged federal manhunt and chance encounters threaten the desperate convicts, everyone involved is about to discover the same bloodstained truth: life on the run is an even more hellish prison than Alcatraz could have ever been. ON SALE MARCH 19th, 2025 | $5.99 | 48 PGS | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 2/24/2025

RICK AND MORTY SPRING BREAK OUT #1

WRITTEN BY JAMES ASMUS, JIM FESTANTE & JAKE BLACK ART BY DEAN RANKINE, ANGELA TRIZZINO & WARREN WUCINICH COVER A BY DEAN RANKINE COVER B BY ANGELA TRIZZINO VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO From writers James Asmus and Jim Festante (Survival Street, Rick and Morty: Super Spring Break Special #1) and illustrator Dean Rankine (Rick and Morty: Super Special Holiday Extravaganza #1) comes a super-sized, super Spring Break adventure for the ages! It's Spring Break!!! Well, at least for everyone else BUT Morty Smith. After an outburst in Mr. Goldenfold's class, Morty and a handful of other students are stuck in all-day detention under the watchful eye of—oh no: Rick Sanchez! In a Breakfast Club meets Magic School Bus–style adventure, Rick takes Morty and the kids around the universe for a lesson on Spring Break they'll never forget. ON SALE MARCH 5th, 2025 | $7.99 | 56 PGS | FC IOC: 1/23/2025 FOC: 2/10/2025

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #9

WRITTEN BY CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL, MICHAEL W. CONRAD & BRENDAN HAY ART BY PETER KRAUSE, DAVID LAPHAM & MORE COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO COVER B BY TOM FOWLER HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY TOM FOWLER ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES HEH HEH, YOU WANT FEAR?! EC Comics is here to give you something to REALLY be afraid of! Last night's pulse-pounding nightmare didn't end when you found yourself awake and catching your breath upon sweat-stained sheets. Instead, it's standing in the doorway with rows of razor-sharp teeth and a penetrating gaze that cuts all the way to the dark heart of the human condition. As they craft this month's epitaphs through gritted teeth and tortured fingers, join wretched writers Christopher Cantwell (Out of Alcatraz), Michael W. Conrad (Plague House), and Brendan Hay (HBO's Gremlins: The Wild Batch) and sadistically styled artists David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Peter Krause (The Power of Shazam), and others as they will our ghastly futures into brutal reality! ON SALE MARCH 19th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC IOC: 1/23/2025 FOC: 2/24/2025

CRUEL KINGDOM #3 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY CORINNA BECHKO, CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & MORE ART BY KANO & MORE COVER A BY ADAM POLLINA COVER B BY CARY NORD HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY CARY NORD ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES Yes, fair reader: The terrible wonders of this CRUEL KINGDOM are far from over! Steel thy wits for more tales of sadistic sorcery as forged in the foundries of the immortal EC tradition! To be revealed in the pages of this forbidden text: All-new, dread-drenched spells of magic and myth summoned from the cauldron via mad wizard by the vaingloriously violent writers Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One), Christopher Cantwell (Out of Alcatraz), among others and etched into uncanny reality by by sword-swinging artists Kano (Gotham Central), and many more! ON SALE MARCH 5th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 2/10/2025

MINE IS A LONG, LONESOME GRAVE #2 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY JUSTIN JORDAN ART BY CHRIS SHEHAN COVER A BY CHRIS SHEHAN COVER B BY KELSEY RAMSAY FULL ART VARIANT (1:20) BY CHRIS SHEHAN Relentless storytellers Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode) and Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter) unleash the next mind-bending, heart-pounding chapter of the must-read Appalachian revenge epic with a horrifically gnarled mystery buried deep at its core . . . Harley Creed has been cursed—and, unless he can find and kill the bad man who laid his hex down, he'll be dead in seven days. His next stop: the Weaver clan—the local, family-run crime syndicate Harley used to enforce for . . . and the only ones he believes to be capable of such magic. As Harley cuts a revenge-fueled path through the town of Briar Falls to uncover the Weavers' whereabouts, he's is about to find out that his hometown is steeped in a century of secrets . . . and that letting his curse run its course might be less painful than extracting the full price of vengeance. ON SALE MARCH 12th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 2/17/2025

RICK AND MORTY: RICKLEMANIA #2 (of 4)

WRITTEN/ART BY MARC ELLERBY COVER A BY MARC ELLERBY COVER B BY JAMES LAWRENCE VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY JARRETT WILLIAMS The high-flying, elbow-dropping action continues from Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who)! After Jerry signed an exploitative contract with PRO Energy Drink, Rick and Morty are thrust into the ring on his behalf. And as Rick and Morty dive elbow-first into their increasingly dangerous matches, Rick becomes consumed by his new wrestling persona. Meanwhile, Morty's thin skin starts to become a problem, making Rick question: Is a 14-year-old boy really up to the task of professional wrestling? Who'd've thunk it?! ON SALE MARCH 19th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 2/24/2025

POWER LORDS #3 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY MATT HOTSON ART BY V KEN MARION COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER COVER B BY SALVADOR LARROCA COVER C BY FRANCIS PORTELA FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY DUSTIN WEAVER VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY AJ JOTHIKUMAR THE SAGA OF THE POWER LORDS REACHES ITS EPIC CONCLUSION! Powerhouse writer Matt Hotson (Power Rangers) and blockbuster artist V Ken Marion (Green Lanterns) pull out all the stops in a mind-blowing finale that will leave fans talking about these beloved '80s toy icons for decades to come! Adam and Lepaa's friendship is put to the test as they struggle to see who will gain ownership of the Power Jewel. Lepaa, acting on the impulses of Arkus and his alliance of evil, will stop at nothing in his pursuit of power as Adam struggles to accept his destiny and rejoin the ranks of the Power Lords! ON SALE MARCH 26th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 3/3/2025

NACELLEVERSE VOL. 1: BIKER MICE FROM MARS & ROBOFORCE ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY MELISSA FLORES ART BY JULIO BRILHA, MARCELO DI CHIARA, RAHMAT HANDOKO, RHOALD MARCELLIUS, DIOGENES NEVES, FRANCIS PORTELA & ELTON THOMASI COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER In partnership with the Nacelle Company, Oni Press is proud to present a comics milestone three decades in the making as a new universe of toy and animation icons rockets into action from blockbuster writer Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and artistic powerhouses Rahmat Handoko (Guardians of the Galaxy), Rhoald Marcellius (All-New Inhumans), Francis Portela (Green Lantern, Faith) and more! The beginnings of comics' newest shared universe kicks off in this exciting volume that will redefine what it means to be a hero. Enter: the Nacelleverse! After the cataclysmic destruction of his homeworld, the diminutive alien Garloo must seek out a new planet to call home. With the help of the alien smuggler, Lepaa, Garloo's travels will bring him into contact with the mysterious Power Lords and the alien Sectaurs before his journey ultimately brings him to 22nd century Earth—home of RoboForce, an obsolete robotic wrecking crew who seek to forge a new destiny for themselves. But when an important cybernetic chip is stolen from RoboForce's inventor by futuristic tech-pirates, it's up to Maxx '89 and his teammates to retrieve the item. But will their mission end in triumph, tragedy . . . or both? Meanwhile, a planet away, on Mars, best friends Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo aka the Biker Mice From Mars, find their way of life—and the safety of their loved ones—threatened when the alien, fishlike Plutarkians invade their beloved homeworld and begin stripmining it of its precious resources. Are our intrepid heroes ready to fight for their right to freedom? It's the age-old tale of buddies, bikes, brotherhood, and lots of stuff blowing up (with a bit of romance) when "Mars War" erupts! This volume collects NacelleVerse #0, RoboForce #1–3, and Biker Mice from Mars #1–3! . ON SALE MAY 21st, 2025 | $29.99 | 216 PGS | FC IOC: 1/23/2025 FOC: 4/28/2025

ESPADA: THE WILL OF THE BLADE SC ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY ANABEL COLAZO From Spanish cartoonist Anabel Colazo (No Mires Atrás, Encuentros Cercanos) comes Espada, a tale of a young princess and her quest to carve out her own destiny amid a lineage of power. There was a time when everyone had access to magic, until a dispute for power attracted a demon from another world who destroyed everything . . . or so legend has it. However, there is another very different apocryphal version, according to which a hero, carrying a sword, came to the Kingdom to guide and protect its people. But who was that hero, and what became of him? Why is the queen now the only person capable of using magic? Attracted by all these enigmas of the past, Ania, princess of the Kingdom and heir to the throne by imposition, will try to find out the truth of these magical fables—now that she has just found a mysterious sword. ON SALE MAY 7th, 2025 | $19.99 | 184 PGS | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 4/14/2025

KILL THEM ALL HC ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY KYLE STARKS The gonzo graphic novel love letter to nineties action movies by Eisner-nominated cartoonist Kyle Starks (Peacemaker Tries Hard!, Sexcastle) returns in a triumphant new hardcover edition! A betrayed assassin will stop at nothing to get revenge. A hard drinking disgraced former cop just wants to get his thankless job back. For either to get what they want, they're going to have to fight their way from lobby to penthouse, through wave after relentless wave of merciless criminals, assassins, drug lords, murderers, and even . . . accountants [shudder], until there's no one left standing. In short: KILL. THEM. ALL. Soon to be a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures and director Sam Hargrave (Extraction). ON SALE JUNE 18th, 2025 | $24.99 | 184 PGS | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 5/26/2025

THE LOST SUNDAY HC ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY ILEANA SURDUNCAN From creator Ileana Surducan (Nor's Holiday) comes The Lost Sunday—her Eisner Award–nominated, all-ages tale about the need for free time in the midst of our busy, everyday lives. Nina lives in a dusty town haunted by the six angry wolves of the week—Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Each day brings never-ending chores and drudgery. Legend speaks of a seventh day to rest—Sunday—but everybody knows an evil witch stole it and keeps it locked away. When Nina finally says enough is enough, she sets out on an ambitious quest for rest, but will she be able to vanquish the witch and bring back the lost Sunday? Inspired by old folklore and fairy tales, this story shines a magical light on a present-day problem: burnout and the importance of leisure. A great read for kids and adults alike! ON SALE JUNE 18th, 2025 | $14.99 | 72 PGS. | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 3/17/2025

SESAME STREET: GROVER LENDS A HAND HC ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY JOEY ESPOSITO ART BY AUSTIN BAECHLE COVER BY ERIN HUNTING Stroll along Sesame Street and join Grover, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and more of your favorite furry friends in adventures for readers of all ages with this hardcover edition of Sesame Street: Grover Lends a Hand! Grover wakes up to another beautiful day on Sesame Street! But he soon discovers that his friends each have a problem to solve before they can enjoy it. Read along as Grover does what he does best: lends a helping hand. After all, the most fun on Sesame Street comes from working together! ON SALE JUNE 25th, 2025 | $7.99 | 24 PGS | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 6/2/2025

RICK AND MORTY DELUXE DOUBLE FEATURE VOL. 5 HC ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL MORECI & FRED C. STRESING ART BY PRISCILLA TRAMONTANO & FRED C. STRESING COVER BY MARC ELLERBY Oversized, overworked, and just . . . over it. It's volume five of Rick and Morty Deluxe Double Feature, collecting all-new stories not seen on TV! In Heart of Rickness, Rick, Morty, and Summer crash land on a mysterious planet devoid of technology. Even stranger, this planet appears to be ruled by savage, furry loincloth-wearing versions of themselves! In Meeseeks, P.I., Jerry Smith and Meeseeks play detective as they look for the remote to the interdimensional cable box, unraveling a vast conspiracy hidden right underneath their noses! Collects the miniseries Heart of Rickness #1–4 by writer Michael Moreci and artist Priscilla Tramontano and Meeseeks, P.I. #1–4 by Fred C. Stresing. ON SALE JUNE 25th, 2025 | $59.99 | 216 PGS. | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 6/2/2025

SUBZERO VOL. 2 SC ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY JUNEPURRR From creator Junepurrr comes the newest printed edition of the smash-hit romantasy Webtoon SubZero! It's only been days since Clove, princess of the Cerulean Dragon Clan, arrived in the heartland of her enemies. Her marriage to Prince Kyro, the notorious Crimson Dragon, has been arranged in an attempt to end a centuries-long war and save her people. But Clove hides a secret, one that's coming dangerously close to being exposed. As tensions—and attractions—mount between her and Kyro, she starts to wonder if he might not be the cutthroat enemy she thought, but a confidante who can be trusted. Everything changes with the arrival of the Grand Marshal, a general whose prowess over the last decades of war has garnered him near-total control over the Crimson Court—even over Kyro. What could he be hiding to wield such power? The worst is yet to come when Clove comes face-to-face with assassins determined to expose her secret and end her rule once and for all. With her life on the line and her people at stake, will she be able to rely on Kyro, or will the Crimson Dragon rear its formidable head? Following the success of the first volume, SubZero Volume 2 collects episodes 26–45, with all-new bonus content for fans! ON SALE MAY 28th, 2025 | $24.99 | 312 PGS. | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 5/5/2025

QUINCREDIBLE: THE CATALYST COMPENDIUM SC ADVANCE SOLICIT

WRITTEN BY RODNEY BARNES ART/COVER BY SELINA ESPIRITU From Peabody Award winner Rodney Barnes (Star Wars: The Mandalorian) and spectacular artist Selina Espiritu (Critical Role) comes the definitive edition of the adrenaline-racing superhero origin story that Kirkus Reviews calls "a fun fresh adventure"! Invulnerability is a pretty useless superpower if you've only got a one-hundred-pound frame to back it up. That's what Quinton West's life became when he went from small-guy-who-got-beat-up to small-guy-who-can't-get-hurt after the meteor shower dubbed "The Event" gifted him the power of invulnerability—but no other powers to compliment it. However, there's more to Quin than meets the eye as he slowly realizes that he can utilize his quirky knack for creating Rube Goldberg–like devices to outsmart the bad guys! Rocketing out of the acclaimed Catalyst Prime universe, this volume collects Quincredible Vol. 1: Quest to be the Best and Quincredible Vol. 2: The Hero Within together in one double-sized softcover package for the first time! ON SALE JUNE 11th, 2025 | $29.99 | 288 PGS. | FC IOD: 1/23/2025 FOC: 5/19/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!